Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says FDR tried to run for reelection AFTER his death!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said some pretty wild stuff this weekend including saying Republicans tried to stop FDR from running for reelection… after he was already dead! Beto wants to “break apart” people’s wealth as he embraces pure socialism, and Chick-fil-A is under attack yet again.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes hosted a townhall meeting for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and he clearly demonstrated that he’s not only AOC’s biggest cheerleader, but he’s all-in for the Green New Deal. They had some very interesting discussions, and, of course, mentioned that the earth only has 12 more years until certain doom. Check out some of her ridiculous responses…

Also, Beto O’Rourke is running even farther to the left. Now, he’s saying that a person’s wealth should be “broken up.” Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings