Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says FDR tried to run for reelection AFTER his death!

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:03 pm April 1, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said some pretty wild stuff this weekend including saying Republicans tried to stop FDR from running for reelection… after he was already dead! Beto wants to “break apart” people’s wealth as he embraces pure socialism, and Chick-fil-A is under attack yet again.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes hosted a townhall meeting for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and he clearly demonstrated that he’s not only AOC’s biggest cheerleader, but he’s all-in for the Green New Deal. They had some very interesting discussions, and, of course, mentioned that the earth only has 12 more years until certain doom. Check out some of her ridiculous responses…

Also, Beto O’Rourke is running even farther to the left. Now, he’s saying that a person’s wealth should be “broken up.” Check out today’s show for all the details.

snattlerake
snattlerake
12:51 pm April 1, 2019 at 12:51 pm

Does no one realize that the national debt is at 106% of the GDP?

    Firewagon
    Firewagon
    1:56 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    As they say in my Marine Corps, ‘Stand By,’ the realization is coming. The “national debt” is just the tip of the iceberg. When our ‘unfunded liabilities’ of over $200 TRILLION is factored in, neither it or the national debt are sustainable, and are NOT repayable! People, especially our elected pols, throw around the terms millions, billions, and even trillions like they understand the numbers. Want to scare yourself(?), just research what One Trillion dollars looks like – then get back to me on how X-10th power of that number is repayable….

      chrevere7
      chrevere7
      2:14 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:14 pm

      Obama is responsible for increasing the national debt!!

    440volt
    440volt
    1:56 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Just like the 1000’s of nuclear weapons pointed at this country, what exactly could you do about it? Got a few spare trillion in y0ur bank account that your willing to sign over to the Treasury? And just exactly how does it impact you and your family? The only way to cure the debt is elect people that don’t want to spend your money. Best of luck finding anyone like that.
    Be advised that the Spec. 4 in Afghanistan, the PO1 living inside a steel tube equipped with 24 Trident II missiles, The Captain that drives a B2 bomber, sitting an a small room waiting for the alarm to go off that may signal the end of human civilization (or more likely, another drill) and their equipment are all paid for amongst one hell of a lot of other useful items by that “National Debt”. So suck it up buttercup, just like me whether you like it or not are along for the ride.

overlord
overlord
12:57 pm April 1, 2019 at 12:57 pm

She thinks the Republicans need her as a boogeywoman. I thought this was funny. However maybe she has a point. Maybe she really is a zombie. Clueless to the world, yet still living.

    Mike Livo
    Mike Livo
    1:57 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Hey overlord, I think it is really is a thyroid problem. Bug eyes and crazy thoughts are indicative of a thyroid issue. She needs medical help.

      lucitee
      lucitee
      2:34 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:34 pm

      ABOVE her bleached white’s eyeballs as WELL!

Sid England
Libertarian58
1:03 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:03 pm

” Break Apart”, Must be a leftist euphemism for STEAL. . .

    Firewagon
    Firewagon
    1:28 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    As in I need to “break apart” your bank account, and use MOST of it for those who really need it. You have no idea how much I want to help you!

rightsidebrained
rightsidebrained
1:29 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:29 pm

It takes a special kind of person to not realize how stupid they are when they are this stupid…….. Her stupid’s on Cruise control.

Michael Sorrell
Michael Sorrell
1:36 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:36 pm

I hope Truman dosnt get word of this!!

    galway
    galway
    1:59 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Michael, but Dewey might not mind this

jabusse
jabusse
1:36 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Must have had the same history course Hillary did when she said she was named after the man who first climbed Mt Everest six years before Edmund Hillary climbed it. No wonder Yale law school doesn’t give grades. They’d all fail.

mathis1689
mathis1689
1:37 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:37 pm

I’d say that she’s a complete and total moron except that I have no desire to insult complete and total morons. Even a mentally challenged amoeba is as far above her as Einstein is to the ordinary person on the street. Maybe a rock is more on her level.

Firewagon
Firewagon
1:39 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:39 pm

This newest whack added to our ‘whacky bin’ called the federal government, is the final proof positive education is extinct in America. She is also the walking, talking, proof that those ‘thinking(?)’ to parrot the talking head refrain that “The American People Are Not Stupid” to be the polar opposite! One proof is in electing this mindless Socialist and her cadre of non assimilating Muslims; the FINAL proof being, ‘what was SMART’ about returning any position above toilet overflow watch to the likes of Pelosick and Scrumer? America is treading in the ‘deep stuff’ boys and girls, if our education system is NOT reformed back to educating vice INDOCTRINATING, our trip to the ash heap of history will be and is accelerating…..

mack2
mack2
1:48 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:48 pm

Well, Democrats vote after they are dead, so why not run for President after they are dead?

    4drphil
    4drphil
    2:07 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    So dead people want to vote in Chicago. . .what’s wrong with that? It has gone on for decades. If dead people can vote, why can’t they hold elective office? The good news is that the dead embezzle far less than those living in Chicago.

TallnOld
TallnOld
1:48 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:48 pm

Just when you think she’s hit the pinnacle of stupidity, she finds a way to climb even higher. Dumb as dirt.

    4drphil
    4drphil
    2:03 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    I object to you disparaging the intelligence of dirt. Dirt wants its reputation back.

disqus_yDD7xWp097
disqus_yDD7xWp097
1:49 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:49 pm

What is so surprising that the Republicans are at fault for FDR not running after he had died in his last term? After all there is very little history that the Democrats are not busily rewriting. Didn’t you know that the Republicans surveilled many of the civil rights activists during the 50’s and 60’s, plus almost all of the major Democrat candidates? (Wrong, the Democrats did those things though as well as the Republican candidates.) Nixon was shamed for getting caught doing what the Democrats did routinely with aplomb.

Every Republican President has run roughshod over their respective AG, but not Democrat Presidents. Wrong, almost every Democrat President has been allowed to hand-pick his AG and work with them like brothers (literally JFK and RFK). But Republican Presidents not so much, and Trump, not at all. Trump was forced into choosing a guy who wanted to be AG so badly that he sold out to the Deep State to get the job, including that faked business about talking to the Russians that just cleared itself up after he was approved by the Senate. Then he suddenly became a man of law and order so that he could join forces with the Deep State in attempting undermine the President. He sure had us all fooled, but actions speak louder than words!

It is absolutely amazing that the likes of O’Beto and AwOlCortez have anyone to listen to them.

Robert Kahlcke
Robert Kahlcke
1:50 pm April 1, 2019 at 1:50 pm

Hey cortez, children should never be elected to public office, you should be required to go through the first twelve years of education again. This time you must pay attention or else.
That being said, your Mother should have had an abortion, you are a useless human being.

disqus_Gz3SjEdTWJ
disqus_Gz3SjEdTWJ
2:01 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:01 pm

“Tax the rich until there are no rich no more.” People probably thought the guy that tweeted that was illiterate, but he wasn’t. He was somewhat quoting from a left wing, liberal song, “I’d love to change the world” by Ten Years After, but he didn’t quite get it right. Here is the verse…

“Tax the rich, feed the poor, till there are no rich no more.”

Some dope smoking hippies wrote a song about social injustice, which even included reference to what we now call LGBT, and it is part of a candidate’s platform for President of the United States. In case you have any doubt, here is another verse from the song…

Population keeps on breeding
Nations bleeding, still more feeding economy.
Life is funny, skies are sunny, bees make honey
Who needs money, no more for me.

Beto wants to tax the rich to feed the poor till there are no rich no more. Also, if anyone has been paying attention, his past writings have clearly stated that he envisions a world where there is no more money.

Any question that he was a fan of this liberal indoctrination song?

Redtruck50
Redtruck50
2:06 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:06 pm

If you put $1,000,000.00 a day in a bank it would take 3,800 years to reach
one trillion dollars.

    4drphil
    4drphil
    2:11 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Not exactly people. The New Green Deal is based on like New Math. If the government needs money, just like print it people. Why did they invent like Xerox machines?

DoD Retired
DoD Retired
2:12 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:12 pm

More from Ork apparently lost his ventriloquist dummy. We know where she is Mork. You can pick her up anytime. Soon is too late for us.

AnnArborMI
AnnArborMI
2:20 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:20 pm

Fool me once, I clicked the link for the video.

I did not click on the link thinking it was a Bobby Eberle monologue and mosaic of sound bites. It is quite an unfortunate basis to form an opinion.

I do doubt that AOC is well grounded. I find her “ideas” and proposals are lacking in the most basic of merits. However, as this video is constructed, it could make anyone sound like a fool.

Perhaps, Bobby’s target audience is intellectually at the high school freshman level.
No more “13 Minute News Hour” videos for me.

I was hoping the video would let AOC make her case in full to convey her entire view.

Bobby could have summed it up in one sentence. “The proposal AOC submitted did not get a single YES vote.”

June
June
2:21 pm April 1, 2019 at 2:21 pm

OMG this wild-eyed twit is so agonizingly stupid and offensive – -PULEEZE “remove her insane self” from the public venue; stick her in a padded cell and force her to undergo serious psychiatric evaluation (long term).

