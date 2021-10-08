Yuma Sector Border Patrol announced that agents arrested a convicted child rapist who tried to enter the country illegally on Monday.

The man, identified as Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest.

According to Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky, he was part of a group of 18 migrants who were apprehended in an area known as the “River Corridor.”

Migrant crossings often occur in the “River Corridor” because the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers, which are not designed to keep out pedestrians.

Gutierrez-Martinez was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday morning to face prosecution.

Agents also apprehended a group of 171 migrants early Tuesday morning after they illegally entered the country at the west end of the border fence in San Luis.

Dulesky added that 80 of 171 migrants were family units and 15 children were unaccompanied.

While a majority of the migrants were from the countries of Brazil, Ecuador, Columbia and Venezuela, others were from India and Cuba.

Two of the migrants were from Haiti.

The Yuma Sector reports that groups of this size have become a regular occurrence as migrants continue to illegally cross into the U.S. and surrender to agents.

