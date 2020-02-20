AOC is trying to bury the hatchet with Nancy Pelosi — and she’s got a thing or two to say about some of her fellow Bernie Sanders supporters.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid homage to liberal elders and affectionately called her onetime nemesis the “mama bear of the Democratic Party” Wednesday in an appearance on ABC’s morning talk show “The View.”
” Nancy Pelosi, that’s (the) mama bear of the Democratic Party,” said Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens). “We are part of a long movement of ancestors and elders that we should always acknowledge.”
Still, AOC staked her claim to being the voice of a new Democratic Party built around younger and more progressive voters, who she says identify with Sanders.
Although she repeatedly defended Sanders, the leader of the “squad” of progressive women lawmakers told “View” co-host Meghan McCain that she does not agree with anyone who spreads hate online as the so-called “Bernie bros” have been accused of doing.
“Internet culture can often be very toxic (and) it nearly always concentrates on women, people of color, and we experience the brunt of it. We have to always reject hate, reject vitriol, and denounce that kind of behavior,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
AOC was repeatedly interrupted by applause as she laid out her trademark platform of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and racial justice.
She accused Michael Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic nomination by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on ads, and attacked his controversial policies as an inevitable product of his plutocrat status.
“The power of his money is not disconnected from his stances on stop and frisk,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Because when you have that much money and you purchase elections, you no longer have that sense of accountability to the people who voted for you.”
AOC admitted that she is controversial for some because she represents a very different kind of political leader than people are accustomed to.
“Our entire political system revolves, frankly, around rich men,” she said. “And rich men are not the center of my universe.”
Yeah, trying to bury the hatchet because AOC is coming up for re-election, and has a bucket full of challengers. If Pelosi backs one of AOC’s challengers, she is toast.
Humm….The radical, delusional, deranged Bimbo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says:
Nancy Pelosi is the “mama bear of the Democratic Party”.
This charmon mama bear won’t even pick up her sons clean underwear. But to be fair to moma bears,
the majority of mama bears are NOT Hateful, Deranged, Dishonorable, Dishonest, Disgusting, Unethical, Non-credible Democrats.
What does this tell you about Democrat Party when the Democrats picks such a disgraceful creature to be their leader??
Dang they even worship “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” 🙁 🙁 🙁 😯
The Leftist Minah Bird can best serve the country by being voted out of office and reducing the impact George Soros has over the American citizen on the street. She is an abomination.
Another nutjob joins the fray!
Mama bear? No. Mama rat? Yes.
it wont be long that all of their talking points will shift, bloomberg will be a great guy with all of his money spreading out thru the DNC, they will steal the nomination from old Bernie 1 more time and he will run as an independent, and split that goofy party, they will loose the house and slide further back in the senate, and then mama rat not bear will no longer be the momma, she will be the woman that lost the speaker chair twice…………. and everything will take on a sense of normalcy, it will be wonderful…….. LOL ………. get some popcorn, and sit to watch.
these people will sing a new tune when they get some of bloombergs offered 2 billion dollars
From the article above: “Nancy Pelosi, that’s (the) mama bear of the Democratic Party,” said Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens)”. Hey OCT, Nancy Open Borders Pelosi, is a “mama bear”, who believes in the murder of babies in the womb. What mother bear kills their babies?
These people need to understand they are not leaders. They are representatives.