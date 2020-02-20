AOC is trying to bury the hatchet with Nancy Pelosi — and she’s got a thing or two to say about some of her fellow Bernie Sanders supporters.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid homage to liberal elders and affectionately called her onetime nemesis the “mama bear of the Democratic Party” Wednesday in an appearance on ABC’s morning talk show “The View.”

” Nancy Pelosi, that’s (the) mama bear of the Democratic Party,” said Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens). “We are part of a long movement of ancestors and elders that we should always acknowledge.”

Still, AOC staked her claim to being the voice of a new Democratic Party built around younger and more progressive voters, who she says identify with Sanders.

Although she repeatedly defended Sanders, the leader of the “squad” of progressive women lawmakers told “View” co-host Meghan McCain that she does not agree with anyone who spreads hate online as the so-called “Bernie bros” have been accused of doing.

“Internet culture can often be very toxic (and) it nearly always concentrates on women, people of color, and we experience the brunt of it. We have to always reject hate, reject vitriol, and denounce that kind of behavior,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC was repeatedly interrupted by applause as she laid out her trademark platform of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and racial justice.

She accused Michael Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic nomination by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on ads, and attacked his controversial policies as an inevitable product of his plutocrat status.

“The power of his money is not disconnected from his stances on stop and frisk,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Because when you have that much money and you purchase elections, you no longer have that sense of accountability to the people who voted for you.”

AOC admitted that she is controversial for some because she represents a very different kind of political leader than people are accustomed to.

“Our entire political system revolves, frankly, around rich men,” she said. “And rich men are not the center of my universe.”

