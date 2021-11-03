RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years.
The 54-year-old Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that has shifted to the left over the past decade and was captured by President Joe Biden last year by a 10-point margin. It is certain to add to the Democrats’ anxiety about their grip on political power heading into next year’s midterms, when the party’s thin majority in Congress could be erased.
“Together we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth,” Youngkin told cheering supporters in a hotel ballroom in Chantilly, about 25 miles west of Washington. AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” had blared from speakers as the race was called around 12:45 a.m.
Youngkin promised to immediately improve schools, declaring, “There’s no time to waste. Our kids can’t wait. We work in real people time not government time.”
In addition to the stinging loss for the Democrats in Virginia, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was in a close fight as he sought to become the first Democratic governor to win reelection there in more than four decades.
The elections were the first major tests of voter sentiment since Biden took office, and the results were a stern warning sign for the president’s own support. His administration has been shaken repeatedly in recent months, beginning with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, challenges in emerging from the pandemic and a legislative agenda at risk of stalling on Capitol Hill.
Youngkin, a political neophyte and former private equity executive, was able to take advantage of apparent apathy among core Democratic voters fatigued by years of elections that were seen as must-wins. He successfully portrayed McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, Democratic National Committee chairman and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, as part of an elite class of politicians. He also seized on a late-stage stumble by McAuliffe, who during a debate performance suggested parents should have a minimal role in shaping school curriculums.
Perhaps most significantly, Youngkin prevailed in a task that has stumped scores of Republicans before him: attracting Trump’s base while also appealing to suburban voters who were repelled by the former president’s divisive behavior.
During the campaign, Youngkin stated his support for “election integrity,” a nod at Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, while also focusing on education and business-friendly policies. He never campaigned in person with Trump, successfully challenging McAuliffe’s effort to cast him as a clone of the former president.
That approach could provide a model for Republicans competing in future races that feature significant numbers of Democratic or independent voters.
Meanwhile Tuesday, mayoral contests from New York and Boston to St. Louis, Detroit and Seattle promised to reshape leadership in many of the nation’s largest cities. Democratic former police captain Eric Adams won in New York City, and Boston voters elected City Councilor Michelle Wu, the city’s first female Asian American mayor. Cincinnati, too, is getting its first Asian American mayor, Aftab Pureval.
Minneapolis voters rejected a ballot initiative that sought to overhaul policing in their city, where George Floyd was killed by a white police officer on Memorial Day 2020, sparking the largest wave of protests against racial injustice in generations. The initiative would have replaced the police force with a Department of Public Safety charged with undertaking “a comprehensive public health” approach that would increase funding for violence prevention, dispatch mental health experts in response to some emergency calls and include police officers “if necessary.”
But no other contest in this off-year election season received the level of national attention — and money — as the governor’s race in Virginia, a state with broad swaths of college-educated suburban voters who are increasingly influential in swaying control of Congress and the White House.
A former co-CEO at the Carlyle Group with a lanky, 6′6″ build that once made him a reserve forward on Rice University’s basketball team, Youngkin poured vast amounts of his personal fortune into a campaign that spent more than $59 million. Favoring fleece vests, Youngkin sought to cut the image of a genial suburban dad, often opening meetings with prayer.
Youngkin ran confidently on a conservative platform. He opposed a major clean energy mandate the state passed two years ago and objected to abortion in most circumstances.
He also backed a business-friendly approach to the state’s economy, opposed mask and vaccine mandates, promised to expand Virginia’s limited charter schools and ban critical race theory, an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people. In recent months, it has become a catch-all political buzzword for any teaching in schools about race and American history.
McAuliffe tried to energize the Democratic base by highlighting abortion, denouncing a new Texas law that largely banned the procedure and warning that Youngkin would seek to implement similar restrictions.
Youngkin didn’t discuss abortion much publicly, and a liberal activist caught him on tape saying the issue couldn’t help him during the campaign. He said an election win would allow the party to “start going on offense” on the issue.
While McAuliffe pulled on the star power of a host of national Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and ex-Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams, Youngkin largely campaigned on his own, focusing on issues he said were important to Virginians.
Youngkin proved perhaps most successful in deflecting McAuliffe’s efforts to tie him to Trump and the former president’s divisive political style.
Even Biden, who made his second trip of the 2021 campaign to suburban Arlington just a week before Election Day on McAuliffe’s behalf, hammered the point, calling Youngkin a “Trump acolyte.”
“Extremism can come in many forms. It can come in the rage of a mob driven to assault the Capitol. It can come in a smile and a fleece vest,” Biden said, likening protesters in January’ s deadly insurrection to Younkin’s favorite campaign attire.
Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the state, and Trump staged a Virginia tele-rally on Election Day eve, but Youngkin shied away from campaigning with national Republican stars.
Polls showed a tight race after McAuliffe said during a late September debate that he didn’t think “parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” That prompted Youngkin to run hundreds of TV ads on the statement and to focus on his own pledges to make school curricula less “un-American” and to overhaul policies on transgender students and school bathrooms.
Asked about issues more generally, voters saw the economy as most important, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP VoteCast, a statewide survey. Some 34% of Virginia voters ranked the economy as their No. 1 priority, compared to 17% saying COVID-19 and 14% choosing education. Those issues outranked health care, climate change, racism and abortion in the survey.
The race took an especially bitter turn last week, when Youngkin ran an ad featuring a mother and GOP activist who eight years ago led an effort to ban “Beloved,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Black Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, from classrooms.
McAuliffe accused Youngkin of uncorking a “racist dog whistle,” but Youngkin dismissed that as exaggerated rhetoric from a Democratic campaign rendered “desperate” by polls. He said Virginia parents knew what was really at stake — and so did families across the country, a nod to how tapping into parental activism could work for the GOP next year and in future election cycles.
“America is watching Virginia,” Youngkin said as part of his closing argument. “And America needs us to vote for them too.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
YEAH, BABY—THAT’S WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT !!!!
TERRY MCAULIFFE WENT D-O-W-N !!!!!
OKAY—VIRGINIA HAS SHOWN IT CAN BE DONE—LET’S START REPLACING DEMOCRATS ACROSS THE LAND !!!!!
It’s Youngkin Dunkin Donuts time,,,,,,,he gave McAuliffe a dunking , ate their lunch and drove the Washington Democrat Doughboys nuts. Great way to waste Democrat money, even if they got it by fleecing THE PEOPLE. When Democrats blow their dough its exactly what this country Kneads. One more Democrat Pillsbury doughboy flattened by the Conservative reality rolling pin. School moms gave Parent despising McAuliffe and the Virginia Democrats a good dumpling, because their fake failing policies are no longer kneaded. Perhaps too many buns got prematurly taken out of the birthing oven by his guys so good at cooking the books. McAuliffe’s defeat is a Conservative cookbook recipe for more successes to come.
Bingo!! Vote OUT of office EVERY Democrat from the president to the school board!! 👿
Yes Scruffy, from one old retired veteran to another, the dominoes have started, just watch as the Democratic party goes the way of the dodo. I’m getting very close to the end of my journey through life, the one thing I’d like to see before I pass is the total elimination of the Democratic party. If you’re anywhere near my age you’ll remember an old term known as “Cheaters never prosper”. I was pretty sure that they are so brainless that given enough time they would destroy themselves. Hopefully, I’ll be able to spend my last couple of years enjoying every single second of it. I looked at some YouTube Video’s today and oddly I noticed the Constitution is read out word for word. I pray to God that people that have never read it, (It will be much easier for the Democrats because they don’t have to work up a sweat reading). I agree 100% the US Constitution doesn’t need to be rewritten, it needs to be reread. I remember when I was at the airport in Boston back in the early 70’s, I had people spitting at me and calling me a baby killer, my how things change in 40 to 50 years, now it seems that civilians don’t have a problem with killing babies now. Now if I could just muster up some spit. Thank You For Your Service.
OKAY—VIRGINIA HAS SHOWN IT CAN BE DONE—LET’S START REPLACING DEMOCRATS ACROSS THE LAND !!!!!
Amen, to that! It was a nail biter at the end, especially after hearing that a big blue county was holding its vote. I thought for sure they were waiting to see how many votes they needed to steal it. Maybe it was too many. Anyway, Youngkin won so I’m happy.
Especially Attorney Generals supported by Soros foundations.
Thank God, Virginia has seen the light and with prayer the rest of America will follow and this country can be saved from the ravages of the democratic party.
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever…” – Thomas Jefferson
The Trembling woke Democrats just got a taste of a Great “I AM” justice awakening. themselves, that Jefferson predicted would not sleep forever. Even the frustrated, angered, morally betrayed Christians of the Democrat party heard God speak to their consciences and knew what to go out and do. They voted for Youngkin.!!! Just another “God Bless America Moment” that runs shivers up the spines of Secular Socialists disguised as Patriotic Democrats, many from Formerly righteous America first Democrat families that used to listen to the better Angels of their nature, but now just listen to the beguilements offered of basic urges of nature, in the immediate gratifications like sex, Drugs, and stolen elections that always end up in long term defeat when the REAL awakening comes and God’s Justice arrives.
In spite of making campaign appearances with radical left superstars like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Stacy Abrams, and AFT President Randi Weingarten, Terry McAuliffe failed to convince the majority of Virginia’s voters that teaching Critical Race Theory in the state’s K-12 schools and denying parents the right to provide school boards with guidance on their children’s education were in the best interest of students. Even in a deep blue state like Virginia, many parents who truly care about properly educating their children to succeed in an increasingly complex and competitive world want students to receive a high-quality STEM education and not be subjected to intense indoctrination that exacerbates racial tensions by focusing primarily on dividing students into competing classes of victimizers and victims.
Youngkin won because he was Loud in Loudoun County
Smoked them in Chesterfield County
Hammered them in Smyth
Bowled them over in Brunswick
Seasoned them in Culpepper
Showed Wisdom in WIse
Executed them in Essex
Was Fair in the Facts in Fairfax, spoke frank in Franklin, took the high road in Highland, shed them of dough in Shenandoah, as Democrats remained mad in Madison and got Washed out in Washington County, all the while Democrat American Virginians forgot who they are, where they came from and who founded their freedoms.
In Fairfax county “democrats” resurrected 20000 dead people so they could “vote”. So we can only assume that all graveyards in that county have been participating in election showing support for Soros guy McAliffe. In 2020 dead people in Fairfax county, supported Biden “giving” him “victory” of 70.4% over Trump 28.2 %. And what, do you “racists” want to discriminate against dead? My problem with “conservatives” is that because republican won now in Virginia they will forget quickly such massive falsification in that gubernatorial vote the same way as they ignored forgery in 2016 election. Then Wall Street mafia corrected the machinery in 2020 and we had so called “liberal democracy” in action.
YAY! FInally, a day to celebrate. Let’s hope and pray the falling dominos continue. Americans finally “woke” up!
Sleeping Joe Biden still thinks McAuliffe won, and nobody has the guts to tell him. His woke is a joke.
not hardly a whisper from the drive by media on this.
…..a sharp turnabout in a state that has shifted to the left over the past decade and was captured by President Joe Biden (D for dementia) last year by a 10-point margin.
Sure he did. Campaigning from his basement he got more votes than Obama.