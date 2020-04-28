Howard Stern envisions a Jonestown ending for President Trump’s supporters.

Back to work Monday after a week off, the shock jock raged about the president’s suggestion last week that absorbing disinfectants might cure people of coronavirus. The Sirius XM host then suggested America might be great again if Trump supporters got together and chugged Clorox — starting with the president.

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Monday show. “Hold a big rally, say f–k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

Stern’s sidekick Robin Quivers then suggested making it a dark cocktail party.

“A big cocktail of disinfectant, “ she suggested.

“Yeah,” Stern agreed. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

The president said Thursday that the prospect of treating the virus with disinfectants was an idea that interested him.

“Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump suggested during a White House briefing. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

Trump’s comments are in the following tweet.

After hearing presentation President Trump suggests irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting them with bleach or alcohol to deal with COVID19. pic.twitter.com/cohkLyyl9G — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 23, 2020

Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic toward the reporters in the room when he passed along misinformation that drew international condemnation.

Stern took a break from his rant when a listener, Mike from New York, called in to politely urge the frustrated broadcaster to get off the topic of politics. Stern and his sidekick Robin Quivers argued that an opposition to consuming toxins isn’t a political stance, but conceded some listeners don’t want to hear criticism of the president.

“I don’t recognize any of this as being Republican, I don’t recognize it as being anything political. I see it as insanity,” Stern said. “I don’t know what is going on there, but I don’t have a good feeling.”

“What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern said of the president’s comments. “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him.”

“I am all in on Joe Biden,” he later added.

The scenario Stern imagined Monday was reminiscent of the 1978 Jonestown massacre when more than 900 cult members, under the direction of leader Jim Jones, consumed lethal cocktails made from fruit juice and cyanide at a commune in Guyana.

