I miss the days of Donald Trump
Those were the days, not so long ago, when our friends trusted us and our enemies feared us. The nations gave heed when Trump spoke because they knew he meant business.
Not so under Biden.
So far as people being left behind, stranded, now that we’re gone from Afghanistan as of this writing, August 30, some might quip, it’s Biden’s way of saying, “So long, suckers.”
Our troops served honorably. Our leaders chose disgrace.
Trump also intended to leave…but not that way.
Trump was the real deal, a strong leader, a champion for America First. He secured our southern border.
He made us energy independent. He strengthened our military.
He started no wars. He cut down Iran. He got both the EU and UN to bend his way.
Legal refugees only.
He silenced the Palestinian Arab terrorists, and brought forth the Abraham Accords, which was a light at the end of the tunnel between Israel and four Arab neighbors.
Forget most of that on Biden’s watch.
Trump did much more than all that, but you’d hardly know it because the Democrats, the people who put Joe Biden in office, were so busy tearing him apart.
They spent his entire four years going after him for anything, everything. Russia…Russia…Russia.
The House had no time for the nation’s concerns, because Trump was its only concern.
David Remnick’s The New Yorker magazine kept asking, and hoping, and dreaming, “Will this be the knockout punch?”
Yet they found no wrong, but still went after him. Suddenly, Ukraine. What did he do? He made a phone call. So let’s impeach him again.
Again and again and again.
Anyone associated with Trump found himself being bullied, and even arrested. Paul Manafort was placed in solitary confinement.
That’s how medieval it was at the time…a time when good people…Trump people were being muzzled, battered and shamed. You wore a MAGA hat at your peril.
Up to the election, Trump voters became hip to the scene and chose silence when canvassed. They did not need the grief.
But the harassment kept coming.
If Trump was your man…in those days when America turned medieval…you must be racist.
In that way they lorded it over us.
They were glib all right. They had all the answers, namely Joe Biden, so shut up, and be happy.
Don’t you dare be contrary. Don’t even think about mentioning Biden’s lack of fitness, open to anyone who chooses to see…a man so utterly lacking.
Pay no attention…they warned…to the person he chose for vice president. She can’t be all that bad. Can she?
Yet that is what they gave us to lead the greatest, most powerful nation on earth.
The grieving mother of a Marine killed in Kabul says, “Biden voters” killed her son.
Biden voters—but we all bear the burden and pay the price.
Beginning with Biden, the dumbing down has been so steep that we had our generals saluting Taliban terrorists.
Who knew it would come to this…the folly that is Afghanistan? We did. We did not know it would be Afghanistan.
We knew it would come from somewhere…yes, the knockout punch that would stagger Joe Biden and bring America to its knees.
Biden was a calamity waiting to happen, and it happened.
They can shame us no more. We were right all along. They were wrong.
In Trump we had the perfect president for our times. We miss him.
Say it loud.
New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.
He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Everyone of any intelligence, or who is concerned for the good of America, misses Trump.
The only ones who don’t, are those whos BRAINS AND SOULS were rotted by their TDS!
We knew we could trust him! In spite of the Democrats, Liberals, Leftist, Socialists, and Idiots badgering and doing their best to delegitimize him, we knew we could trust him, his words. That did not always apply to people in his administration, liberals who should have been fired and showed their own distain for him and his office. We had the idea he knew where he was and where he was leading and we were willing to follow.
That’s all gone with the Biden (blow hard or huff and puff?)! In spite of the Democrats, Liberals, Leftists, Socialist, and Idiots touting and doing their best to legitimize him, we know we can’t trust him or his words when they make sense. That applies to the people in his administration, the liberals who weren’t fired and now run interference for him to keep him in office. We have the idea that he doesn’t know where he is and can’t lead us to wherever he’s told and we definitely are not going to follow.
The consequences of voter fraud: Joe Biden and now our Country is being destroyed. The “useful idiots” who voted for a criminal with dementia, who voted for a person who didn’t even campaign.
“In Trump we had the perfect president for our times. We miss him. Say it loud.”
I have two car magnets on the back of my car—one is anti-Biden/Harris and the other id pro-Trump 2024. I have gotten quite a bit of positive feedback from others on the road—people asking me where I got them because they want one—others just making positive comments.
One day, in a parking lot, someone noticed the magnets and commented that Trump was a loser. I didn’t say anything—but I wonder how he feels about Biden now.
Why didn’t you say something? When a lefty shoots off their mouth, why are they met with silence from us? Couldn’t we have a calm answer ready, something like “Compare the 2 men’s achievements. Your career politician has accomplished nothing in 50 years except make himself rich.”
I’ve seen a # of vehicles, that STILL have their “Trump 2020” stickers on. I’ve yet to see a single “BIDEN 2020” Sticker remain on anyone’s car…
Watch the current headlines, read what the mainstream media and its pundits are saying, as they cover for Biden and continue to attack Trump. We have multiple enemies in the world and an incompetent administration ruling us, but our greatest enemy at home is the mainstream media controlled by elites.
Time mag bragged in its January article how Biden’s ‘win’ was orchestrated, two key sentences: “a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes…..an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans….” “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”
Democrats are attempting to push through a bill, with media’s support, that would allow them to control all future elections. The name for it varies between the ‘for the people’s act’ and ‘the John Lewis voting rights act.’ Among its more onerous provisions it eliminates voter ID, mandates nationwide use of mail in ballots, mandates same day registration, inhibits the ability of election boards to update voter rolls and authorizes the federal government to take over elections. Call, write and email your representatives, Democrat or Republican, and tell them you strongly oppose this bill. Our ability to have our vote count for the people we want is in danger.
The situation in Afghanistan required several MOAB’s followed immediately by carpet bombing. Biden came prepared for a pillow fight ONLY.
Trump was not “polite” to the slime-covered PC opinion leaders. Boo hoo. God bless Trump. God bless our troops. God bless America.
May God bring justice upon Biden and his puppetmasters.
God bless our 2020 duly elected President Trump. He is an honorable, decent, honest, God fearing true American. He gives America hope for the future regardless of the sham impeachment(s) the satanic politicians have are and will try him for. We the people know the truth and it will show come 2022!