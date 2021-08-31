After posting a video condemning the situation in Afghanistan, a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel was relieved of command. In response, the veterans community is rallying behind him.

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted a video last week following the suicide bombings that killed 11 Marines, one Army Green Beret and one Navy corpsman, along with several Afghani citizens, Just the News reports.

In the video, Scheller, who wore his service uniform, challenged his chain of command and demanded accountability from senior leaders on the situation in Afghanistan.

“I want to say this very strongly,” Scheller said in the video. “I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability.”

He called on Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

“I’m not saying we need to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying, did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone?'” Scheller asked “Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘we completely messed this up?'”

After the video went viral, Scheller posted an update on his personal Facebook page.

“To all my friends across the social networks,” he wrote. “I have been relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today. My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do if I were in their shoes.”

“America is still the light shining in a fog of chaos. When my Marine Corps career comes to an end, I look forward to a new beginning. My life’s purpose is to make America the most lethal and effective foreign diplomacy instrument. While my days of hand to hand violence may be ending, I see a new light on the horizon,” he continued.

Following his firing, supporters organized a campaign for his reinstatement.

Anthony Slate, whose social media identifies him as retired from Marine Force Recon, asked people to take action.

“Here’s the public affairs office for the United States Marine Corps,” Slate wrote on LinkedIn. “I suggest we the people contact the Marine Corps and let them know how we feel on the matter!!!!!”

