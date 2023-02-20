After former president Donald Trump announced his potential visit to the town of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment led to the release of deadly chemicals, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reversed its course.

Moments after he announced his trip to the town, FEMA offered its support to East Palestine.

However, the agency previously stated that Ohio was “ineligible” to receive assistance.

According to the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R):

The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however, FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time. Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.

On Truth Social, Trump said he got the Biden administration and FEMA to act.

“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go. Hopefully, he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to move. The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you Wednesday.” he said.

The train derailment in Ohio led to plumes of smoke and polluted waterways.  Toxic chemicals were also released into the atmosphere.

