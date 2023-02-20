After former president Donald Trump announced his potential visit to the town of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment led to the release of deadly chemicals, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reversed its course.

Moments after he announced his trip to the town, FEMA offered its support to East Palestine.

Tomorrow, we'll supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official & a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination & ongoing assessments of potential long term recovery needs.https://t.co/pVLIm5tE3h — FEMA (@fema) February 18, 2023

However, the agency previously stated that Ohio was “ineligible” to receive assistance.

Just Moments After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, FEMA Reverses Decision on Ohio Disaster Aidhttps://t.co/Ke4FZ8mSBv — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 18, 2023

According to the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R):

The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however, FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time. Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.

On Truth Social, Trump said he got the Biden administration and FEMA to act.

“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go. Hopefully, he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to move. The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you Wednesday.” he said.

The train derailment in Ohio led to plumes of smoke and polluted waterways. Toxic chemicals were also released into the atmosphere.

Visited a local creek in East Palestine today. These waterways are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup. Check this video out: pic.twitter.com/4lsHBmrMJj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 16, 2023

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.