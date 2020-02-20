He’s dropping out of the race and right into the pundit’s chair.

Andrew Yang didn’t earn any delegates during his Quixotic run for president, but the wisecracking businessman might have nabbed the next best thing: a gig serving up takes on CNN.

The network’s communications team announced the addition of Yang on Wednesday, chirping a welcome to the 45-year-old leader of the Yang Gang.

Yang was born in Schenectady, N.Y., and studied law at Columbia University. During the Democratic primary race, he rose to prominence from virtual anonymity with a casual style underscored by self-deprecating jokes and with a platform urging for a universal basic income.

Yang, who has never held elective office, built a significant cult following, albeit one that didn’t translate into a competitive showings at polling places in Iowa or New Hampshire. He dropped out of the race a week ago.

Embracing his new cable TV role, Yang tweeted that he might wear a tie at the studio during debate coverage, something he declined to do on stage as a candidate.

“I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences,” Yang said in another tweet. “Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion.”

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]