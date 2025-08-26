Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin called upon fellow Democrats to prioritize results over rhetoric as the party opened its summer meeting in Minneapolis on Aug. 25.

“After six months as chair, I’ve learned that a lot of people, especially folks in DC, think they can change things by winning arguments,” Martin told the crowd of Democrats from across the country.

“You know what winning the argument gets you? Maybe a nice round of applause and a few likes on Instagram. But the reality is, it doesn’t make life any better for any person. We have to stop settling on winning arguments with each other. We have to win elections.”

Martin outlined earlier state-party investments, volunteer training, and a multi-cycle plan. He said the DNC has held “150 town halls,” is “establishing a true coordinated campaign across the ballot,” and is “adopting emerging and innovative tech and data tools.”

“I’m sick and tired of this Democratic Party bringing a pencil to a knife fight,” Martin said to a round of applause. “We cannot be the only party that plays by the rules anymore. We’ve gotta stand up and fight. We’re not gonna have a hand tied behind our backs anymore. Let’s grow a … spine and get in this fight, Democrats.”

Speakers who followed Martin echoed the fight-and-build message while cautioning against internal finger-pointing.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison described legal action paired with outreach.

“We have sued him 44 times, and we’ll sue him 44 more and 44 more after that,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Do not shame them,” he said of Democrats reaching out to Trump voters. “‘I told you so’ is no way to save a nation, friends—even though it’s true. But when we go out there, I don’t want you to wag a finger. I want you to build and join a friend. You can all, we all, we gotta be in the mode of welcoming our friends back to this party.”

Minnesota’s Senior Sen. Amy Klobuchar urged organizers to broaden the coalition.

“That’s why when you go home from these meetings and you leave our great state fair, I want you to remember that we got to organize,” she said. “And especially you’re in the red and the purple states, you know, we need to organize Democrats. But we also have to organize independents and moderate Republicans who, in the past, have stood up for democracy, depending on the election.”

Klobuchar further warned against infighting within the party.

“We’re not joining that ‘We suck’ Club,” Klobuchar said, referencing Democrats who are dissatisfied with their own party. “We’re not getting sucked into it when they try to divide us on every single issue online, because we have a more important job to do. Complaining about each other—to each other—it’s not how we win again.”

Among other committee strategies for pushing back against the Republican trifecta in Washington, Martin said, were “holding Republicans’ feet to the fire with the state-of-the-art war room,” suing them “when they come after voting rights and fair elections,” and “investing in a 10-year majority party vision.”

Martin tied the strategy to mapping fights and coming races. He said Democrats are “winning all across this country,” citing recent special elections, and said, “When we organize everywhere, we can win anywhere.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz—the party’s 2024 nominee for vice president—pressed for unity amid differences.

“We can have our internal decision making, our internal, healthy debates,” he said, while adding that Democrats don’t have “the luxury to fight amongst ourselves.”

Speakers all took a moment to remember Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who was fatally shot along with her husband earlier this year in a targeted attack on their home.

Martin—who said he had known Hortman half his life—said she was the reason that millions of Minnesotans were better off today.

“She accomplished so much for the people of this state,” Martin said. “We are so indebted to her. We lost a giant, a friend, a fighter, a quiet revolutionary, who led with brilliance and humility, with grace and grit. The kind of leader who doesn’t come around very often and certainly one who can never, ever be replaced… Melissa Hortman didn’t just change one life. She changed her entire state.”

State Sen. John Hoffman, who survived the coordinated attack at his own home the same night Hortman was killed, said, “It isn’t about politics anymore. It must be about right and wrong.”

“The challenge we do face is that creeping erosion of the public trust,” he said. “That’s not just in an institution, but that’s in each other. And in this climate, we must recommit ourselves to governance over grievance, to service over self, and to action over anger. Terror in the night is not legislative reform.”