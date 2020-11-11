Anderson Cooper “regrets” branding President Donald Trump an “obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun” last week.
The CNN anchor caused a stir on Thursday evening when he talked about how the commander-in-chief was “flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over” as the election results came in, and he has now admitted he wishes he hadn’t spoken so insultingly “in the heat of the moment”.
Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun… pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020
Anderson expressed his regret while interviewing Andrew Yang at the weekend.
The one-time presidential hopeful told the presenter: “I’m happy to say, it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson.”
Before moving on, the 53-year-old broadcaster said: “By the way, I should say, I regret using those words, because that’s not the person I really want to be.
“It was in the heat of the moment, and I regret it.”
Anderson made his original comments after the president threatened legal action over the voting process.
He said: “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from the president of the United States and I think, as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic and, of course, it’ll go through the courts, but you’ll notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing, no real actual evidence of any kind of fraud.
“That is the president of the United States, that is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot Sun realising his time is over.
“But he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everyone down with him, including this country.”
Anderson Cooper, another phony baloney!
All the bologna from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and now Fox News all deserve one another. I watched Fox News the night of the election and how reticent they were for our president. Then I watched as Neil Cavuto cut off Kayleigh McAnany during her press conference, and then this morning Ainsley Earhardt called Biden the “President- Elect.” Just like Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. These people are all about their Networks, contracts and money. I moved on to Newsmax since and love it very much. I wish Tucker would move to Newsmax and bring Mark Levin with him.
It is absolutely disgusting the MSM.
In this day of the cult of personality political discussions rarely focus on policy issues but on the person presenting them, so the objection is now personal therefore the person not the issue must be destroyed. What the new crop of ‘journalists’, a very loose term these days, lacks is class, the personal smear is their favorite tool, never mind the efficacy of the issue. I suddenly thought of one of the classiest journalist ever to grace television, Howard K. Smith, presiding over a black tie affair around the Christmas holidays aired live as “Dinner with Howard K. Smith” where journalists of the day met and SERIOUSLY discussed the issues of the day without personal attacks. A far cry from those today can only attack on a personal level because they lack the substantive background prevalent in the past.
“….no real actual evidence of any kind of fraud.”
That is, besides all the signed affidavits of witnesses to fraud, intimidation of observers, ballot harvesting, Ballot dumps, pre-dated ballots, etc..
Keep in mind the Democrat Socialist Party never needed evidence before. Therefore, “I feel there was fraud” is more than enough reason for action.
I am unclear though. Are we conservatives expected to follow the Leftist’s lead and burn Philly, Detroit and Chicago to the ground?