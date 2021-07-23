The modern era of moral and cultural lunacy actually began several decades ago, with the advent of the “60s Revolution.” Of course it was all couched in utopian terms, such as the “Age of Aquarius” and every other euphemism of the flower-child, lovebead, and LSD movement. Predictably the real results of that era were anything but the “peace and love” professed by its leading activists.
Families began to break down. Traditional child rearing (which included such “barbaric” acts as spanking for bad behavior) was replaced with the dangerous and hapless idealism of Dr. Benjamin Spock, according to whom parents should pander to their children, instead of actually raising them. And of course traditional marriage was a major target, as it “oppressed” women by such burdens as raising their children and keeping the home.
Judeo-Christian morality was first marginalized as being only one point of view, based on the opinions of a certain archaic caste within society. Once that notion caught on, it subsequently was ostracized as “patriarchal and oppressive.” In its place came the “enlightened” concept of the collectivist state, in which it “takes a village to raise a child.” Yet people didn’t seem to notice that abominable behavior among children was instantly apparent, and on the rise. It was all just the “new generation” with their fresh and enlightened way of doing things.
Once real morality had been diminished to being just one of many options, the leftist counterculture turned up the heat, and began issuing its own set of “absolutes,” in a world where real standards of right and wrong were no longer recognized as established truths. But in total contrast to the “live and let live” pablum professed by the counterculture, the real goal was to steadily encroach on any contravening idea, with the full intention of demeaning it and eventually eradicating it. And for this to occur, an alternative set of “absolutes” had to be established.
Of course leftists were up to this task. Hypocrisy not being any impediment, leftists brazenly promoted the absurdities of “political correctness” as if they were universally understood axioms of “right and wrong,” in a world where leftists had previously asserted that right and wrong do not exist. In typical leftist fashion, they promoted their twisted ideals as the guideposts of authentic virtue, despite their glaring hypocrisy and the morally abominable ideology that was so readily apparent in them.
For many years now, “PC police ” on job sites, college campuses, and every other public and private venue have been shutting down legitimate discourse, claiming it to be a breach of some sort of proper “social order,” simply because somebody claims to be “offended” by it, or that it might run counter to the moral and societal rot of the leftist counterculture. Yet even “PC” was too restrictive to an ideology that has absolutely no guideposts or ideological framework, other than the total consummation of its seizure of power, under any available premise.
Enter the next state of malignant societal implosion: “Woke.” For starters, it should be pointed out that even the basic grammatical usage of the word is wholly wrong. “Woke” is a verb, not an adjective. Saying a person is “woke” is akin to saying he/she is “walk,” or “speak.” The correct word usage would have been “awake.” But given the feral levels to which modern society has decayed, such quaint notions as proper speech patterns are clearly too “oppressive” for the enlightened among us to consider.
According to the “woke” crowd, every craven method of the Marxists/leftists among us to seize and hold power, from violence in the streets to theft and arson, to the most vile and bigoted racial attacks (mostly on whites in this case) is somehow “morally” justified, given that those committing the attacks deem themselves the paragons of virtue and justice. Just ask them!
Now, the most heinous occurrences of racial and cultural injustice, which once would have been roundly denounced as hateful and inciting hostility, are accepted and even lauded, as proper antidotes to the presumed “privilege” of those being attacked. Nowhere among the leftist sewer, from the Fake News parakeets on network TV, to the gratuitous bubbleheads of the Hollywood left, to the toxic propagandists of modern academe, is such dangerous incitement of societal upheaval being condemned or restrained. Rather, the fires of mindless rage are relentlessly stoked, for the sole purpose of creating enough chaos and havoc that the “state” is compelled to step in and establish “order,” by waging an open war on those would dare to stand up to their attackers.
Of course the presumption in all of this is that the mainstream of America (people of every ethnicity who go to work, pay their bills, and abide by the law) will simply accept their fate at the hands of the leftist counterculture. And so far, that does indeed seem to be a likely prospect. The first episodes of blatant lawlessness on the part of street mobs that were essentially “endorsed” by cowardly or equally lawless city officials, began occurring during the Obama years. And much water has gone under that bridge ever since.
Appalling crimes, such as that leftist college “professor” wielding a bicycle lock as a weapon against innocent people at an antifa gathering, with virtually no consequence, have been going on for several years. And of course all of the BLM/antifa madness went into overdrive in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd incident of May, 2020. Still, far too many Americans wait patiently for the “system” to arise from its thoroughly corrupt condition, and of its own accord, start upholding the law and enforcing justice.
It is high time for Americas who want a decent country in which to live, raise their families, and pursue their dreams to recognize that “the law,” as a framework for fairness and justice, will only work if it is vigorously upheld on an equitable basis. Any individual who advocates prejudicial enforcement, for the purpose of giving advantage to a corrupt political movement, proves himself/herself to be equally corrupt and a danger to all innocent and honorable citizens. In the current era, such actions are committed entirely by leftists on behalf of leftists.
America will not survive this onslaught unless it resolutely returns to its principles of honor, decency, and truth. No leftist countercultural assault against such ideals can succeed, unless those ideals are first forfeited and abandoned by the citizenry who had established and upheld them. That means the ball is ultimately in our court!
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
If I’ve offended you, whiney millennials or Democrats;
Just Know:
That from the bottom of my heart, I really don’t give a shieet.
It is imperative that we push back at this insanity—and HARD. Not just as individuals, but our representatives must show some backbone in dealing with the Left. These loudmouth whiners in DC such as Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, Omar—among others—should be faced down on a regular basis. Are they going to scream and holler? You bet—they will hiss and spit like the venomous snakes they are, but we must take the fight to them and have them understand that we are not going to tolerate any more of their idiocy.
If the Conservative voice in this country is the more dominant, then start screaming—and start making things clear in no uncertain terms. And don’t cower when they come back with more rhetoric and accusations—and ignore the Media uproar. That is merely their second line of defense to get us to back down.
Socialists claimed “It takes a village to raise a child” but all they produced were the village idiots. When the socialist “Brotherhood of Man” replaced the Judeo/ Christian “Fatherhood of God”,,,,we traded the infallible for the fallible, the omnipresent for the abandoned child, the omniscient for the dumbed down College graduates with political science and psychology degrees, the all-powerful father figure for weak sob sisters and girlymen brothers, then traded productive fecund sexual practices for empty cradles and aborted children. Only the great deceiver and Consumer himself could have sold the America people that tainted bill of goods. The Devil whose craft and power are great, armed with cruel hate, was indeed in the details, and yet still that ancient foe does seek to work us woe,,,, these days reflected in the immediate gratification of a stolen, bought or cancelled vote, always followed by inept corrupt leadership whose leaders alone prosper while THE PEOPLE get plundered being told to get woke, all the while just lulling THE PEOPLE back to sleep to again become victims of easy social plunder.
Your comment: “It takes a village to raise a child, but all they produced were the village idiots”. Brilliant. So true!!! Thank you.
We need to pray for those who are imprisoned for practicing their civil rights . I hope who ever becomes our next President will have the will to get rid of the FBI or clean out the scum.
Both terms are ludicrous. Woke? These fools are the furthest thing from being ‘awake’ or ‘aware’ of anything except the extreme far-left, lib-tard agenda.
“PC”?? Politically Correct in whose opinion? Certainly not main stream Americans. Damn fools can’t see the end of their noses thru the fog.
Like Scruffy, I sincerely hope my comments offend dem-rats, millenials, and anyone else who gets “offended” by anything they don’t agree with.
Get a grip.
Our country has already been marginalized by the FBI, corrupt as a Mafia hit group, the guardianship community (Britney SPears excites the media but stealing a life’s worth of assets from a married couple by a guardian for one of the two who feels it is his duty to clean out both spouses’ assets and to keep the disabled one from ever seeing normally her husband of 50 years, resulting in millions of dollars gone to the Chicago guardianship grifters and a couple having their end-life turned into endless separation and torture), the FBI sitting on home invasions as they know that this is only one more of their supervised elder murders.
What is worse there is a law which is simple and disobeyed by a vast range of its applicable leaders:
18 U.S. Code § 4 – Misprision of felony
Whoever, having knowledge of the actual commission of a felony cognizable by a court of the United States, conceals and does not as soon as possible make known the same to some judge or other person in civil or military authority under the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.
from judges to four star generals in command of all combat aircraft of the USAF, each having no shame.