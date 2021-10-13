America is subjected to forced mandates for jabs, masks, lockdowns, and “vaccine” passports. An Orwellian dystopic America is around the corner. If not already here. New York City requires vaccine passports to enter gyms and restaurants. Biden supporting celebrities are making the statements “F**k your freedoms…” and the “unvaccinated” should be denied health care. The Biden government is floating the concept that the “unvaccinated” will have limited access to government services and programs and barred from interstate travel. All if you do not comply with the “vaccine” mandate.

The path to this dark spot in American History is hard to believe. It started with the Trump victory in 2016, followed by four tremendous years of America First. During those years, Trump and Trump supporters were under attack from the media talking heads, celebrities, bureaucrats, and the Democrats. To provide cover to steal the election and subjugation of America, an “accidental release” of COVID-19 occurred, a member of the Coronavirus family associated with upper respiratory tract infections. Many states governments-imposed lockdowns and mask mandates, while the propaganda media produced fear porn to scare people into compliance. Next step, test for the virus using a diagnostic with a built in high false positive rate. Thus, inflating the number of people testing positive. Finally, produce novel “vaccines” and obtain Emergency Use Authorizations as per the guidance of the FDA.

On February 4th, 2020, the Secretary of Health and Human Services determined the COVID-19 pandemic was a public health emergency and justified the issuance of guidance for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for diagnostic assays and “vaccine” development.

The path to an EUA for a COVID-19 “vaccine” is detailed in the 25-page Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19 Guidance for Industry (Issued on May 25, 2021) (docket number FDA-2020-D-1137), Section III (page 3) Criteria and Considerations for the Issuance of an EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine. The four bullet points in Section III are:

· The chemical, biological, or nuclear (CBRN) agent referred to in the March 27, 2020, EUA declaration by the Secretary of HHS (SARS-CoV-2) can cause a serious or life-threatening disease or condition.

· Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, including data from adequate and well-controlled trials, if available, it is reasonable to believe that the product may be effective to prevent, diagnose, or treat such serious or life-threatening disease or conditions that are caused by SARS-CoV-2.

· The known and potential benefits of the product, when used to diagnose, prevent, or treat the identified serious or life-threatening disease or condition, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.

· There is no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.

Please note the fourth bullet point. Recall early in the pandemic both Hydroxychloroquine (HQC) and Ivermectin were mentioned as treatments. Does either meet the metrics of available, approved, and adequate? If the metrics are meet, why was the “vaccine” authorized?

Sterling Drug patented Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in 1949. The predecessor drug was Bayer Laboratories Chloroquine, a synthetic drug made in 1934 to replace the antimalarial Quinine. The drug HCQ has been approved in the United States since 1955 and is used to treat Chloroquine sensitive malaria, systemic rheumatic disorders (lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and porphyria cutanea tarda), post-Lyme arthritis, and has anti-spirochete and anti-inflammatory activities.

Published in the Virology Journal (August 22nd, 2005) is the paper “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.” Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a member of the same viral family as COVID-19 – Coronavirus—both bind to the same cell receptor to enter cells. The conclusion – Chloroquine is effective in preventing the spread of SARS in cell culture. True, the cell line used was developed from African green monkey kidney cells and the experiments were in cell culture. Not tested in humans and not human cell lines. But the paper shows Chloroquine treatment being capable of preventing Coronavirus infections and viral spreading. HCQ effectiveness in humans was demonstrated in July 2020. Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of Infectious Disease for Henry Ford Health System co-authored a paper with a Henry Ford epidemiologist -Samia Arshad showing the ability of early Hydroxychloroquine treatment to cut the number of COVID deaths in half.

Ivermectin is formulated from a bacterial extract and has shown success in the treatment of roundworms. First markets were livestock and companion animals, becoming the bestselling veterinary antiparasitic in 1981. Eventually, Merck tested Ivermectin as a treatment for nematodes and insect parasites in humans. Millions of people have been treated safely. Ivermectin is a tremendous success, and the discovers awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine. Published in The Journal of Antibiotics are two papers on the topics of antiviral effects (June 2020) and the process by which Ivermectin blocks or stops COVID-19 (June 2021).

The information for both Ivermectin and HCQ strongly shows beneficial activities to treat people infected with COVID-19. The side effects are well known, and treatments are inexpensive. Both drugs are FDA approved, and available, as well as adequate and infinitely safer than a novel mRNA jab having unknown side-effects, unknown efficacy, and rushed into production.

We had evidence before the first patient was jabbed—December 14th, 2020—that HCQ and Ivermectin could be effective treatments for COVID. Clinical trials for both drugs as treatments for COVID should not have stopped.

However, for the pharmaceutical companies to make loads of money and drive-up stock prices, the media needed to discredit the facts about HCQ and Ivermectin. They needed the fear porn propaganda to force “vaccine” and mask hesitate people into compliance as well as sow more division among the population. Dividing us into sheeple and critical thinkers, slaves (pro-masks) and free people (no-masks), lemmings (pro-jab) and stalwart patriots (no-jab).

Plenty of time, six months—June/July 2020 to December 2020 to confirm the efficacy of HCQ and Ivermectin against COVID-19. How many lives would have been saved if clinical testing HQC and Ivermectin continued? The adverse events and deaths caused by the jab and boosters would not have occurred. An educated guess could be made. The information exists.

Potentially, people in the government, and pharmaceutical industry are willfully violating the Nuremberg Code.

Garrett W. Lindemann, Ph.D. is a conservative having survived the liberalism of academia, life sciences, and the left coast. Professionally, he has worked and traveled in North American and Europe. Previous publications include peer-reviewed science articles and articles in medical and science magazines, one self-published book, and two film documentaries. He is the author of many white papers, and inventor or co-inventor on several patents.