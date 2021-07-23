US Democrats led by Ilhan Omar are calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appoint a special envoy to combat Islamophobia following a global uptick in attacks and abuses against Muslims.
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar penned a letter requesting Blinken to make Islamophobia a priority, and to include state-sponsored Islamophobic violence in next year’s annual human rights report.
“As part of our commitment to international religious freedom and human rights, we must recognize Islamophobia as a pattern that is repeating in nearly every corner of the globe,” the Muslim lawmaker wrote in a letter.
Omar is joined by fellow Muslim Democrat Rashida Tlaib and 23 other Democrats in signing the letter.
The petition cites the 2021 annual US report on the Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) which found that China, India, and Myanmar exhibited “patterns of mistreatment and human rights violations against either their entire Muslim populations or particular sects of Muslims”.
“It is past time for the United States to stand firmly in favour of religious freedom for all, and to give the global problem of Islamophobia the attention and prioritization it deserves.”
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story. The source of the story is in the dateline. We publish it for the purpose of informing our readers and providing an opportunity to discuss it. What is GOPUSA? Read our About Us page to find out.
Last month Canadian MPs unanimously adopted a motion calling to “convene an Emergency National Action Summit on Islamophobia” after a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada’s Ontario province, in what police was a “premeditated” attack.
Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately driving his pick-up truck into a family of Pakistani origin as they walked on a footpath in London, Ontario.
A nine-year old boy survived the attack but his parents, Salman Afzal, 46 and Madiha Afzali, 44 died alongside his 15-year-old sister Yumna and their 74-year -old grandmother, whose name has not been made public.
“This year has seen over 500 incidents of hate in the US — and those are just the ones that have been reported,” Omar went on to add.
“In countries around the world – from China to India to Myanmar – Muslim communities are being discriminated against,” the Congresswoman added. “We must all stand united against this horrific rise in hate.”
In China, Uighur Muslims are reportedly interned in labour camps, forcibly sterilised, and abused in what human rights groups are calling one of the worst human rights crises in recent times.
Omar’s letter comes after US President Joe Biden said he would soon reveal a State Department ambassador-at-large to lead antisemitism monitoring.
(c) @ 2021 The New Arab. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Well, Mrs Omar, let me clue you in.
Since you are a Congress member, you are probably aware that this country was founded upon Judeo-Christian principles. Should you ever decide to read our founding documents, you will see that our founding fathers placed a high value on these principles. You will also see that you do, in fact, have religious freedom in this country—you are free to practice the Muslim faith if you so desire.
You may have also noticed that The Bible, the Ten Commandments—along with many other references to the Christian faith, are very prominent here—and that is not by accident. It is not a State religion, but it was integrated into the founding of this country and it holds a place of dominance—and rightly so. I should not have to point out to you that it is the Christian faith that is under assault in this country—and the Muslim community has a lot to do with it. Muslim beliefs are in stark contrast to Christian beliefs—there are many undesirable aspects of Islam that we do not espouse nor do we want them here.
You can take your demands for an envoy to combat Islamophobia and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine. Quite honestly, you have no business over here anyway and you certainly do not belong in Congress. If we combat anything, it will be the daily and unjustified onslaught against our Christian values—of which you are a part of the problem.
I couldn’t have said it better, Bravo!
Since she DENIES the Constitution is SUPERIOR TO moslemism and REQUIRES moslemism to be the supreme law of the land, her ‘naturalized citizenship’ is NULL AND VOID!
Islamophobia, like Homophobia is just another example of Liberal mind bending word salad where the truth gets tossed to the tune of oxymoronic pentameter. “Phobia” which means fear is the last thing strong brave unadulterated Americans have for either homosexuality or Islam. In the case of Homosexuality, the word phobia should be replaced with “Disgust” and in the case of Islam the replacement word is “avoidance or defiance” You do not sacrifice brave American lives in fear, but in defiance in order to avoid their incoming violence to your Body, or in the case of male homosexuality the violence to your morality, where the violence to your body is just the collateral damage.
If I may… Ms. Omar, Americans are NOT “Islamophobic”.
“phobic” or “phobia” suffixes mean an irrational FEAR of something.
We are not AFRAID of Islam (or, YOU). We DISLIKE you, and many may, in fact, DISLIKE your Religion (as well stated, above), but we don’t FEAR you or your religion!
Rather, it appears that YOU (and those like you) appear to be Christianphobic (have an IRRATIONAL FEAR of Christians).
In fact, you ALSO appear to be Americaphobic (possess an irrational fear of the United States [and the freedoms, therein])!
If you LOVE your religion (and the teachings thereof), perhaps you would prefer to LIVE in one of the Arab/Muslin countries (rather than the United States, you seem to HATE so much)!
PLEASE, take the rest of your “squad” with you!
Not to forget that she is totally anti-American, anti-Semitic, and really a disgrace to her Muslim religion on all counts. She should not be in Congress, and I cannot understand how she has not been kicked out! In Somalia she would be stoned for her actions – kacking around with a man while married, marrying her brother to get him into the USA, etc; and our wonderful people in Congress do not have the baytzim to kick her off. I cannot believe that we have to wait for elections to get rid of her and her ilk. Of course the people in Congress are probably afraid of what might happen to them and/or their families. Which is certainly feasible. Jews and Christians have to be afraid of her. She and her ilk are dangerous people.
Not so Fern, Christians don’t have to be afraid of satan & his followers (muslims):
Luke 10:19 Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.
Live it Christians, stop being afraid, call on the LORD!
Elections have become too corrupt to get this **** out of office!! We need a good plumber to clean the raw sewage that is blocking the pipes of justice in D.C.!!
She is the racist one! SHE Should not be in this country never mind in Congress! People with her beliefs are slowly getting in little by little. SHE needs to Read the constitution and understand GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! NOT allah, GOD! Say the pledge of Allegiance, ONE NATION UNDER GOD! Again, not allah, GOD! GOD IS GREAT! Remember 911 is coming up on 20 years and we will never EVER FORGET that your muslim brother’s caused over 3,000 innocent deaths because of your beliefs in allah, not GOD! So please get on the next flight, one way flight, to YOUR ignorant, hate filled cesspool you were born in. It wasn’t Minnesota!
“Ilhan Omar Demands Envoy To Combat Islamophobia”
Islamophobia
* dislike of or prejudice against Islam or Muslims, especially as a political force.
Do you think that Ilhan Omar would Demand an Envoy To Combat Christianophobia??
Christianophobia
* Intense dislike or fear of Christianity; hostility or prejudice towards Christians.
Ilhan Omar and the Democrat Party do Not like Christians or their worship of GOD.
The dishonorable, immoral, demonic Democrat Party wants us to worship them.
To fully advance the Demonic, Dishonorable Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas of socialism, dividing our citizens with hate, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
Omar herself suffers from Integriphobia (fear of Integrity, Blancophobia, (Fear of White people) and Judeophobia (Fear of Judeo/Christian values that prove Islamic ones a failure). She married her brother to slide him into the country under the radar, so you can add Judicialphobia to the list. Fearful people make for poor Congressional representatives, unless fear, so prevalent within the Islamic communities worldwide is what she was elected to represent.
I know–let’s revisit the culture of Islam and use the tools the religion of “peace” showed the world by beheadings of infidels, amputations, and the hanging of burned corpses on bridges! That will deter so-called islamaphobia.
Since the Constitution IS THE SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND,
AND Since Citizenship REQUIRES ABSOLUTE ADHERENCE TO THE CONSTITUTION
and since moslemism requires moslemism be the supreme law of the land..
and since moslemism in INCOMPATIBLE WITH US CONSTITUTONAL LAW!
this ignorant little twit CANNOT BE A CITIZEN OF THIS NATION.
so… why/HOW was she elected?
Isn’t it about time the CONSTITUTION BE HONORED and TREATED AS THE SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND?
If Islamophobia is so bad in the US, and I’m not so sure it is, one of the reasons for that is that Omar’s anti-American, anti-Semetic actions actually promote anti-Islamic sentiments.
Omar herself is responsible for a large amount of anti Islamic sentiments in this country. She has been incredibly blessed by this country and yet constantly criticizes it and holds it responsible for everything that is wrong in this world and fails to show any gratitude for all that she has received.
Omar is her own worst problem.
her ‘naturalized citizenship’ can be revoked due to her PERJURY OF THE OATH OF CITIZENSHIP!
REVOKE, charge and run her through the legal system.
After her 10 years in Prison,. deport her with “Penalty of Death” should she ever return.
Since there is no such thing as islamophobia (irrational fear of islam) there can be no envoy to combat it. There is a real fear of islam, so an irrational fear (islamophobia) is a figment of her imagination.
She needs to be sent back to Somolia and must leave her US passport at the door.
she can go to……
How can this anti-Christian, anti-American fool be a US Citizen and a member of the House? She clearly is not here legally and needs to be stripped of her US citizenship, residency and office and deported immediately. What an idiot.
Please go away!
I have no idea why this woman is in congress. Her hatred of US is so obvious to all of us. She needs to be thrown out on her rear! She is here to tear down America. So is Tlaib. These women ran for office to get their agenda for middle east shoved down our throats whether we like it or not ..Sorry you hateful women….we will NEVER lose our loyalty to our great ally Israel ….and we will never adopt a love for Islam. Please go home where you belong. You do not BELONG here……a country you despise
11 Sep 2001
New York City, New York; Arlington, Virginia; Somerset County, Pennsylvania
Fatalities 2993
Injuries 8900
Cause Crashing of two hijacked planes into World Trade Center towers, causing fires and collapse, killing 2,759 and injuring 8,700; crashing of hijacked plane into Pentagon, killing 189 and injuring 200; crashing of hijacked plane into rural area of Pennsylvania, following attempt by passengers to regain control of aircraft, killing 45
Who?? Islamic Terrorists
Worst terrorist attack within the borders of the United States
Oh yeah…now I recall……when “some people did something” ….
Yes, I remember 9/11 and I also remember her comment ” somebody did something , ” I just plain dislike her.
May she be buried in a coffin filled with pig dung.
Islamophobia is a false concept that was created by Islamists and their apologists on the left to portray Muslims as helpless victims of the Judeo-Christian, democratic societies in which they reside. Since Muslims are a minority of the population in North American and European nations, Islamists attempt to increase their political power and obtain special treatment for Muslims by grossly inflating claims of mistreatment by non-Muslims and demanding that laws be passed to provide them with rights and protections not afforded to non-Muslim citizens. Islamists seek to increase the acceptance of Islam in democratic societies by convincing western governments to criminalize and censor any legitimate criticism of the anti-democratic beliefs and human rights abuses that are enshrined in Islamic ideology.
With the morally weak and excessively woke Biden-Harris Administration now ruling America, radical Muslims Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are seizing the opportunity to push the Islamophobia lie and have the administration ask the U.N. to investigate claims of mistreatment of Muslims in the U.S. If the administration invites the leftist U.N. to investigate the prevalence of Islamophobia, we can expect the U.N.’s final report to conclude that America is systemically Islamophobic.
That would be a good reason to kick out the idiot UN along with the satanic muslims. I’m sick of wallowing in their gutter trash. Clean this cesspool up, or continue with the filth, America. Cleanse the political trash out too. I dunno, this country is to cowardly for such a task.
It’s not a phobia, stupid, it’s absolute hate of anything or anybody who wants to change our/my way of life. That includes communists and the Democratic party if it continues on its current path.
I suspect if we counted up the number of Muslims who were attacked or otherwise abused in the last year and the number of Christians who suffered the same fate we’d see that there were more Christians under attack. The thing is that the Muslims, for the most part, are being attacked by misguided individuals and atheistic governments while the Christians are being attacked by atheistic governments as well as Muslim governments.
Omar is requesting that there are enforcers of her ideology. In Iran the street enforcers of the regime’s standards are the Basij, which is the appropriate analogy because she lies like a Persian rug. Omar wants that sort of power. Islamophobes are misnamed if their “fears” and misgivings are grounded in reality. She is only in the US because her father was on the losing side when the government fell in Somalia.