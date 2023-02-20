The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects in a string of attacks involving bear spray and a machete that they believe may be connected.

At least four incidents were reported downtown and in the West End neighborhood on Sunday morning, CBC News reported. At least one of those incidents involved an attack with a machete.

“Officers are actively searching for two suspects believed to be involved,” Const. Claude Chancy said in an email to CTV News.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg police announced charges against an 18-year-old suspected of attacking a 52-year-old man with a machete on Feb. 9. Cintiro Jeremy Loon of Kenora, Ontario, is charged with aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with probation orders.

The victim suffered “life-altering” injuries, police said. Investigators reportedly believe this attack to be random and unprovoked.

On Feb. 12, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were detained after reportedly using bear spray on 11 people, including people riding a transit bus and at least three in a shopping center, police said in a news release. Both teenagers were males from Winnipeg.

The teens were charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failure to comply. The 16-year-old was also charged with assaulting a peace officer after allegedly spitting in an officer’s face. Police have not identified a motive.

