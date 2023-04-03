U.S. President Joe Biden marked Friday’s Transgender Day of Visibility by calling attacks against the transgender community “un-American.”

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the strength, joy, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Transgender Americans deserve to be safe and supported in every community,” Biden said.

In his denunciation of anti-LGBTQI+ legislation in multiple U.S. states, Biden reiterated his strategy of trying to draw a distinction between the Republican Party and what he refers to as “MAGA extremists.”

“Across our country, MAGA extremists are advancing hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families,” the president said.

“Let me be clear: These attacks are un-American and must end. The bullying, discrimination, and political attacks trans kids face have exacerbated our national mental-health crisis,” Biden said.

Biden said transgender Americans strengthen the nation and have the support of his administration.

“I want every member of the trans community to know that we see you. You’re each made in the image of God, and deserve love, dignity and respect. You make America stronger, and we’re with you,” Biden said.

