U.S. President Joe Biden marked Friday’s Transgender Day of Visibility by calling attacks against the transgender community “un-American.”
“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the strength, joy, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Transgender Americans deserve to be safe and supported in every community,” Biden said.
In his denunciation of anti-LGBTQI+ legislation in multiple U.S. states, Biden reiterated his strategy of trying to draw a distinction between the Republican Party and what he refers to as “MAGA extremists.”
“Across our country, MAGA extremists are advancing hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families,” the president said.
“Let me be clear: These attacks are un-American and must end. The bullying, discrimination, and political attacks trans kids face have exacerbated our national mental-health crisis,” Biden said.
Biden said transgender Americans strengthen the nation and have the support of his administration.
“I want every member of the trans community to know that we see you. You’re each made in the image of God, and deserve love, dignity and respect. You make America stronger, and we’re with you,” Biden said.
Exactly what attacks is he talking about, he offers no particulars, I haven’t seen any coverage.
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing. One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
I am not saying to attack them, Just avoid them.
It is better to be condemned by Democrats for obeying God and his Word, the Holy Bible and standing up for one’s morals and values.
Than to be on their knees bowing down for the crumbs and the whims of the corrupt and immoral demonic Democrats.
Ever wonder why the LGBTQ’s want to start teaching their perverted sexuality in kindergarten??
because like the “massive hate crimes’ we kept hearing about, THEY ARE ALL hoaxes..
The only reported violence involving one of these transhumans that I have seen is one of them shooting 6 people. However, if they insist on throwing their deviancy in the face of other people, they should be expecting pushback
The greatest gift we can give people with gender dysphoria is to stop “humoring” them and start getting them the medical help they need for their mental illness. Without treatment, 30% of “transgender” people will eventually commit suicide, whether or not they “transition.” Telling a person that it’s “okay” to want to be/identify as a different sex is NOT doing them a kindness.
PS: I have never yet heard of any documented case of violence against a “transgender” person or group. All of this talk about “attacks” on people with gender dysphoria is a bunch of baloney.
WHAT medical help? Is there any pill, or ‘psychotherapy, that they can take that cures this insanity??
Maybe Babbling Biden should have “Trans-gender Day”, and invite them all to the White House.
Wouldn’t that be spesh-al !!