The web of rampant corruption at the top levels of American government is vast and ominous. It involves high crimes that include the sale of official influence, abuses of power to cover up those crimes, dubious collaboration of key players in high office, intimidation of innocent Americans, exoneration of obvious felons, and worst of all, the prosecution and incarceration of individuals for purely political and vindictive purposes. This last outrage represents a potentially fatal milestone for the American justice system, and if unchecked will signal the onset of full-fledged despotism.
Two facts need to be fully understood about the present situation in which America finds itself. First, irrespective of any professed party affiliation of those who are complicit, the criminality exists entirely on the political left. Secondly, if America is to be rescued from the dangerous precipice where it currently hangs, the only option is to identify, prosecute, and punish every one of the perpetrators. The stakes are truly that high.
Consider the original crime at the very bottom of this teeming cesspool, and just how far the discourse and the focus of any investigations have drifted from it, all of which is totally by design. An IG report filed in May of 2016 revealed that as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton had been using a private e-mail server. Throughout her career, Hillary Clinton had an unbroken track record of brazenly committing crimes, and then challenging investigators to actually pursue them. Invariably, her total shamelessness and audacity unnerved her inquisitors. This, coupled with her bare-faced willingness to “play stupid,” and horrendously complicate their work with endless lies, rabbit trails, and deflections, was historically sufficient to totally stall every inquiry. While taking place on a much higher level than any previous instances, the pattern in this episode was identical to those of the past.
In essence, as Hillary Clinton rose in the ranks, she has made a career of evading justice at every level by essentially destroying it. Her felonious actions that were unmasked in 2016 represented the zenith of such behavior, but were by no means an end of it. Since the server abuses were made known, her actions, and those of all involved with her, have been directed at establishing an effective “cover up.” With prison time being the only likely consequence of turning back, she has no alternative but to continue pressing forward. Meanwhile, all those involved with her faced the same choices, and are clearly in league with her, and her intentions to avoid accountability.
Her timing in all of this was predictable, engaging in her crimes when she could enjoy the greatest cover as a result of the thorough, institutionalized infiltration, corruption and weaponizing of every high level government agency by the Obama Administration. Hence, when the FBI was called to investigate Hillary’s treasonous breach of national security, then FBI director James Comey was right there to “exonerate” her in August of 2016. Not surprisingly, evidence surfaced that he had made his decision before any investigation had ever taken place. Likewise, Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch was on hand for that “private” consultation with Bill Clinton, in order to ensure that all those involved properly played their parts.
Since that time, this malignancy on American justice has greatly metastasized, seeping into the Trump Administration, despite President Trump’s best efforts, and totally overtaking the current political discourse from the Democrats. The disgraceful sham “investigation” by Robert Mueller, and in fact the entire “Russians/Ukraine” ruckus, including the phony impeachment perpetrated by Nancy Pelosi and her leftist minions, are merely outgrowths of the web of criminality that was put in place by Obama, and happily exploited by Hillary Clinton.
America needs to wake up to the grave danger now facing it. There is no “third option” of simply moving forward from all of this. Either these criminals are expunged from the system and made to pay for their abuses, or they and their abusive ways become the very system under which all Americans will be forced to live.
Attorney General William Barr has been lauded by those on the right for his dogged determination to get to the bottom of all the crimes. He certainly can have no illusions as to the extent of the corruption, or of the daunting nature of the necessary task before him. Nor can he be ignorant of the fatal consequences to the nation if he fails to follow through. While he has mostly appeared to be devoted to this cause, he has given a few mixed signals that, given the stakes, are cause for alarm.
In September of 2017, the DOJ (under the hapless direction of then AG Jeff Sessions) refused to investigate the criminal suppression of conservative free speech by Lois Lerner of the Internal Revenue Service. As a result, the evil mechanism remains in place, whereby the government can financially incapacitate individuals and organizations, based solely on its dislike for their political ideology.
On February 14, 2020, it was announced that despite an obvious record of abuses by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the DOJ was dropping charges against him. In essence, McCabe’s sedition and dangerous trampling of the Constitution and its enshrined rights of free citizens, would not face any consequences whatsoever. As a result, the FBI is now officially sanctioned as a weapon of the leftist “Deep State,” the entire force of which can be wielded against any member of the political opposition.
At present, the D.C. Swamp now has at its disposal these two vastly powerful offices who can attack individual citizens at will, potentially inflicting total financial ruin, or even projecting lethal force against them, though no crime by those citizens has been committed. This is hardly reflective of government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” And if this appalling situation is not reversed, those hallmarks of the American ideal face imminent extinction.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years, and is author of the book Rules for Defeating Radicals: Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture which is a guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left and is available at Amazon.com
Tree of Liberty.
To save a Tree it must be Trimmed, pruned once in awhile.
And don’t allow any wild gay branches, or foreign grown diseased branches grown in the petri dishes of socialism to be grafted into our former vibrant clean American tree of liberty. that has lately been infected with a secular socialist blight to the point that soon even the fruit will be inedible.
I stand with AG Barr. He is the most credible Attorney General we’ve had in decades. I do not want those ex-DOJ Swamp Dwellers to get away with attempting to subvert AG Barr with a bogus petition. There is a REASON most of those insisting Barr step down are–EX DOJ employees!
Socialism/Marxism starts with disregard for those with legitimate responsibility.
I trust Bill Barr, and I do hope the president realizes that Barr is his best ally right now. If I were the president I would tweet about anything except Barr and DOJ matters. Discuss those things in private if he must but let Barr dig and let the media squirm. If the president stopped feeding the fools with tweet fonder, the media would freak out.Silence truly can be a weapon.
American justice died under Obama, Holder and Lynch.
The fact that Hillary Clinton for all her crimes remains untouched, out of jail, and financially intact is proof positive how deep the corruption runs. Already her and Bloomberg are conniving to protect her AGAIN from jail and prosecution with a Vice Presidential run nod which gives her more time and ways to avoid the perp walk since all one needs to do to avoid being investigated or prosecuted is to run for high office with Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and Nadler threatening to impeach anyone who dares challenge their corruption, be it President to Attorney General. THE SENATE must be kept and THE HOUSE won in 2020 before any meaningful prosecutions will arise and the political cancer cut out of the American body politic.
The writer is very correct, if this continues, this corruption will lead to another civil war right here in America. These traitors need to be up rooted and punished to the full limits of the law. Enough of country club prisons and make hard labor as punishment for them not to want to commit crime at any level for fear of going to prison. Enough is enough good citizen patriots are starting to see the double standard that the DC elite and criminals have in common. Come on folks what are we doing to our country and our children’s future if we do not awake and give these criminals hard prison time they very much deserve.
Great article. The problem is the deep state is indeed “deep”, and although it is primarily occupied by leftist politicians and bureaucrats it has more Republicans involved then we would like to think. If we are really going to clean this up some of our supposed “friends” are going to get caught up in it I think. That is why we see the reticence to aggressively investigate and prosecute and the suggestion that we “move forward” with business as usual. This ain’t gonna be easy folks.
He’s too late to preside over the death of American Justice. That happened starting under Holder.
McCabe should have been the easiest one to charge and prosecute. That not happening means the rest will probably see no charges. Typical. Flynn loses everything on frivolous charges and the people who plot the overthrow of the President of the United States walk free and continue to attack and plot with major media.
AG Barr has the strength to look at the ” thousands ” of former DOJ flunkies
and throw them out and throw their case out.
This path has been a long and well orchestrated one that, with the help of the past DOJ, IRS and the Media, has gotten us to this precipice. It has existed since the Bill Clinton administration and was the mantra of the Obama presidency. It has to be stopped and it will take all the intestinal fortitude of the current DOJ to wage the war. Rightly so, Trump needs to be wholly supportive and hands off, since it has become very evident that his “tweets” are making Barr’s job increasingly difficult by clouding the issues with political rhetoric. These distractions serve to deflect attention from the perpetrators and allows them to escape the court of public opinion and the justice system too. I have complete confidence in AG Barr and hope that the message portrayed here gets the attention of the President!
The bigger force for good (stronger even than Barr) may well be Special Prosecutor John Durham.