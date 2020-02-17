Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded Sunday to comments from conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh about him kissing his spouse, saying he won’t take advice from Mr. Limbaugh on family values.
The small-town mayor who shot to the top of the 2020 Democratic field joined CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, pushing back against the comments that drew criticism last week from both sides of the aisle.
“I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”
On Wednesday, Mr. Limbaugh characterized on his radio show how Democratic voters might be thinking, suggesting they may not believe a gay man can be elected president.
“They’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look?'” Mr. Limbaugh said. “Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump.'”
“Despite all the great wokeness and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, that America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,” he added.
Mr. Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom from the president earlier this month at the State of the Union.
The president was asked if he thought the country would select a gay man as president in an interview with Geraldo Rivera, according to the Associated Press.
“I think so,” the president said.
“I think there would be some that wouldn’t. I wouldn’t be among that group, to be honest with you.” Mr. Trump said.
Mr. Buttigieg finished first in the Iowa caucuses, neck and neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, who took first in New Hampshire.
Some critics of Mr. Buttigieg have questioned whether he can remain at the top of the polls later this month when South Carolina primary voters head to the polls.
Rep. James Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat, said although the calculations have changed with Mr. Buttigieg becoming a frontrunner, he’s familiar with Christian church teaching and its prominence with South Carolina voters.
“I still feel that is a problem and we all have been reading what has been said in the last 24 hours about that. It doesn’t bother me personally. I like the mayor very much,” Mr. Clyburn told CNN.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
“Buttigieg: I’m Not Going To Take Lectures On Family Values From The Likes Of Rush Limbaugh”
OK, but you might want to take Lectures On Family Values from Jesus Christ!
He might start with CREATING a real family as his CREATOR designed. Frankly what he designed cannot take dominion over or repopulate the planet without a socially redistributing other people’s human CREATED potential via dangerous adoption or government social intervention, exactly like all good socialists try to do with about everything they can get their filthy hands on, starting with your hard earned income that like real parents belongs to and has been earned or CREATED by others. They the secular consumers in Christian creative candidate disguise can only succeeding in CONSUMING in lust that which others have created in Love. Normal people read the bible and when Jesus said “ You will know them by their fruits”, see the birth of CHILDREN” They the abnormal and confused see a recognition and edification of how gay and fruity they can create themselves to become. Hint of what a real family is,,,,,,,Children are conceived, carried in the womb, and delivered into safe places where confused sexual predators are kept at bay unable to influence them and turn them to the dark side of sexual confusion which creates no human life, just human social chaos and destruction.
Homosexuals and Lesbians are Freaks of Nature and are prone to Mental Illness and Suicidal Tendencies! Many studies have been made and for the most part agree with my above statement! Look it up!
Does America really want or need a President like Ex-Mayor Pete or any Democrat for that matter? Wasn’t Obama enough?
Even if he was Normal his record, like Obama’s, is relatively nonexistent!
The Democrat Party needs to be Purged or Abolished…..It is the Enemy.
“he won’t take advice from Mr. Limbaugh on family values”
That dude isn’t your family. He’s your gay lust partner. He’s not your husband. You can change Man’s law all you want and call a chair or a potato your “husband” but you can’t change God’s laws. You aren’t married. You’re single and living in sin, just like your partner in sin.
This is why I can’t accept any lectures from the Left about morality, finances, proper… You know what? I won’t take lectures from the Left on anything. They’re consistently wrong about every aspect of human behavior.
They’re only useful in the “George Costanza” way. Since everything they do is wrong, just do the opposite and you’re doing right. If you see a Lib agreeing with your position on something, it’s time to go back and re-examine whether you’re doing something very wrong this whole time and didn’t realize it.
That[‘s fine.
WE, THE PEOPLE have already figured out that your brain stopped functioning with your first “ooohhh, that made my peepee feel god” experience.
The world DOES NOT OPERATE on what makes your peepee feel good.
And that cuts across the entirety of the population, REGARDLESS of religious, spiritual, or whatever belief system.
So says the f_g.
“F_g” is actually an old English term of ******, meaning kindling wood. which is what they used to tie them up inside burning piles of in the old days. TOLERANCE today prevents such acts of cruelty, but ACCEPTANCE which is a whole different matter just enables the cruelty enhancement and propagation of a life style that puts normal traditional values into the fire. When people start declaring they know better than GOD how productive families and how families are to be designed, then THE PEOPLE should quickly reembrace the understanding that “There is a God and it’s not me,,,,and definitely not Pete, and his socially redesigned gay translation of the Bible to redefine the garden of good into the garden of evil, where human seeds now get planted in dirt piles instead of human wombs and nothing grows but new ways to socially divide us.
So says the devil..
Apparently, Mayor Pete won’t take advice regarding “family values” from most religious authorities either, since he and other participants in gay “marriage” have defined their own set of “values” to suit their rationalizing. There is nothing “family” about gay marriage.
Gays refuse to define the term “Marriage” as a union between one man and one woman, so they socially redefine it in the secular terms of “a combination or mixture of two or more elements”,,,,,,, In the Buttigieg marriage it becomes human male seeds with swampy septic fecal matter. Know the truth and the truth shall set you free.,,,of THEM, the modern day version of nation killers beginning in the womb and ending in the social mind manipulating indoctrination that refutes and denies that this life style is destructive and diminishing for the individual and a dead end for humanity in the collective,
Simple. They just write their own “Bible” where God is neither male nor female, and Jesus was gay. Everything’s just fine and dandy in LGBT world now. They can continue their hedonism with no interruptions. No stop signs, speed limits, nobody gonna slow me down. Yay!
But then there’s that pesky judgment after death by the real God who doesn’t appreciate people rewriting His Bible to suit their mood, and to justify their actions.
Revelation 22:19-19
[18] For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
[19] And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.
Let me know how that whole “God made me this way” thing works out for you.
Rush wasn’t ‘lecturing’ anyone. He was asking a question, one that Buttigieg should be able to answer publicly, and not get all defensive about it. How would he deal with leaders in the Arab world who ask pointed questions, seeing as their idea of dealing with gay people, is to toss them off of the nearest high-rise building.
Rush’s advice is sound. As far as I’m concerned I hope little Petie doesn’t take advice from Rush.
In one article I read, Buttigieg called his partner his wife. Which is he, wife or husband? Surely this is not lost on anyone and the egregious problems with it. Not even Buttigieg knows what to call his partner.
It is supremely sad that many Americans have tolerated this, including some of the major universities which have caved into the LGBTQSTYUV, however many letters they have on their name now.
As for Buttigieg and his not taking lectures on homosexuality from Rush, then he will definitely have a problem with God, for God condemns this sin. So, guess he doesn’t want to be instructed by our Creator either.
There are a lot of people who are PC on the outside but not on the inside. The inside does not believe in gay marriage. The outside goes along with the PC police. Petie boy won’t make it in South Carolina but will try in Nevada and that will be it for him. The Culinary Union in Nevada is 60,000 strong, mostly Democrats and heavily Latino. Latino’s don’t think much of gays. And that will be that for Mayor Pete. His next step will be to be run for Congress. He won’t make it there, either, as he couldn’t get elected for State Treasurer. After that failure, he spent eight years as Mayor of South Bend ruining that city.
Perverts rarely take good advise. If they did, they wouldn’t be perverts.
So is this guy trying to tell us that we are to follow him on family values? What family values. He has not family. So how can he have values regarding his lifestyle. Speaking of which, if we were to all set him up as an example people would cease to exist in one generation.
People need to stop trusting “Mayor Pete.” His father is a Marxist and Mayor Pete, no matter what cloak he wears or how hard he pretends to not be, that is his true nature. He may have even been hand-picked to run. I mean, if you vote against Mayor Pete, you’re worse than a racist. And note how quickly several Hollywood types lend their support to Mayor Pete. He was chosen to fool us. And there have been warnings but either the media quickly douses them or Mayor Pete’s handler do. Very fake candidate. Bernie we all know, but our youth doesn’t seem to understand is a communist(despite saying he is a democratic socialist; Warren is a lying machine who should never be given power; Amy is trying to fool us all by saying or pretending she is a moderate, Bloomberg is a wannabe dictator who is trying to buy the office, Tulsa is not your friend, she wears he mask better than most, she’s hoping to fool the moderate conservative as well as the moderate Dem. Steyer is a man filled with hate and little facts, and one of them, even those I can’t recall still running aren’t in this for the People. Donald Trump may be a lot of things, some not so good, but I have watched his actions, what he wants for the People, and I am amazed at what he has managed to get done in just over three years despite all the hurdles and hatred and things Never Trumpers and Sour Dems have tossed in front of him. Imagine what could have been accomplished if they had worked with the president. These challenger Dems scare me on so many levels.
Take the gay thing off the table; the fact is, Pete is a mediocre mayor of a town smaller than most Dallas suburbs. He is not qualified to make serious decisions. understand policy, nor lead armed forces. You know, a typical Leftie Democrat…
I wish the gay factor was his only vice–it ain’t folks!
Once you get some family values, come back and see us.
Mayor Butteplug thinks he can duplicate the Obama “first black presidential candidate” tidal waive and ride the wave of the “first gay blade presidential candidate” into the White House. Fortunately Limbaugh is correct. American voters aren’t going to pull the lever for a guy who sleeps with another guy. One can call it “homophobia” if one likes, but the reality is people don’t want the number one representative of the USA to have values that are not the same as 97% of the population.
Obama was the first homosexual president. Michael was the first tranny as “first lady”
family values includes living a moral life. He is not living a moral life.
This clown takes advice from nobody. That is why IT has no idea what it is.
So “he loves his husband” which makes mayor Pete the “wife”. Some might think if elected he would not only be the first gay but also first female president.
May leaders of other nations never be able to say “that c sucking American American President”.
Pete! How can you speak of Family values?
You can not even produce one.
I am constantly confused by what Gay people call their partners. WHO is the husband, and who is the wife ? Just think, if you were married to someone of the opposite sex, there would NOT be ANY confusion, because that would be NORMAL !
Why not Butt-a-geig? YOu have been proved a liar and a bigot and a racist. You claimed you were a combat Vet and the reality of it was that you were there for six months (everyone else was there for a year or more) and the closest you got to the front lines was 200 miles away with the generals and top brass, in short you were a REMF (Rear Echelon MF). Strike number 1. Then you claimed you were not a bigot and a racist, and yet you in a tantrum, fired the first black police chief of your own city. He sued and you lost and had to pay him back pay and benefits and rehire him. And then you threw another tantrum and rehired him under court order, but then demoted him. And he sued yet again and you lost yet again and cost your city well over 7 million dollars in fines and settlement and court costs. And instead of learning your lesson you STILL tried to find a way to fire the guy yet AGAIN! Thats why the Blacks and the NAACP wont vote for you. Strikes 2 and 3. And the rest of your skeletons still have not been released from the closet yet…so you should just give up and go home.
Many of these comments cite religious prohibitions against homosexuality as their basis for their distaste for candidate Buttigieg. Bear in mind that homosexuality is older than any of the current religions. It is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, if ever. So any anrgument that promises candidate Buttigieg “punishment” after death for sexual behavior during life is unlikely to faze him.
What is more disturbing is his knee-jerk response to critical assessment of his behavior and mode of living by Rush Limbaugh. Mr. Limbaugh has an astute eye, and he has an uncanny knack for assessing the pulse of America. He has developed what can be termed “wisdom” over his 30-years of practice. By publically denegrating Rush Limbaugh’s astute observations, he has just lost the nomination. He may not realize that, yet. But he will.
The fact is, candidate Buttigieg has been “outed” as a shill for homosexual activists. He has shown what he would do if he were to be handed the reins of political power. His “If it feels good, do it,” mentality is inappropriate for decisions of state. Some commentors noted that other governments impose exceedingly harsh punishments for merely BEING homosexual. These writers correctly question how the foreign leaders would get along with an American president who is homosexual.
As President Trump stated, “The Unitied States will never becoome a socialist country.” To that I add, “we are not a homosexual nation, either.” It is irrelevant if any man or any woman has sexual cravings for “taboo” actiivities. After all, the glans penis and the glans clitoris are analogous organs. They may even act on those cravings on an “experimental” basis. But “lust” is insufficient to build a family society-wide, and it mocks “family values.” This is why marriage is a union between one man and one woman, regardless of how any governing body may choose to define the word. People who choose a mate of the same sex should be entitled to the same rights and privileges as a married couple, but their union is not and never will be marriage. It is in this consideration that Mr. Limbaugh is so correct, and which the vast majority of people both understand and agree.
Candidate Buttigieg’s reply to Rush Limbaugh was immature and an attempt to salve a guilty conscience. He is not presidential material and never will be.
It is totally understandable why a pole smoking phaaaaag with a “hussband” wouldn’t want to know anything about family values. Progressing logically through this morASS one would have to ASSume that if Petey has a “hussband” then he must be the wife?? A catcher, NOT a pitcher, so if he wins his “Husband” will be President & Petey will be first “Lady”??? It does get rather confusing but if looked at from the proper perspective it can be good for a laugh.
GO TRUMP 2020-2024-2028-[————