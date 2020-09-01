Donald Trump, Jr. shared this video yesterday on his Twitter feed.

Watch Democrats and their media supporters say it themselves. The Speaker of the House, the Democrat presidential candidate, Congress members, media anchors and Hollywood.

They threaten the president with violence, bombing the White House, assassination, all manner of hatred and vile instigation of physical and verbal hatred in one short video.

Dem leaders and their allies in the media cheered on the violent left every step of the way…pic.twitter.com/goInUrw6P8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2020

I thought inciting a riot was a crime? Apparently not anymore.

This isn’t all the threats, agitators and hate but it’s a lot and it’s in one 2 minute video. Share it with your liberal friends and family and ask them to explain to you why this is ok.