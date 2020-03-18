CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash praised President Trump’s press conference addressing the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying he demonstrated the kind of leadership Americans need in a crisis.

“This is an important thing to note and to applaud from an American standpoint [and] from a human standpoint,” Ms. Bash said on CNN’s “Inside Politics.”

“He is being the kind of leader that people need — at least in tone, today and yesterday — that people need and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” she added.

Ms. Bash, who hasn’t shied away from criticizing Mr. Trump in the past, offered praise for some of the Trump administration’s measures to fight the coronavirus from spreading, including asking construction companies to donate their respirator masks to hospitals and considering $1,000 relief check to individuals affected by the outbreak.

“It is so important to hear him strike that tone of calm and of understanding of how incredibly dire this is,” Ms. Bash said, adding that it’s “incredible” to see this side of Mr. Trump after he initially tried to “downplay this to keep the economy going.”

Ms. Bash made similar comments Monday after Mr. Trump’s press conference in which he recommended that “all Americans” avoid gathering in groups more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts.

Ms. Bash said Monday that Mr. Trump “used the bully pulpit in the way presidents are supposed to.”

