Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland in an angry diatribe at a Senate oversight hearing for having done ‘nothing’ to arrest protesters outside Supreme Court Justices’ homes.

Cruz made the claim during a speech and questioning where he said the Justice Department had been ‘politicized to the greatest extent I’ve ever seen in this country.’

He referenced protests that were organized outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices following the extraordinary leak of the draft opinion in the Dobbs case that revealed the justices were planning to strike down Roe v. Wade.

‘You did nothing! The Department did nothing,’ he scolded Garland at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday. ‘You again sat on your hands and did nothing.’

AG Garland grilled by senator over ‘dozen sources’ with Hunter Biden criminal tips

Sen. Chuck Grassley interrogated Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden investigation Wednesday, revealing for the first time that “over a dozen sources” had tipped off the FBI and Justice Department to potential criminal activity by the first son.

“Recent lawfully protected whistleblower disclosures to my office indicate that the Justice Department and FBI had — at one time — over a dozen sources that provided potentially criminal information relating to Hunter Biden.” Grassley (R-Iowa), 89, told Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “The alleged volume and similarity of information would demand that the Justice Department investigate the truth and accuracy of the information.”

Sen. Hawley grills AG Garland on anti-Catholic bias in the FBI, raid on pro-life family: ‘Give me an answer!’

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland over the FBI raid on a pro-life Christian man and asked whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) had an “anti-Catholic bias.”

“Our department protects all religions, all ideologies. It does not have any bias against any religion of any kind,” Garland said, fielding the question from Hawley during Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

