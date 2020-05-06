“I’m the number one supporter [on] radio and television, that I know of, [of the] First Amendment and the Second Amendment. Now, no one is a bigger defendant of the Second Amendment than yours truly,” Sean Hannity said Monday night on his televison program.

“Everyone has the right to protest, protect themselves and try to get the country open,” the host said as video rolled of Thursday’s protest in Lansing. “This, with the militia look here, and these long guns, uh… no. Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk. And by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are.”

“No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force, and God forbid, something happens,” the host continued. “Then they’re going to go after all of us law-abiding Second Amendment people.”

Whitmer slammed the protesters Sunday, saying they represented the “worst racism and awful parts” of U.S. history.

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

