As absurd, extreme and reckless as the American left has been on race, and despite growing public disapproval of their antics, they are doubling down rather than pulling back.
On the Fourth of July, Utah’s Black Lives Matter chapter described the American flag as “a symbol of hatred.”
“When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around,” it declared. “When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”
Lex Scott, the chapter’s founder, was hardly sorry when called out on the statement. “Ever since we put up the post, our page has been flooded with hatred from people who fly the flag,” said Scott. “And we want to thank those people for proving our point.” It seems that all flag-waving patriots are to be lumped in with the Ku Klux Klan, because according to Scott, the Klan “proudly” waves the flag at their rallies. I’m sure it would never occur to Scott that her categorical smear smacks of the same type of shameful mindset that drives racism.
Scott’s statements are not representative of the left, you say? Well, how often have you heard a progressive condemn or even mildly criticize Black Lives Matter? Have you ever heard one criticize its Marxist roots? Aren’t you more likely to see leftists defending the organization and imploring us to understand its genuine grievances?
A friend’s son was given an assignment in a university writing class requiring him, essentially, to explain why white people are privileged and bad. You can nitpick over my words, but you’ve surely heard similar stories. But be careful that you don’t confirm that you’ve heard of such experiences lest you be accused of “white fragility,” you know, the unwillingness to condemn yourself as a racist for what others may or may not have done, and your audacity in disputing the narrative. Just imagine being wrongly accused of one of the most egregious sins imaginable and lifting one of your pinkies in self-defense. How dare you!
Consider a less anecdotal example. American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten asserted that many GOP legislators “are bullying teachers (on the subject of race) and trying to stop us from teaching students accurate history.” She shared her views during a livestreamed conference billed as “How to Be an Antiracist.” This teacher’s union has some 1.7 million members, incidentally.
Illustrating her formidable skill at projection, she allowed that these Republicans might just be trying to “raise the temperature on race relations because of the next election.” Even more delusionally, she claimed that “culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as (critical race theory) to try to make it toxic” — as if conservatives launched the so-called culture wars, and as if we are the ones toxifying society through endless, fraudulent stereotypical racial smears.
Apparently, Weingarten is outraged that 26 states — so far — have introduced bills or taken other action to limit or ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. She’s not alone. The National Education Association just passed a resolution to “fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.” The stated intent of the broader resolution — New Business Item 39 — is to share and publicize research that “critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society.” Orwell was obviously a piker.
The NEA also allocated $56,500 to “research organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work.” And they want to talk to us about bullying?
These progressive educators don’t think it’s appropriate for parents to stand up against teaching ideas euphemistically dressed up as “accurate history” even though poll after poll shows that a strong majority of Americans have a negative view of critical race theory?
I’m old enough — actually, my kids are old enough — to remember when our society overwhelmingly embraced Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that all people be judged by the content of the character rather than the color of their skin. How far we’ve descended.
Don’t be bullied by those seeking to intimidate you with false charges of racism from standing up for your children, for accurate history and for promoting the laudatory goal of seeing and treating people of all races as individuals made in God’s image.
David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win.” Follow him on Twitter @davidlimbaugh and his website at www.davidlimbaugh.com. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
Yusra Khogali, leader of the “anti-racist” Black Lives Matter movement, does not hide her hatred of white people in her comments on social media.
Yusra Khogali wrote on Facebook that “Whiteness is not humxness” and that “white skin is sub-humxn,”
(Khogali intentionally misspells “human” in order to eliminate “man” from the word, a common practice among radical feminists)
“Plz Allah give me strength to not kill these men and white folks out here today.”
Yusra Khogali co-founder of the anti-racial “Black Lives Matter” argued that white people are “recessive genetic defects” and purportedly mused about how the race could be “wiped out,”
The Black Lives Matter movement, the Critical Race Theory and paying black people reparation for slavery are all approved, supported and encouraged by the socialist Democrat Party.
Today there are no slaves in the U.S. there is no living person who was a slave in the U.S., but the Democrat party wants to divide our citizens and country. In order for the socialist Democrat Party can “Rule and Ruin” our country.
Lets be clear about the goal of such Anti-American White Race groups is to reverse the Roles of the White Race and the Black Race as history has recorded that era. Obviously those Black people who are a part of this ” Communist backed racially intolerant race hustlers want the White Race to become the New slaves to the Black Race if they have their objective, Nothing Less will give them satisfaction. Let black live matter attempt to explain why this Anti-White Race can’t t live and accept what Martin Luther King said was his goal that he hoped ” That a man would be judged by his character , and not by the color of one’s skin . ” The whole world knows the real objective. Of Blade lives matter, and it’s real objective is to. Stir up hatred toward the White Race and if possible make the White Race become Slaves to the Black Race, Nothing Less would satisfy this Anti Whie communist movement.
Do you think that the disgraceful Democrat Party members would consider the below facts “Racist”??
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~53% of all the murders and ~55% of all robberies in the U.S... Every year in the U.S. there are ~8,600 African-Americans men, women and children are killed and 92% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
For years, i have said, the left’s push for ‘More diversity’, is really nothing more than an attempt to ELIMINATE WHITES from america..
Because if you note, THEY HAVE ONLY pushed for “More diversity/more inclusiveness”, in MAJORITY white nations. Never majority black, asian or muslim nations..
Seems to me that if those negro’s are so unhappy with we whites, and this country, there is nothing stopping them from leaving. Every time they open their mouth they prove just how much Lincoln screwed up by not following through with his first thoughts of sending them all, offspring included, back to whatever country or Island they or their forefathers originally came from. Whoever talked him out of that should have been shot as a traitor.
IF i had my way, THEY WOULDN’T get the choice.. WE WOULD BE FORCING THEM, to leave… After promptly stripping them of their citizenship!
Sometimes, I just want to walk away from all of this—find me a remote, isolated place to live, insulated from society and all the BS that accompanies it—and just let everyone else who wants to deal with this crap have at it. Conservative Americans make up the majority in this country, but the minority Left seems to dominate and drown out our voices—thanks to the Media, Social Media, and Leftist propaganda and outright criminal actions.
So, I know we get a distorted view on a daily basis and the objective is to trick us into thinking that we are losing and that WE are the minority. The deception and mind games are intended to demoralize us and break our spirit. I get all of that—but I am damned tired of it being thrown in my face relentlessly with no letup. I am tired of all the lies and all the anti-America sentiment and I have grown to hate every single person behind it all. God tells us to pray for our enemies—well, I tell you what—I am praying for their demise which cannot come soon enough.
The theory of such anti White Race groups is to stir. Up a animosity between the races and to reverse the Roles of which. Race were slaves Over 150Yearsago.
Too bad we can’t put a bounty on them just as is done for any other rabid animal. Good thing they only amount to about 13% of the population, the bad thing is that they cause 99% of the problems in this country, which proves they aren’t worth the trouble of keeping them around.
To me, that i because for FAR TOO LONG< conservatives have been too WEAK, too cowardly to FIGHT BACK tooth and nail… For far to long we;ve had a "GO along to get along/Turn the other cheek/ITS not bothering me, so i am not against it" type of mentality, AND THAT IS WHY THE LEFT has become so pervasive and powerful…
Hey blm, you are a symbol of hatred when you loot, steal, burn down buildings, assault police officers and kill people. So blm, you are a symbol of hatred to America and the Americans who abide by the law. Hey blm, go to another country to live permanently.
THey are not a ‘symbol of hate’, THEY ARE AN ACTIVE TERRORIST organization imo.
IF America is racist, then why in the world would millions of black/brown skinned people come here willingly over the past few generations?? Didn’t they get the memo that we’re racist? or is this just part of the Left’s agenda, to divide the most free, most tolerant, most inclusive society in history?
BLM is based on a lie. CRT is a lie. 1619 project is a lie. Etc. Etc. Pretty much everything on the Left is a lie, and its aim is pure evil. The Left destroys everything it touches. Beware! And fight back with TRUTH.
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
To Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History To fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
>“Ever since we put up the post, our page has been flooded with hatred from people who fly the flag,”<
What did he expect? That's EXACTLY the reaction he was looking for so he could paint anyone who's proud of our country and flag a "racist" and a "Klansman".
Freakin' 2-ounce brained idiot, a true moron. A RACIST!
Too funny – how many KKK members are in Utah?? What a stupid question – there are not enough KKK members in the whole country to fill a bus. Empty words from BLM, empty Commie words that are meaningless. Just remember, Hitler used the help of the SA, the “Brownshirts”, to get himself elected, and once in power he had all them, all the useful idiots, murdered and consolidated power. BLM and Antifa need to keep that little bit of history in mind.
AND most of those who ARE in the KKK< are still probably DEMOCRAT VOTERS..
“When we see this flag, we question your intelligence.”
I’d rather have wisdom than intelligence, but I’d happily put my IQ up against yours any day of the week, Mr. Scott–except you’d cite it as corroboration that IQ is racist. Come to think of it, I’m sure the condemnation of intelligence itself as racist is just around the corner.
But when you check the IQ if a black man. It’s just low, 70- 85. While white people 99-101. Maybe that’s why they can’t understand don’t resist arrest.
“When we see this flag, we question your intelligence.”
Said the person who lacks all understanding of what the flag has represented for well over 200 years.
TO most of these race husslers, EVERYTHING that doesn’t work to ‘PUT BLACKS AHEAD” is racist…
Mr. Scott misses the whole point concerning flying the Flag. Anyone can buy, fly, or wave the Flag for their own purposes such as the KKK does and the German Bunds did in the 30’s. I doubt slaves freed by Union forces that fought and died under the Stars and Stripes felt as Mr. Scott does. The Flag isn’t the oppressor nor are most of the people who fly and wave it. It is the symbol of the E Pluribus Unum, diversity coming together as one not trying to separate. BLM has lost respect for the ‘Dream’ and has tried to replace it, a sorry memorial to the Rverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.!
“On the Fourth of July, Utah’s Black Lives Matter chapter described the American flag as “a symbol of hatred.””
““When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist.
“Judge not by the color of one’s skin, but by the contents of their character”
These “we” have been judged by their hateful racist character and been found guilty of being racist and hateful.
They fit right in with their disgraceful, dishonorable Democrat Party.
These days, MLK would get cancel cultured..
Look at the picture. I see a lot of white skinned BLM in that group. But this does prove a point I always had about these punks. BLM and Antifa are really the same group. And both are as stupid as whale crap lying on the bottom of the ocean. The only real difference between BLM and the KKK are the color of their sheets.
BLM Black Lives MONEY! The leaders only care about getting money to buy houses, cars, etc. They don’t give the money to those effected. Just like their Democratic counterparts. they only want to use the suffering and rage to keep them on the planation.
Lex Scott: “When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you.”
Wow! So if I post American flags all around my property, then will black burglars, home invaders, murderers, and robbers want to avoid me and my property? Worth a try!