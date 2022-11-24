This went down like a plate of cold yams.
Republicans and conservatives mocked the White House on Wednesday after several Biden administration mouthpieces tweeted out a list of the president’s so-called “top accomplishments” for his supporters to refer to during fraught political talk around the Thanksgiving table.
The not-so-festive list was shared on Twitter by the 80-year-old president’s chief of staff, Ron Klain and included questionable claims about inflation, gas prices, unemployment and taxes.
“One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when ‘that Uncle’ comes ‘at you’ about @POTUS,” Klain wrote in a tweet when he shared the talking points.
It’s hard to quit talking politics cold turkey — even at Thanksgiving. Talk to your family from across the aisle, and across your dinner table, with this cheat sheet. pic.twitter.com/0KLii3kiGJ
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 23, 2022
That’s if we can afford Thanksgiving, Joe! GOP blasts White House for bizarre talking points to parry your uncle at the dinner table listing Biden’s achievements in office – including ‘tackling’ crippling inflation
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain wants Biden supporters to be armed with table talking points about the Inflation Reduction Act and a dip in gas prices in case they find themselves in a boozy tete-a-tete with ‘that uncle’ during Thanksgiving dinner.
To make it easier, Klain and the White House blasted out a list of Biden’s ‘top accomplishments for chatting with your Uncle at Thanksgiving.’
It came in the form of a fall-themed digital flier that spells out some of his signature achievements and a few that aren’t nearly fulfilled.
The top item credits Biden for ‘tackling inflation and lowering costs,’ and mentions that gas prices are down $1.35 since June – although that comes after a spike that sent ripples through the economy and made gas prices a top concern in the elections.
Whatever us American citizens have to be thankful for—Joe Biden and his “accomplishments” aren’t one of them.
To Democrats – their truth is just a matter of their subjective opinions, cons and deceptions.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party and their Democrat RINOs revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Why do liberals, Democrats and the left in general feel the need to politicize every event, especially ones rooted in religious observances? They take events of the past for which the present generation in no way had control of or is responsible for to create a collective guilt trip, whites and Christians being the easiest targets, for which there is no effective rebuttal. In this case they are trying to put a happy face on what has already been done even though what they tout has had minimal effect on the problems they cite.
No shame Joe. Remember he is the plagiarist in Chief, warmonger in chief, liar in chief, groper in chief, thief in chief, papa doc Duvalier like leader of his home guard (FBI/DOJ) in chief, sleepy, and pathetic. He is a draft dodger who made good. Actually I think he is cardboard, much like some of the Trump props for his playful photo ops. there is a large staff of thinkers propping up bidden. He really does not exist. No one could be that evil.