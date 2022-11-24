A conservative political activist says it’s “scandalous” that the United Nations has corralled 200 countries, including the US, into being part of a massive wealth transfer in the name of climate change.

According to the agreement hammered out at the recent Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Egypt, richer countries – the United States and many European countries – will be funneling billions of dollars into poorer countries in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Gary Bauer, chairman of the Campaign for Working Families (CWF), points out that the US is already in the throes of the president’s inflation crisis and looming recession, and now, “here is President Biden and his administration giving billions of dollars away in the name of fighting global warming or climate change. It’s scandalous,” he says. “It’s outrageous.”

Meanwhile, he is particularly surprised to see one country on the list of reparations recipients.

“This money is not just going to the poor nations that some of us would imagine,” Bauer notes. “Communist China is considered a developing nation, even though they have an economy that is almost, now, as big as ours, and they’re certainly a major threat to the United States.”

The CWF chairman says the world’s rich elite – the far-Left, most of the Democratic Party, and many in the pseudo-science community – know there is no so-called climate emergency; the redistribution of wealth and power has been the goal all along.

“I think that the socialist Left, the neo-Marxist Left both here in the United States and worldwide is using the issue of climate change and global warming to frighten people into giving government in the United States more power and giving world government more power,” Bauer submits.

