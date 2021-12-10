Abortion supporters are getting more than a little nervous about their revered Roe v. Wade ruling, and now pro-lifers are warning that desperate Democrats are planning an all-out assault for their cherished right to murder unborn children.

After the nation witnessed the U.S. Supreme Court hear oral arguments on a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v Wade, Prudence Robertson of the Susan B. Anthony List says the public needs to keep an eye on U.S. senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Both of them campaigned for president on ending the filibuster to benefit easier passage of pro-abortion legislation.

“And now they’ve teamed up together to work —really, just to eliminate founding principles the nation was created upon,” Robertson warns, “in order to align themselves with the profits of an abortion lobby that does not care about women or children.”

It takes 60 votes in the U.S. Senate to block a filibuster, and failure to do so would be the end of a bill, but it would only take 51 votes to eliminate the filibuster rule and 51 votes to move on to a vote.

“We must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country,” Sanders said last week. “And if there aren’t 60 votes to do it, and there are not, we must reform the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

In the evenly-divided Senate, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin has withstood tremendous pressure from his party – so far—and still opposes ending the filibuster. His refusal to budget, Robertson says, is ensuring American tax dollars don’t fund abortion through the Hyde Amendment, which Democrats hate.

Just as Sen. Sanders alluded to, what liberal Democrats want is passage of a federal law that would keep abortion legal through birth, even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.

