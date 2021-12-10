Abortion supporters are getting more than a little nervous about their revered Roe v. Wade ruling, and now pro-lifers are warning that desperate Democrats are planning an all-out assault for their cherished right to murder unborn children.
After the nation witnessed the U.S. Supreme Court hear oral arguments on a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v Wade, Prudence Robertson of the Susan B. Anthony List says the public needs to keep an eye on U.S. senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Both of them campaigned for president on ending the filibuster to benefit easier passage of pro-abortion legislation.
“And now they’ve teamed up together to work —really, just to eliminate founding principles the nation was created upon,” Robertson warns, “in order to align themselves with the profits of an abortion lobby that does not care about women or children.”
It takes 60 votes in the U.S. Senate to block a filibuster, and failure to do so would be the end of a bill, but it would only take 51 votes to eliminate the filibuster rule and 51 votes to move on to a vote.
“We must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country,” Sanders said last week. “And if there aren’t 60 votes to do it, and there are not, we must reform the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”
In the evenly-divided Senate, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin has withstood tremendous pressure from his party – so far—and still opposes ending the filibuster. His refusal to budget, Robertson says, is ensuring American tax dollars don’t fund abortion through the Hyde Amendment, which Democrats hate.
Just as Sen. Sanders alluded to, what liberal Democrats want is passage of a federal law that would keep abortion legal through birth, even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.
Killing babies to the ungodly is just another walk in the park, but the walk through the gates of he11 won’t be so enjoyable. By the time judgement day comes the evil ones will have done their best to rid the world of the Ten Commandments. So sad they can’t see what a wonderful world we could have had had they just stopped hating Gods word.
“Democrats are planning an all-out assault for their cherished right to murder unborn children.”
To fully advance the Demonic, Lying Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas are to: dividing our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
What irks ME most about this, is how the left, for DECADES have been bashing on Gun ownership and OTHER rights/privileges we have, using the bull that “IF it saves just one life, its worth it”, BUT ABSOLUTELY HATE ON any law, banning abortions, even though THAT WOULD SAVE millions of kids lives…
““We must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country,” Sanders said ,,,which is the real reason all along he made an offer to back Joe instead of his unelectable socialist self, which Joe could not refuse with the payoff of a Bernie backed stolen election primary, that led to a stolen American election, Soviet Style,,, and corrupted executive branch now working hand in hand with the Pelosi run legislature to codify into law infanticide in the womb, which even if passed by both branches of Congress and signed by a fake Catholic President, both whose control was obtained in altered mail-in ballots, would never be ratified by a majority of the 50 states for a Constitutional right for a woman to kill the innocence of America. It’s the Ecclesiastes proverbial “vanity of vanities, all is vanity and a striving after the wind.’,,,,,but the actual solid act of accomplishing the foreign wills of enemy powers that seek to keep America weakened and in constant states of division deprived of tens of million in human American born potential.
They should be nervous because they know that the majority of the country is not behind them making it difficult to have the laws enacted by the states or Congress, that is why they went to the court in the first place. Even many supporters feel there should be some restrictions andnot a blanket ‘anything goes’ policy.
EVEN if only 5% of the nation was FOR THIS, the commucrats would push for it, BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL demonic soul-less hacks..