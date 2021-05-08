President Joe Biden apparently likes to take questions from the press, but his press secretary doesn’t think that’s a good idea and admitted to telling the president just that.

Jen Psaki, who has been tasked with being the primary spokesperson for the Biden administration, made the revelation on former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s podcast, The Axe Files.

“A lot of times, we say, ‘Don’t take questions,'” Psaki said. “But he’s going to what he wants to do because he’s the President of the United States.”

“The first time I traveled with him, he took questions from the pool three times that day, and I thought, ‘Am I going to be fired when I get back?'” Psaki said. “So he does do that, and he likes doing that. I mean, the thing is, he likes the press corps and likes that back-and-forth and that engagement.”

While Psaki didn’t say it, there is no doubt that the White House communications staff collectively holds its breath when Biden speaks off the cuff to the press.

Axelrod, though, did say that can be a problem.

“His strength is that he says what’s on his mind, and his weakness is he says what’s on his mind, and sometimes that’s not helpful.”

For the most part, Biden has been under very tight control when it comes to speaking with the press because of the potential gaffes.

During a press conference this week Biden stumbled several times misidentifying the CDC the CCD, saying the administration was “going to slip vaccines directly to pediatricians,” instead of ship, and to go to “vaccines.gum,” not .gov, to arrange for a vaccination appointment.

All of this just one day after Biden told an audience at a community college in Portsmouth, Va. that “Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes.” Biden is pushing for tax increases to offset his multi-trillion-dollar spending proposals and which he said would not result in a tax increase for anyone making under $400,000 per year.

