President Joe Biden apparently likes to take questions from the press, but his press secretary doesn’t think that’s a good idea and admitted to telling the president just that.
Jen Psaki, who has been tasked with being the primary spokesperson for the Biden administration, made the revelation on former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s podcast, The Axe Files.
“A lot of times, we say, ‘Don’t take questions,'” Psaki said. “But he’s going to what he wants to do because he’s the President of the United States.”
“The first time I traveled with him, he took questions from the pool three times that day, and I thought, ‘Am I going to be fired when I get back?'” Psaki said. “So he does do that, and he likes doing that. I mean, the thing is, he likes the press corps and likes that back-and-forth and that engagement.”
While Psaki didn’t say it, there is no doubt that the White House communications staff collectively holds its breath when Biden speaks off the cuff to the press.
Axelrod, though, did say that can be a problem.
“His strength is that he says what’s on his mind, and his weakness is he says what’s on his mind, and sometimes that’s not helpful.”
For the most part, Biden has been under very tight control when it comes to speaking with the press because of the potential gaffes.
During a press conference this week Biden stumbled several times misidentifying the CDC the CCD, saying the administration was “going to slip vaccines directly to pediatricians,” instead of ship, and to go to “vaccines.gum,” not .gov, to arrange for a vaccination appointment.
All of this just one day after Biden told an audience at a community college in Portsmouth, Va. that “Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes.” Biden is pushing for tax increases to offset his multi-trillion-dollar spending proposals and which he said would not result in a tax increase for anyone making under $400,000 per year.
“he likes the press corps and likes that back-and-forth and that engagement.” Yep, Joe Biden likes the press corps, because they are all communists like he is! Secondly, Biden has the onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s and that is why he is kept away from the press, by his puppet masters.
YET WE are supposed to believe 80+ million americans voted for him. MORE THAN OBAMA ever got?
YEA right.
The problem. Jen, is that you people engage in so much underhandedness and an elaborate string of lies needs to be told to try and cover things up, but one lie begets another and, after awhile, it becomes impossible to keep track of them all.
Secondly, if Biden were fully cognizant, nothing he said would reflect any good for the country and his credibility would still be zero.
AND How is it, that the PRESIDENT takes orders, from a mere PRESS secretary!?
WE THE PEOPLE are now all prisoners in Joe Biden’s government information version of Stalag 13. He who now runs the prison camp where the facts and the truth are kept to himself in joe’s version of solitary confinement, have the worst of both worlds of a fumbling Colonel Klink who can’t ever get it right, and Sargent Schulze who keeps mumbling and spouting to himself “I know nothing Colonel Klink.” Guess what? The Sargent is correct! More and more this propaganda run administration is reflecting Germany right before the fall, with Hitler and Goering addicted to Drugs, with a mental breakdown of an ability to deal with reality. The BLM riots were just their version of a preplanned Kristallnacht, with Successful American small businesses and businessmen taking the place of the Jews. Next they will be celebrating national prayer day without mentioning God, just referring to the new government we are all supposed to worship. Oops,,already happened.
At least what we already figured out has been attested to. This does call into question concerns about the Biden Presidency! Who actually is runnng things? Knowing his propensity for gaffs, are yhey afraid he might actually let the truth slip out. They definitely need a new front person who is able to speak directly and answer questions without obfuscation!
Do you really believe there is one democrap on the face of the earth that would “speak directly and answer questions without obfuscation?” C’mon man!