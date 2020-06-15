LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After the outpouring of support shared on “Shay Day” held earlier this week, the family of injured Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis gave an update on his condition Saturday.
“Words cannot being to express how grateful we feel,” the family wrote in a post published on Facebook. “We, as a family, want to say thank you Las Vegas for your continuing support of Shay.”The Mikalonis family shared that Officer Shay is paralyzed from the neck down and is unable to speak.
The 29-year-old Metro officer was shot in the head during a protest in front of Circus Circus Hotel & Casino on the evening of Monday, June 1.
“Shay is awake and seems to recognize his family members,” the family added. They went on to thank the medical staff at UMC Trauma who have been treating Shay since he was injured earlier this month.
Shay’s family says he’s “tentatively been accepted to one of the best spine rehabilitation centers in the country,” where he will soon continue treatment. The family did not release the name of the center, but will “when the time is right.”
Shay, who’s family says is a “big time” Vegas Golden Knights fan was given a Knights jersey signed by the team.
Vegas Golden Knights jersey signed and given to Officer Shay Mikalonis. Photo courtesy: LVMPD Dispatch/Twitter
“That jersey will go with Shay to the rehabilitation center, so he will always have a slice of home with him. Thank you Golden Knights!” the Mikalonis family wrote.
The Injured Police Officer’s Fund (IPOF) held a donation drive for Shay on Thursday and recognized the day as “Shay Day.” Thousands of community members showed up and gave their support by giving money or buying a t-shirt to help with Mikalonis’ medical expenses.
Below is the full statement from Shay’s stepfather:
“We are always Las Vegas Strong and so proud of our community! Please keep Shay in your thoughts and prayers. Pray for Shay!,” Shay’s family concluded in the Facebook post.
Yesterday was a great day for our family and Shay! We were amazed at the outpouring of support for the IPOF Pray For Shay Day fundraiser that was held yesterday. Words can not begin to express how grateful we feel. We, as a family, want to say thank you Las Vegas for your continuing support of Shay.
Shay is on a ventilator and will remain so. He is also paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak. Shay is awake and seems to recognize his family members. We can’t thank the staff of caring professionals at UMC for getting him this far, truly a miracle!
Because of the life saving work and care he received, Shay has tentatively been accepted to one of the best spine rehabilitation centers in the country. There are many factors that come into play here and I will release the name of the center when the time is right. We are anticipating that Shay will be moving on in his long journey ahead.
As many of you know, Shay is a big time Las Vegas Golden Knights fan. The Knights presented Shay with a beautiful jersey, signed by the team. That jersey will go with Shay to the rehabilitation center, so he will always have a slice of home with him. Thank you Golden Knights!
Again, our family can never express our gratitude for all the support for Shay. We are always Las Vegas Strong and so proud of our community! Please keep Shay in your thoughts and prayers. Shay is still fighting the good fight! Pray for Shay!!”
————
Edgar Samaniego, the man accused of shooting Officer Shay Mikalonis, is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of discharging a gun in a prohibited area.
According to Samaniego’s arrest report, he was not part of the protest. He happened to be staying the nearby Travelodge and fired into the crowd, hitting Mikalonis.
“The family did not release the name of the center”
Of course not. The animals would barge in and finish the job.
God Bless you, Officer Shay. They should hang the trash that shot you.
