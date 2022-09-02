It appears more and more FBI whistleblowers are attempting to clean up their once-respected law enforcement agency by outing partisan Democrats and their backroom scandals, but is it too late for the scandal-ridden agency to redeem itself?
Late last week, a whistleblower complaint finally claimed a scalp at the FBI: Timothy Thibault, who oversaw the crucial Washington Field Office, and who went after Donald Trump and played a role in Hunter Biden’s scandal-filled laptop, turned in his badge and left the building.
Morrison and Foerster, a D.C. law firm that represents the now-former FBI official, denied media reports he was escorted out of the building like a criminal. Regardless of how Thibault left, he was accused of using his authority to protect and defend the Biden family and to go after Donald Trump.
Thibault’s ouster last week dates back to May, when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) learned from a whistleblower that Thibault’s social media posts violate agency policy. More whistleblowers came forward in July, this time with allegations Thibault went to his bosses seeking to investigate Donald Trump. He didn’t disclose, however, he was working with what Grassley called a “left-aligned organization” to do so. That organization has not been named.
The allegation that Thibault used his authority to downplay the laptop’s authenticity, and to stop further probes into its contents, accounted for the third allegation the FBI official was blatantly working to protect the son of the U.S. president while wearing an FBI badge.
statement last month, Grassley said whistleblowers told his senate office the FBI has “extensive information” on Hunter Biden and alleged crimes he committed.
“That information allegedly involves potential criminal activity such as money laundering,” the Republican senator said. “According to allegations, the underlying information was verified and verifiable. However, instead of green-lighting investigative activity, the FBI shut it down.”
As far as national politics go, there is good reason for Democrat-protecting FBI agents to shut down any such investigation. In addition to revealing his sad history of drug abuse and cavorting with prostitutes, the laptop revealed how Hunter Biden also crisscrossed the world making multi-million dollar business deals with corrupt and influential businessmen. Joe Biden has said he is not involved in any such deals, but the laptop mentions a 10% business payment from a Chinese business deal to the “big guy.” That person is said to be Joe Biden according to Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski.
Thibault’s days as an FBI agent could have been numbered by another kind of whistleblower: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg. In a recent Joe Rogan interview, he disclosed that the FBI asked the influential social media company to watch for “Russian propaganda” as the 2020 presidential election drew closer. Just weeks later, The New York Post published its exclusive story about the laptop, which was dismissed as “Russian disinformation” by Democrats and the liberal media.
According to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), in a Fox News interview last month, a total of 14 FBI agents have come forward to discuss what he called the “political nature” of the U.S. Justice Department.
Reacting to the scandal-plagued FBI, AFR radio host Sandy Rios said this week there is no way the American public can trust the FBI right now.
“You don’t know who is good and who is bad,” she said. “We’ve crossed the Rubicon with the FBI. There’s no question about it.”
Meanwhile, it has not gone unnoticed that Morrison & Foerster, the D.C. law firm representing Thibault, is representing him pro bono.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
The FBI has become the treasonous Democrat Party’s political police gestapo along with the 87,000 new IRS killer agents.
AND We still have idiots and fools who still support this corrupt, treasonous, destructive, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party.
AND we’ve long seen how the left, HANDLES whistle blowers. Just look at whats his name who blew the whistle on clinton!
I totally agree
Wow, that’s amazing they found ONE, corrupt, dishonest agent. I guess that’s what makes these guys so great and professional! No stone unturned.
IMO the rot is so ingrained, there IS NO SAVING the FBI. Period.
So how much did they pay him to be their scapegoat, or was he a whistleblower? Everything is so contradictory, but the left is better as a con artist than the right for sure. COMMENT
Nazism emerged from a chaotic German economy in the 1920s. Granted, this collapsed economy was the fault of German aggression that started WW1 in Europe, but the roots of Nazism started during that time of stark economic depression in Germany. For at least two decades, Democrats have moved this nation toward a socialistic, one-party system of dictatorial government not so dissimilar to Nazi Germany prior to WWII.
Many Nazi tactics are demonstrated in the current Executive Administration in the United States. Nazis dominated the school systems in Germany during the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, indoctrinating German youth into Nazi ideology. Nazi/Socialist, disguised as liberal, progressive citizens, infiltrated our school systems and indoctrinated students to disrespect our government, our Constitution, our Christian values, and our family traditions. The similarity is there if one wishes to see it.
Nazis created three select groups of dedicated Nazi loyalists to force citizens to bend to Nazi rule. The “SS” (Schutzstaffel) began in 1925 as Adolf Hitler’s personal Bodyguards. In 1929, Hitler appointed his closest supporter, Heinrich Himmler, as head of the SS Troops. Under Himmler, the SS Troopers gained strength and power and used their newly anointed status to eliminate Hitler’s political opponents. These same troopers later used their position within the Nazi Regime to execute millions of citizens with Jewish ancestry.
Democrats control Congress and the White House, just as Nazis controlled Germany’s government, and these Democrats are using the IRS as their Schutzstaffel! Recent attacks on President Trump are examples of Democrats using applied Nazi tactics from 1920s Germany to discredit, and even imprison, their political rivals in an effort to dissuade the United States populace from supporting these Democrat opponents!
So the forced departure of Thibault – surely nothing but a scapegoat – is supposed to put a new polish on the corroded image of the FBI. I think NOT. That would be like combing Nadler’s hair and saying how nice he looks. He’s still a big, fat, ugly porcine. And many former members who are equally guilty of criminal actions. There are 34,999 other FBI employees who should also be shown the front door. Then the agency can be rebuilt with honesty and integrity and truly serve the American people (ha, ha).
That is why i say don’t LET Them just resign, as they get a big fat pension.
THEY NEED to be criminally HELD ACCOUNTABLE.. If that’s even possible anymore.
During the 1930s, Nazis created The Geheime Staatspolizei (State Police), abbreviated to Gestapo. The Gestapo became the official “LAW” in Germany and spread to German-occupied Europe, spreading fear and carnage to every corner of German occupation. Under the leadership of Hermann Goring, the Gestapo spread a reign of terror over Europe.
Increased violence in our cities, our streets, and our schools parallel the tactics of Germany’s Gestapo. I find it hard to believe the rash of shootings in the United States is random. I do see the possibility of these shootings being an organized attempt to create enough hate and fear of firearms to cause liberals to petition Congress to do the unthinkable: destroy our Second Amendment rights. The increase in violent attacks in the United States leads to the chaotic state Nazis created in Germany and if you do not see the similarities, our government, our freedoms, and our Christianity are lost. Recent raids and accusations against prominent conservatives lend a measure of credibility to my beliefs. Democrats have dogged President Trump since his election and I see no letup in their attacks. Nikki Haley, a prominent GOP conservative and the first female governor of South Carolina, recently announced her 2024 presidential bid. Within days of Haley’s announcement, her IRS tax forms suddenly showed up in the media. Coincidence: I think not! Nazi tactics by Democrats to discredit their political enemies seem more realistic!
Hence why many of us the other year, SAID ANTIFA IS not a ‘anarch group’ but a FUNDED Counter culture group, PLAYED BY THE LEFTIST commies in office, to do their bidding.
You can bet he made bank. Find the money, follow it to the original source and take them down, once and for all.
I don’t know about “too late”, but the whole agency needs a top-down house-cleaning, from Merrick Garland all the way through the FBI senior leadership. And any special agents in charge of field offices that were part of the Hunter coverup, or the Trump Russia fraud, also need to go.
Now when will the Feds be Raiding Biden’s home ? And for that matter raiding FBI offices to see
what “extensive information” on Hunter Biden they are hiding.