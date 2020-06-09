CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest.

Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago.

“I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what’s left so it doesn’t perish, and other perishables, and they are taking their time, as I would expect.”

This is an excerpt from WBBM radio.

Looks like Chicago isn’t the only city with a business problem after the riots.

Manufacturing company in Minneapolis since 1987 leaving city after violent protests

A Minneapolis manufacturing company, whose plant burned amid civil unrest following George Floyd’s death, is leaving the city after nearly four decades and taking dozens of jobs with it.

The president and owner of 7-Sigma Inc. Kris Wyrobek felt inclined to do so after he says he lost trust in public officials during the riots that plagued the city, according to Star Tribune.

Fox Business excerpt.

Video from Snapchat Map showing 7-Sigma Inc (Plastic fabrication company) being broken into during Lake Street Minneapolis Riot#minneapolis #minneapolisriot pic.twitter.com/DBBf9qtw3A — Nawga (@Nawgaki) May 28, 2020

A manufacturing company that has been in Minneapolis since 1987 has decided to leave the city. The company’s owner said he can’t trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the recent riots: “They don’t care about my business.” https://t.co/rMcZgudJCb — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020