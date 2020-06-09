CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest.
Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago.
“I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what’s left so it doesn’t perish, and other perishables, and they are taking their time, as I would expect.”
Looks like Chicago isn’t the only city with a business problem after the riots.
Manufacturing company in Minneapolis since 1987 leaving city after violent protests
A Minneapolis manufacturing company, whose plant burned amid civil unrest following George Floyd’s death, is leaving the city after nearly four decades and taking dozens of jobs with it.
The president and owner of 7-Sigma Inc. Kris Wyrobek felt inclined to do so after he says he lost trust in public officials during the riots that plagued the city, according to Star Tribune.
A manufacturing company that has been in Minneapolis since 1987 has decided to leave the city.
After weeks of repressive dictatorial orders concerning a lockdown over the Corona Virus which hamstrung even the big businesses for weeks followed by riots which went uncontrolled destroying those businesses on the cusp of reopening in a somewhat modified manner and the talk of unfunding, dispanding, or altering the police force in unknowb ways companies should be wary of the offers she is making. Her ‘pleas’ must come with a deal or bargain (ples bargain?) in the offing. Most of the large corporations have been very generous during the pandemic they are dur some sort of accomodation starting now!
How imbecilic
The degree of angst in regards to the National Hero which prompted this debacle is worthy of a twilight zone episode.
To recap: A man that was drunk/intoxicated, on Fetanyl, whom was forging stolen checks and passing couturier bills, whom was also the same man that held a pregnant woman at knife-point at her stomach while threatening to kill her baby unless she opened the safe, is the Liberal Left’s Democrat HERO.
Ok, good luck with that.
I’m sure most of the Mom and Pop businesses stayed in Chicago because they had to. Now their place is burnt to the ground. As soon as the insurance check clears, they will leave.
The ones that stay will be next week’s targets for the looters.
Mayor Bigfoot Light is like an abusive boyfriend. She beats up her GF, gives her a black eye, and sometimes puts her in the hospital with contusions. Then she says how much she loves her and begs her not to leave. This time I think the GF is going to finally leave, GF being various businesses.
This was 100% predictable, every step of the way. I doubt any of us on this website are mayors but nearly all of us were saying this would happen. Chicago need to stop electing mayors who are too stupid/evil to do the obvious right thing.
Unless she cuts the tax rate to actually pay people to stay, many will leave. It’s not a friendly climate. It’s a microversion of the Obama years. It is after all, the “Chicago Way”. All mobs and criminal activity.