While Biden Slept GOPUSA Staff | Jul 16, 2025 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 9 votes. Please wait... Share:
Less talk, more action. Where are the charges, we’re tired of being placated.
Why the hell are Democrats never held accountable for their crimes, treason and other illegal actions. i.e. Intentionally allowing 15 Million illegal immigrants to invade our country for purely Democrat political advantages??? 🙁 🙁 🙁
What is the point in holding these hearings, when the dems KEEP TAKING the 5th on every damn question!?