Joe Biden said he still believed that the stories about son Hunter Biden’s laptop were a Russian disinformation scheme, as he mocked the Fox News Channel reporter who asked about it.
Fox’s Peter Doocy yelled up to Biden after he took questions from more favorable outlets onstage at Wilmington’s Queen theater Tuesday: ‘Do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son is Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?’
‘Yes, yes, yes,’ Biden answered on his way out. ‘God love ya man, you’re a one horse pony,’ he told Doocy.
– See more at the Daily Mail
Hmmm…. isn’t that one trick pony?
Yep, Joe, Hunter’s 1.5 billion dollar deal, with China, 2.5 karat ring from China, 100,000 dollars from China for a spending spree for the Biden family, Burisma board member Hunter, 140,000 dollars from a Kazakhstan oligarch, so Hunter could buy a new luxury car, and 3.5 million dollars from the Moscow mayor’s wife. That is certainly Russia disinformation, isn’t it Joe? Oh, and by the way Joe, you had the prosecutor fired, who was investigating Burisma, or you were going to hold back a billion in foreign aid to the Ukraine. That was Russia disinformation wasn’t it Joe, except for the fact, that they have you on video saying that you had the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired.
being a crook is standard operating operating procedure in this liberal elite socialist party of satan.
MARK MY WORDS – none of these people will pay for crimes against america with jail time.
but they will have to when they die!
biden is a one horse road apple.
Joe thinks by ignoring the facts that THAT Hunter Horse won’t run, but it’s got more legs than a centipede, and will make more mischievious media hay for the democrats in places where the sun don’t shine.
WTH is a “one horse pony” supposed to be? I’ve looked in several dictionaries but found NOTHING that would fit Biden’s statement.
Comment phrase is ‘one trick pony’. Joe is senile.