Joe Biden said he still believed that the stories about son Hunter Biden’s laptop were a Russian disinformation scheme, as he mocked the Fox News Channel reporter who asked about it.

Fox’s Peter Doocy yelled up to Biden after he took questions from more favorable outlets onstage at Wilmington’s Queen theater Tuesday: ‘Do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son is Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?’

‘Yes, yes, yes,’ Biden answered on his way out. ‘God love ya man, you’re a one horse pony,’ he told Doocy.

– See more at the Daily Mail

Hmmm…. isn’t that one trick pony?