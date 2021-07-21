Parents of students in the District of Columbia Public Schools are suing the District over a new law that gives officials permission to vaccinate public school children without parental consent – regardless of whether they have a religious objection to non-FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Government usurping parents …

The “Minor Consent to Vaccinations Act of 2020” municipal regulation went into effect as law on March 19 after the council passed it in November by a 10–3 vote.

“It enables children ages 11 and older to consent to a vaccine if they are deemed ‘capable of meeting the informed consent standard’ and ‘… able to comprehend … significant risks ordinarily inherent in the medical care,’” The Christian Post (CP) informed. “Under the law, students can have vaccines administered to them without their parents’ knowledge because insurance providers are required to ‘seek reimbursement, without parental consent …’”

Making parents even more up-in-arms, the problematic law prohibits insurance companies from sending parents an “Explanation of Benefits” to specify the medical service received by their child.

Shockingly, children are to be granted access to their immunization records “without parental consent” under the anti-family legislation.

Wait a minute here …

Fighting on behalf of four parents with religious objections to having their children receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Children’s Health Defense and the Parental Rights Foundations filed a lawsuit against the District in the U.S. District for the District of Columbia, maintaining that the mandate violates their parental rights.

Children’s Health Defense President and General Counsel Mary Holland argues the law flies in the face of the United States Constitution.

“The D.C. Act is reckless, unconstitutional, and needlessly endangers children’s lives by stripping away parental protection and the protection of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986,” Holland expressed in a statement, according to Globe Newswire.

Essentially, the law can be read to imply that the government has the best interest of children at heart – not the parents.

“The Minor Consent Act subverts the right and duty of parents to make informed decisions about whether their children should receive vaccinations – by both depriving them of the opportunity to make those decisions and by concealing from parents that their children have been asked to consent to vaccinations or may have indeed been vaccinated,” the lawsuit reads.

Defendants listed on the lawsuit include Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-D.C.), Department of Health Director Laquandra Nesbitt and Lewis Ferebee, who serves a chancellor for the DC Public Schools, which reportedly is not mandating that students take the COVID-19 vaccine before starting fall classes – yet it could give the vaccine to eligible students under the Minor Consent Act.

According to the complaint, two health records are created for students by the Minor Consent Act, with the immunization record accessible to parents left blank, while the actual medical history of the child – including vaccinations – are available to the minor … but not to parents – such as those with a religious exemption for the vaccine.

“On its face, the Minor Consent Act circumvents parents’ decisions to claim a religious exemption pursuant to D.C.,” attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

Ultimatum and scare tactics

DCPS Chancellor Ferebee warned parents in the spring semester that if students are not vaccinated, they might not be able to start school in the fall.

“While the COVID-19 vaccine is currently not required for students to attend school next year, we encourage all students age 12 and older and their parents and caregivers to get vaccinated,” Ferebee emailed parents on May 14, according to CP. “If you want to see students back in school, then it is our responsibility as a community for everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to them. We are collaborating with local health officials to host vaccination clinics at our schools.”

Despite the medical facts that children are not in the at-risk category for COVID-19, that the vaccines are not FDA-approved and that administered vaccines have created health complications for many children, the chancellor is pushing the vaccine as necessary.

“The science is clear: Vaccines are the single most effective tool we have to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” he emailed parents on June 1. “To help meet our commitment to fully reopen schools for every student – every day in the fall – it is our responsibility as a community to get vaccinated – including our middle school and high school students.”

Similar to claims of representing science made by White House Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci – who has been wrong on numerous counts regarding his advice regarding COVID-19 – DC council member and sponsor of the Minor Consent Act, Mary Cheh, berated parents as being ignorant for not wanting their children vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, we see a rising number of individuals or families across the globe, really, who are choosing not to vaccinate their children based on the widely disproven belief that vaccines may cause autism or other harmful health effects,” Cheh stated, according to CP. “These anti-science beliefs not only put the unvaccinated children at risk, but have led to the spread of diseases that have been all but eradicated in the past.”

Fears abound … and rightfully so

Numerous adverse effects from the vaccine have been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – including heart inflammation, myocarditis, pericarditis, anaphylaxis, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome and even death; however, pushers of the vaccines discount or dismiss any potential harm to children and make vaccines appear as a life-or-death decision … despite children having a virtually 0% chance of dying from COVID-19.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.