Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg doesn’t appear to be concerned that U.S. supply chain issues likely will continue into 2022.
“That’s the one thing he is correct about,” says Peter St. Onge, research fellow for The Heritage Foundation, a center-right think headquartered in Washington, D.C. “This administration has no plan, boots on the grounds are saying it’s getting worse, and Wall Street and companies are warning [the issue could persist into] 2022, possibly even 2023.”
Buttigieg made his comments to Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, adding that part of what is happening isn’t just the supply side:
“It’s the demand side. Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof. And if you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the West Coast? Every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying – because demand is up, because income is up, [and] because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession.
“Now, the issue is, even though our ports are handling more than they ever have, record amounts of goods coming through, our supply chains can’t keep up. And of course, our supply chains – that’s a complicated system that is mostly in private hands, and rightly so. Our role is to be an honest broker, bring together all of the different players, secure commitments, and get solutions that are going to make it easier.”
“That’s pure marketing spin,” Onge tells AFN, referring to the secretary’s comments. “Everything this administration has done has made it worse.”
When asked for examples, Onge points to labor and environmental rules, government handouts incentivizing people not to work, as well as union control of ports.
“They’re not going to say no to activists, they’re not going to say no to unions – that’ll be the day; and if anything, they’re trying to drive up the handouts,” says Onge. “Yes, people are worried about Christmas … but it’s starting to bite in the pantry because people can’t find bread, eggs, meat, milk. This could be quite serious.”
Speaking on Fox News earlier today, Cassie Smedile – the executive director of America Rising PAC – pointed out that products made in the U.S. aren’t having supply chain issues, noting that was part of the Trump-era “America First” agenda.
—-
“Biden’s plan” is working. Yes and NO.
Yes, the plan is working.
No it is NOT Joe Biden’s plan. Someone else made that plan. Someone clean and articulate. Probably a Kenhawamalaysian from Chicago.
“When I want your opinion I’ll give it to you!” – Moe Howard
IF anything they are CELERBRATING WE are suffering…
If the goal is to cripple the economy and to disadvantage American citizens—yeah, its working great.
Yes! Using racist logic and deduction, if the plan is working and the system is failing, at the same time, failure must be the goal.
Biden’s plan to bankrupt the average American and destroy the US economy and perhaps the country itself is working remarkably well. Gas prices went up ten cents yesterday, morning to evening. The cost of food is climbing right along. Heating costs are expected to go up 150% this winter. People are finding it harder to find wants and even needs are scarce.
This is what happens when you put into office a globalist who is beholden to the Communist Chinese. For all those who voted for him I hope you are happy. Perhaps I should send you my heating bill this winter. You don’t need to read ‘mean tweets’ and I’ll actually be able to afford to eat and stay moderately warn.
Well, obama, his master, SAID HE Wanted to fundamentally change america.. NOW HE HAS THE CHANCE to.
do you all see all those ships full of goods from china?
there was a time when we made our own merchandise here like steel fittings and nipples and everyday
items for the home and work.
this should be a red flag because of a scamdemic and shutting down the u.s. economy how vulnerable we are to
foreign outlets for our goods and medications.
how dam ludicris is this?
I agree. LETS MAKE made in america mean something again!
Well, no thanks to Buttigieg! He wouldn’t even have commented if his name hadn’t finally got brought up on MIA charges! What a piece of crap! Who on that level takes off and notifies no one and then KNOWING there’s an issue doesn’t say a word until he’s in trouble over it! Newsflash Peter, normally on every job one takes you are working for someone and that someone in charge usually isn’t real happy when someone takes months off and doesn’t do his job! I’m sure even the slimy left will soon be complaining when there’s no TP or paper towels on the shelves AGAIN!