The Biden administration has warned Americans to keep an eye out for any radicalized friends or family members. During a background press call on Monday night, a senior Biden administration official told participants they must raise concerns and seek help for friends, family members or coworkers who they believe may radicalize toward violence.

The official compared this approach to the 2011 Department of Homeland Security “see something say something” campaign to combat Islamic terrorism.

The DHS released a video for the 2011 campaign that said, “Homeland security starts with home town security and we all have a role to play. Working together, we can all help secure our country. If you see something, say something.”

The revival of this anti-terrorism campaign by team Biden rose after the January 6 Capitol breach, which FBI Director Chris Wray referred to as “domestic terrorism” to Congress.

– Read more at One America News

We must and we will remain vigilant in our steadfast efforts to safeguard our Nation and our democratic principles. Learn more about @POTUS's National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism here ⬇️

https://t.co/TNQ0GKOjlL — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) June 15, 2021

We're enhancing our analysis of open-source information to identify threats and leverage credible threat-analysis produced by others; improving information-sharing with partners; and for the 1st time, providing local partners with $77M+ to address domestic violent extremism. — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) June 15, 2021

——————–

Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror

The Biden administration says it will enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists, including the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies, and will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism.

The National Security Council on Tuesday released the strategy, which comes more than six months after a mob of insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“Domestic terrorism — driven by hate, bigotry, and other forms of extremism — is a stain on the soul of America,” Biden, who’s traveling in Europe, said in a statement. “It goes against everything our country strives for and it poses a direct challenge to our national security, democracy, and unity.”

– Read more at Associated Press

——————–

To fight domestic terrorism, AG Garland calls for ‘whole of society approach’

Attorney General Merrick Garland called for a “whole of society approach” to fighting domestic terrorism in a speech Tuesday, going along with the administration’s national strategy for stamping out violent extremism.

“We need not only a whole of government approach but a whole of society approach,” Garland said after praising members of the public for submitting more than 100,000 pieces of digital media to help the FBI investigate in the aftermath of Jan. 6.

“We must not only bring our federal resources to bear. We must adopt a broader societal response to tackle the problem’s deeper roots,” he continued.

– Read more at Fox News

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.