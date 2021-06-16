The Biden administration has warned Americans to keep an eye out for any radicalized friends or family members. During a background press call on Monday night, a senior Biden administration official told participants they must raise concerns and seek help for friends, family members or coworkers who they believe may radicalize toward violence.
The official compared this approach to the 2011 Department of Homeland Security “see something say something” campaign to combat Islamic terrorism.
The DHS released a video for the 2011 campaign that said, “Homeland security starts with home town security and we all have a role to play. Working together, we can all help secure our country. If you see something, say something.”
The revival of this anti-terrorism campaign by team Biden rose after the January 6 Capitol breach, which FBI Director Chris Wray referred to as “domestic terrorism” to Congress.
We must and we will remain vigilant in our steadfast efforts to safeguard our Nation and our democratic principles.
Learn more about @POTUS's National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism here ⬇️
— Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) June 15, 2021
We're enhancing our analysis of open-source information to identify threats and leverage credible threat-analysis produced by others; improving information-sharing with partners; and for the 1st time, providing local partners with $77M+ to address domestic violent extremism.
— Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) June 15, 2021
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror
The Biden administration says it will enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists, including the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies, and will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism.
The National Security Council on Tuesday released the strategy, which comes more than six months after a mob of insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.
“Domestic terrorism — driven by hate, bigotry, and other forms of extremism — is a stain on the soul of America,” Biden, who’s traveling in Europe, said in a statement. “It goes against everything our country strives for and it poses a direct challenge to our national security, democracy, and unity.”
To fight domestic terrorism, AG Garland calls for ‘whole of society approach’
Attorney General Merrick Garland called for a “whole of society approach” to fighting domestic terrorism in a speech Tuesday, going along with the administration’s national strategy for stamping out violent extremism.
“We need not only a whole of government approach but a whole of society approach,” Garland said after praising members of the public for submitting more than 100,000 pieces of digital media to help the FBI investigate in the aftermath of Jan. 6.
“We must not only bring our federal resources to bear. We must adopt a broader societal response to tackle the problem’s deeper roots,” he continued.
Well, Joe, thankfully you’re neither a friend, family member, nor co-worker, but I gotta turn you in. And your former boss, too—Obama bin Lyin—he wanted to radically transform America.
This little ploy is merely an extension of gun control. They know that they are ticking off the majority of citizens in this country and they fear a rebellion. Just tie it all together—the fencing around the White House after Biden took office, the presence of the National Guard, the intense interest in the Jan 6th “insurrection”, more and more calls for gun control—the writing is on the wall people.
AND just what does he consider radicalized?? ISIS members. No…
Antifa members.. Na
BLM members, hell no.
The scamdemic was used to introduce snitching on your neighbors and friends as is done in communist countries. Now it’s being encouraged for the purposes of “safety” from terrorists of the DOMESTIC type. This is PURE communism and needs coordinated push back just like what’s being done against critical race theory, not whimpy letters from the GOP to the commucrats.
“The official compared this approach to the 2011 Department of Homeland Security “see something say something” campaign to combat Islamic terrorism.”
Islamic terrorism? I’m sure they mean workplace violence and mental illness.
Has the AP ever referred to Islamic terrorism? Did DHS ever refer to Islamic terrorism other than having all references removed from manuals?
Where did the administration mention Islamic terrorism?
That would be terribly phobic wouldn’t it?
We all know the religion of peace has only ever been involved in righteously righting wrongs against the name of the prophet, like someone being in a state of unbelief..or descended from an ape or pig or both.
Hell no. IN FACT all mentioning of islamic terorroism, was WILLFULLY PUSHED OUT OF legal lexicon, for ‘fear of insulting islam’..
Maybe we can flood them with calls naming Antifa and BLM members.
Seems to me they did this in Germany before WWII. Even to the point of having kids turn in their parents.
ITS exactly what they did in both germany AND RUSSIA.
“Attorney General Merrick Garland called for a “whole of society approach” to fighting domestic terrorism”. Hey Merrick, Mayorkas and Joe, you clowns obviously aren’t interested in fighting the real terrorists in our Country, namely antifa and blm. You terrorist enablers, Merrick, Mayorkas and Joe are the Stasi / Gestapo, as you are going after those of us that are law abiding, those of us that are Conservatives.
The next thing you know might be Joe & BHO & Harris & Garland & Company will be growing small mustaches and giving each other those strange high fives.
What the Biden administration is labeling ‘radical’ behavior would be considered normal behavior for an American under any other circustance. By this we mean love of one’s country, respect for the Flag, the free exchange of political ideas without demonization, to see us as one nation not diverse special interest groups based on sex, skin color, ethnic origin, financial or social status or any other divisive term the left can come up with. Certainly not a country of snitches like the Nazis or Communists were, oh, I forgot, there is the woke crowd slithering around in the muck. Ah, the Return of the Muckrakers, it has a ring to it!
AND knowing these criminals, If you are a trump supporter, or a constitutionalist, you are to them “A RADICAL”..
Man, thank God that Garland character did not make it to the Supreme Court (yet) although if he rounds up enough domestic terrorists a.k.a. White Supremacists, he will be OBiden’s first choice when the opportunity arises. Scary times reminiscent of pre-War Germany in so many ways – heck, Garland even looks an awful lot like Heinrich Himmler and even has the same tendencies it sounds like.
Snitch on your family and friends? For watching Fox News or reading Epoch Times? Dennis Prager is already being harrassed because the platforms want to be in the good graces of Big Bro, and poor Prager is certainly not a bomb throwing lunatic. The danger signals are all around us, boys and girls, so you had best be ready when hard times come.
Maybe that is why they are pushing so hard, for justice Breyer to resign. SO THEY CAN THEN PUSH garland onto it.
After seeing a Q&A in “Ask Harriet” or Dear Abby or something where a person took note of a neighbor who “flew two large Trump 2020 flags until the election was over” and now those neighbors seemed “friendlier” and was asking what they should do. I’m not getting into the ridiculous left-wing answer that was given, but it set off alarms in my head. This person was actually questioning the morality of people who didn’t vote for Biden. This is exactly what Biden is looking at- setting off neighbor against neighbor or family against family in the upcoming 2022 and 2024 elections. Your neighbor flying a Trump 2024 flag? The guys in the dark suits and aviator glasses will be raiding their home for being “radicalized”.
According to the Nazis, everything ‘un-German’ (Non-Democrat Party supporter) had to disappear. Turn in friends, family members or coworkers who you believe may be
Non-Democrat Party supporters.
Books written by Jewish, left-wing, or pacifist writers were burned. (Banned on Facebook and Twitter)
After taking power, Hitler (Biden) and the Nazis (Democrat Party) turned Germany into a dictatorship. Time and again, they used legal means to give their actions a semblance of legality. Step by step, Hitler managed to erode democracy until it was just a hollow façade. Things did not end there, though. During the twelve years that the Third Reich existed, Hitler continued to strengthen his hold on the country.
How do you change— the U.S. from a capitalist system,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled dictatorship.
Yes, they turned Germany into a dictatorship…. and the scary thing is, they did it practically overnight..
ANd from all the history books i’ve read, THEY DID IT with the blessings of the people.
So is it that they want to investigate the crime and then find the people responsible…. or to investigate the people and then find the crime?
seig heil seig heil seig heil.
the useful idiot democrat voter better wake up before its to late for us all.
The largest “radicalized” groups in the US are BLM, anti-Fa and Muslims supporting terrorism. Yet corrupted security arms FBI CIA NSA etc. that are just Dem tentacles now look past these large groups that have done billions in damage (summer of 2020) with loss of life in the thousands (from 9/11 alone) and finger “white supremacists” who couldn’t fill a phone booth as America’s greatest risk.