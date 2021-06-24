President Biden warned Americans to brace for a summer of violence as this year’s pandemic reopening would exaggerate the usual seasonal increase in attacks as he on Wednesday laid out plans to tackle the country’s ‘epidemic’ of violent crime.

But his proposals to focus on dealers rather than criminals and his mockery for gun advocates brought a rapid backlash from Republicans who accused him of bowing to his parties radical wing.

He promised ‘zero tolerance’ for dealers who break the rules but also mocked Americans who believe they need firearms to protect their rights from the government.

‘If you want to think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,’ he said.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

—————–

Biden’s gun crime prevention speech was equal parts ludicrous and scary

With murder rates skyrocketing in major American cities, Joe Biden announced his “gun crime prevention strategy.” Because Democrats are opposed to punishments for crime, Biden was reduced to maligning the Second Amendment. Thankfully, he lacks the authority to grab our guns, but he managed a few chilling statements.

Violent crime has dramatically escalated in Democrat-run states and/or cities, where Democrats have released violent prisoners; defunded, hamstrung, and demoralized the police; decreased or done away with bail; and elected Soros-funded prosecutors who refuse to prosecute potential Democrat voters.

As a Democrat, Biden was could not promote stiffer prison penalties, meaningful bail, and aggressive prosecution. However, he did concede that police make a difference:

– Read more at the American Thinker

—————–

Is no one going to mention how confusing and out of it Biden was?

President Biden’s topic was one of utmost importance Wednesday — crime and gun violence. But you wouldn’t know it from the way he spoke.

He slurred his words. He called the ATF “the AFT.” At one point, he talked about the history of the Second Amendment and “the blood of patriots” before concluding that someone would need nuclear weapons to take down the government. If you weren’t confused, you were horrified.

Biden was obviously tired, speaking in barely a monotone. He couldn’t pronounce “cognitive.”

– Read more at the NY Post

BIDEN: "Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government.” "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."pic.twitter.com/WVHUffpphP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021

Here’s the entire speech.

