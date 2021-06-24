President Biden warned Americans to brace for a summer of violence as this year’s pandemic reopening would exaggerate the usual seasonal increase in attacks as he on Wednesday laid out plans to tackle the country’s ‘epidemic’ of violent crime.
But his proposals to focus on dealers rather than criminals and his mockery for gun advocates brought a rapid backlash from Republicans who accused him of bowing to his parties radical wing.
He promised ‘zero tolerance’ for dealers who break the rules but also mocked Americans who believe they need firearms to protect their rights from the government.
‘If you want to think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,’ he said.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Biden’s gun crime prevention speech was equal parts ludicrous and scary
With murder rates skyrocketing in major American cities, Joe Biden announced his “gun crime prevention strategy.” Because Democrats are opposed to punishments for crime, Biden was reduced to maligning the Second Amendment. Thankfully, he lacks the authority to grab our guns, but he managed a few chilling statements.
Violent crime has dramatically escalated in Democrat-run states and/or cities, where Democrats have released violent prisoners; defunded, hamstrung, and demoralized the police; decreased or done away with bail; and elected Soros-funded prosecutors who refuse to prosecute potential Democrat voters.
As a Democrat, Biden was could not promote stiffer prison penalties, meaningful bail, and aggressive prosecution. However, he did concede that police make a difference:
– Read more at the American Thinker
Is no one going to mention how confusing and out of it Biden was?
President Biden’s topic was one of utmost importance Wednesday — crime and gun violence. But you wouldn’t know it from the way he spoke.
He slurred his words. He called the ATF “the AFT.” At one point, he talked about the history of the Second Amendment and “the blood of patriots” before concluding that someone would need nuclear weapons to take down the government. If you weren’t confused, you were horrified.
Biden was obviously tired, speaking in barely a monotone. He couldn’t pronounce “cognitive.”
– Read more at the NY Post
BIDEN: "Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government.”
"If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."pic.twitter.com/WVHUffpphP
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021
Here’s the entire speech.
He couldn’t pronounce “cognitive”—Joe’s problems aside, cognition isn’t a Liberal trait—its like it is from a foreign language.
But, Joe—be careful what you ask for and what you threaten. Its getting really restless out here in America—but you wouldn’t have a clue.
The only reason Joe is warning the public to brace for violence this summer is because he and his party have embraced the anarchists and are in their lap and confidence, thicker than thieves. His proposals to focus on prosecuting gun dealers who vote against he who would disarm us, is in stark contrast to his support of the Mexican drug dealers who never get prosecuted, lest the Biden crime family 10% kickback get shut down, the party campaign contributions get cut off, and Joe loses access to the drugs that keep Hunter under his thumb and control.
‘If you want to think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,’ he said.”?????,,,,,,,Tell it to the Taliban and ISIS who managed to cost thousands of lives, and defund America trillions of dollars, which the Democrat party enemy of the state is attempting to do now in Congress. They accomplish through abortion and uneeded taxes what the Taliban and ISIS do with automatic weapons.
Joe Biden, a demented pro crime anti Conservative anti Constitution communist.
This is no surprise. Just look at Biden’s long political career and you can see that he virtually always does the wrong thing for the people of the Unit3ed States, but always somehow makes a lot of money doing it. The level of corruption in the Biden family is ridiculous. But, Sleepy Creepy Joe is NOT stupid, he has always benefited from every wrong thing he has done. The man is actually brilliant, Joe’s story is actually amazing. How many people can do virtually everything wrong and get so powerful and wealthy?
The U.S. has allowed ENEMIES that have an objective to destroy the U.S.A.. The corrupt, demented Betrayal Biden and his Flossie giggles Harris are nothing but puppets to our ENEMIES.
Just look at the deliberate damage and destruction that Biden and Harris have done to our country in just 7 months.
The Dishonorable, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
Unless inanimate weapons are actually doing violence on their own there wasn’t much about crime prevention. Nothing about catching criminals, keeping them in jail instead of releasing them, pressing charges instead of dismissing them, enforcing the laws on the books instead of passing new ones which won’t be enforced either. They were words to mollify and not those of serious action.
The Dotard probably has little awareness or understanding of what he is saying, and what we are hearing is the kind of talk going on within the chambers of the illegitimate puppet regime. The Marxist Muslim from Mombasa and his tranny consort, together with their grand vizier and Hezbollah controller Jarrett, are probably running things behind the scene and are itching to impose now the state of emergency and “fundamental transformation” that they had planned between 2009 and 2016 but had not quite been able to pull off. A government that reacts to the words of Thomas Jefferson by threatening the abrogation of the Constitution and the use of fighter jets and nuclear weapons on its own citizens is a government that needs to be removed. Down with the dictatorship! Biden and his planned crackdown delenda est!
This would be funny if it weren’t all about taking everyday, law abiding American’s 2nd Amendment rights away. It was this pile of excrement, Biden, that was part of the O bummer administration that brought us Operation Fast and Furious where their ATF not only allowed but condoned and encouraged illegal gun purchases to be made from these very same gun dealers with the sole purpose of creating an excuse for more 2nd Amendment restriction to be enacted. Never forget border patrol agent Brian Terry that was murdered by an illegal alien using one of those guns.
Assuming Dem run govt use of nuclear weapons & F15’s depends on who is trying to take on the govt.
So far: we have suffered invasion by millions of foreign illegal aliens, China has unleashed biological warfare on us in the form of the Wigan virus, violent criminals & activists are dictating how & what laws may be enforced & the unelected Soros, Corp, tech & media billionaire globalists & profiteers now control our speech, our elections & run our govt all without a shot fired or a whimper from elected officials or courts.
It is clear that the only people in the entire world who are in danger of being confronted with US military & their WMD are those millions of US citizens who oppose the above listed govt inflicted abuses & those millions of citizens who dare show support for Trump ‘s common sense & desperately needed policies for America’s survival as a safe, prosperous & free nation with a justice system that punishes criminal behavior in all its forms without fear or favor & demands adherence to law & order from everyone.
One need look no further than the string of liberal victories with respect to national and local decrees. No 10 Commandments in public places, no Christmas nativity scenes, elimination of national pride, the elimination of God in almost every public venue. And as replacements we have the contempt with life called “choice”, the restricted discipline parents can use, the concept of “self esteem” over guilt and right from wrong, the glamorization and glorification of gun violence by left wing Hollywood, the attacks against law enforcement and military, and the propping up of criminals with skin color as an entitlement to wreak havoc and violence. Bravo liberals—YOU own this systemic (you like that buzz word, right?) demise of society and America.
He slurfully said…. “and the CARTERS supplying weapons . . . ” ! Poor Jimma and Rosalyn !
When he made it clear that there would be a good deal of violence this summer and that they were only cracking down on drug dealers he, along with his administration, made it clear that they don’t care about the average people (of all colors of skin).
They are hoping that the civil unrest they are fomenting will be a good smoke screen for the actual work they are hoping to do in undermining our country physically (open border), economically (high inflation and food shortages), spiritually (keeping churches closed or making it harder for them to do their work), and mentally (people living in fear of illness and crime). They will continue to create racial tensions and divides to further undermine the greatest strength of our nation which is its opportunity and diversity.
They are setting us up people. Sadly, most will either ignore it or worse fall into their plans.
democrats are all traitors and should be dealt with accordingly.
Probably not a bad idea Joe. It’s not a matter of what someone wants to think. It’s a case of their awareness of present reality.
If one ever wondered what this Leftist administration’s reaction to patriotic resistance of government tyranny would be, now you know.