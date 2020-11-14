Here you go, Joe! Black Lives Matter is knocking on your door. A bill is coming due and you have been given notice. Better be ready to pay IF you actually win this election.
Black Lives Matter has a political agenda and its leaders now demand that as payback for supporting the potential Biden-Harris Administration throughout the election, Democrats use the White House to do the Marxist organization’s bidding.
BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors sent a letter to former vice president Joe Biden and his Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris congratulating them on winning the presidential election and demanding a meeting to discuss BLM’s “expectations” for their administration.
Black people won this election,” she said, noting the group’s efforts to “vote and organize.” “Alongside Black-led organizations around the nation, Black Lives Matter invested heavily in this election.”
This is an excerpt. See the letter and read more at The Federalist.
