Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back on Twitter Tuesday after announcing she was taking a ‘break’ from the the social media platform the evening before.
She ended her brief respite after less than a week with a post suggesting she could ‘direct’ impoverished New York residents to West Virginia moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin’s house boat.
During an Instagram Story Q&A on Monday night, one observant user questioned the progressive firebrand’s noticeable absence on Twitter, where she usually posts regularly.
The Internet-savvy progressive lawmaker responded that she’s taking a break because of ‘negative comments’ that gave her ‘anxiety’ after her bout with COVID and her vacation in Miami.
But on Tuesday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez retweeted CNN reporting that Manchin said President Joe Biden’s progressive-backed Build Back Better bill was ‘dead.’
Seniors, kids, & people with disabilities in my community have been sleeping with bubble jackets on in 18 degree nights, despite paying rent, bc the NYCHA funding to fix their heating and capital needs is in BBB.
Where should I direct them to wait out the cold? Manchin’s yacht? https://t.co/vXwbVX30ca
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 1, 2022
