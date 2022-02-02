Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back on Twitter Tuesday after announcing she was taking a ‘break’ from the the social media platform the evening before.

She ended her brief respite after less than a week with a post suggesting she could ‘direct’ impoverished New York residents to West Virginia moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin’s house boat.

During an Instagram Story Q&A on Monday night, one observant user questioned the progressive firebrand’s noticeable absence on Twitter, where she usually posts regularly.

The Internet-savvy progressive lawmaker responded that she’s taking a break because of ‘negative comments’ that gave her ‘anxiety’ after her bout with COVID and her vacation in Miami.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez retweeted CNN reporting that Manchin said President Joe Biden’s progressive-backed Build Back Better bill was ‘dead.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail if you care.

