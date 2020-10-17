One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.

Watch this Fox News video for new details from the emails.

Sources told Fox News that “the big guy” is a reference to the former vice president. The New York Post initially published the emails and other controversial messages that Fox News has also obtained.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at Fox News.

Joe Biden lashes out after finally being asked about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden report.

