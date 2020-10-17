One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.
Watch this Fox News video for new details from the emails.
Sources told Fox News that “the big guy” is a reference to the former vice president. The New York Post initially published the emails and other controversial messages that Fox News has also obtained.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at Fox News.
Joe Biden lashes out after finally being asked about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden report.
I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?
He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD
— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020
I wonder who, in the biden family, actually cooked up this get rich quick scheme. Neither joe nor hunter are smart enough to do it. Could “the big guy” be obama?
If his name starts with “H” it has to be Hunter, and the only one qualified to be his Big Guy is Joe, his mafia family Godfather. Now the former FBI could not gt Al Capone on any of his real bad stuff, like the St. Valentines day Massacre, but they were able to put him in prison for Tax evasion. What do you want to bet that none of this Joe or Hunter Biden international quid quo Pro blackmail money got declared on his income taxes? ,,,The real reason they are so desperate to get Trump on his for a congenial “I won’t prosecute you if you don’t prosecute me” Problem is that TRUMP earned his money the old fashion way and legally avoided taxes, not illegally lied or covered up his income and tax liabilites. Where are the FBI Untouchables when you need them? Those touched by Obama, Biden and Hillary either got contaminated or went blind.
If it looks like dung, smells like dung, you can bet it’s dung best not step in it…If they look like crooks, act like crooks, evidence points to them as crooks….You can bet they are crooks.
The choice before Christian America is now between the traditional American way of living under the American Brotherhood of Christ, or the foreign alien socialist Comradeship of anti-Christ. In Joe’s words, Joe and Hunter are just good Catholic boys, but in their deeds and actions, they are every bit secular socialist fishers of money, not fishers of men. Joe is what you get when you allow secular socialism to contaminate your spirit, which by the time you reach old age debilitates the human mind in confusion, and shrinks the human soul in greed. Just what kind of father uses his son for profit, then leaves him hung out to dry to be the fall guy? No Christian man would ever do such a thing to abort his child in corruption, nor abort his unborn child in the womb. The choice for Christian Americans in this election is becoming most clear.
“it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask”
Yeah because the MSM is soooooo tough on Biden and always gives Trump a pass on everything. C’mon, man.
No one expects Biden to answer anything tougher than how his golf game is progressing so how dare they ask a real question.
Don’t forget the other difficult questions for Joe; What is your favorite color? (Joe’s answer; White, no I mean the color that represents the voters I have to pander too Black and Brown)!
Anytime a DIMM accuses anyone of anything, it is always something that THEY are doing. “Russian collusion,” “slander,” etc.
Like their obsession on Trump’s taxes, knowing all they while neither Joe nor Hunter reported ANY of their ill gotten income, nor paid taxes on it.
America has been disgraced by the media covering for leftist politicians, teachers,
entertainers and the mob. Joe Biden is a criminal, Obama was and is a criminal
who made millions betraying America. Michelle gets a book deal and it is reported
she made sixty million dollars. Have you ever wondered who pays the book
sellers the money for the big bucks, like where does all of the loot come from?
Follow the money and you will find enterprises that are rooted in the CCP and
possibly swirling through unlooked for in the entirety of the leftist betrayers.
Cleaning corruption out of our government, which is supported and undermined
by communist frauds, corrupt individuals and groups sucking the life out of
our Nation will take drastic change.
Donald Trump has done much but the swamp is deeper and nastier
than anyone could have imagined. Dark days ahead but maybe Americans loyal
to our Constitution and Bill of Rights, believing in our freedoms and goodness
will throw off the yoke of evil suffocating all goodness with sham, fraud and
Godless hate. Americans should wake up and let the left know their days are
numbered to be few and their future bleak. We must start with reelecting
Donald Trump and go from there with firm intentions…………William