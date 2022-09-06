President Biden on Monday slammed “Trumpies” and “MAGA Republicans” during a pair of Midwest stump speeches — days after he delivered a politically charged primetime speech that branded Trump supporters as a “threat to this country.”

Biden’s effort to tamp down criticism that he’s playing “divider in chief” faltered during a speech in Milwaukee earlier Monday when he ridiculed a heckler as “an idiot” who is “destroying democracy” alongside other Trump supporters.

Biden’s focus on “MAGA” — or Trump’s Make America Great Again movement — is an apparent effort to reframe the November midterm elections away from issues like historically high inflation and rising violent crime after polls showed voters are concerned about respect for democracy.

Read more at the NY Post

A heckler was just escorted out by secret service after repeatedly shouting, interrupting President Biden at Laborefest pic.twitter.com/vZd53qvspj — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 5, 2022

President Joe Biden rolled out a new nickname for MAGA Republicans on Labor Day during a lively speech where he also walked back comments suggesting Donald Trump’s supporters believe in ‘semi-fascism.’

During his speech in Wisconsin on Monday, the president denounced the former president’s followers as ‘Trumpies’ and claimed politicians on the ‘extreme right’ of the GOP are ‘coming for your social security’ and destroying worker pensions.

At one point Biden was interrupted by a heckler – though he told Secret Service to ‘let him go.’

Read more at the Daily Mail

So, who does Joe Biden like?

Of course, Barnes and Biden have a lot in common; both represent the farthest-left fringes of their party — Barnes by choice, Biden by weakness.https://t.co/mubm1mbkaQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

MASSIVE crowd for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania today! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VGd4mjV9KR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2022

Biden: I ran for president to restore "decency" and "honor" and to treat "people with some respect." Biden has spent the past week smearing Trump voters as "backwards" and "full of anger, violence, hate, and division." pic.twitter.com/hrYboiLj5L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

Does Biden know where he’s going?