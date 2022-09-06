President Biden on Monday slammed “Trumpies” and “MAGA Republicans” during a pair of Midwest stump speeches — days after he delivered a politically charged primetime speech that branded Trump supporters as a “threat to this country.”
Biden’s effort to tamp down criticism that he’s playing “divider in chief” faltered during a speech in Milwaukee earlier Monday when he ridiculed a heckler as “an idiot” who is “destroying democracy” alongside other Trump supporters.
Biden’s focus on “MAGA” — or Trump’s Make America Great Again movement — is an apparent effort to reframe the November midterm elections away from issues like historically high inflation and rising violent crime after polls showed voters are concerned about respect for democracy.
— Read more at the NY Post
A heckler was just escorted out by secret service after repeatedly shouting, interrupting President Biden at Laborefest pic.twitter.com/vZd53qvspj
— Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 5, 2022
President Joe Biden rolled out a new nickname for MAGA Republicans on Labor Day during a lively speech where he also walked back comments suggesting Donald Trump’s supporters believe in ‘semi-fascism.’
During his speech in Wisconsin on Monday, the president denounced the former president’s followers as ‘Trumpies’ and claimed politicians on the ‘extreme right’ of the GOP are ‘coming for your social security’ and destroying worker pensions.
At one point Biden was interrupted by a heckler – though he told Secret Service to ‘let him go.’
— Read more at the Daily Mail
So, who does Joe Biden like?
Of course, Barnes and Biden have a lot in common; both represent the farthest-left fringes of their party — Barnes by choice, Biden by weakness.https://t.co/mubm1mbkaQ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022
MASSIVE crowd for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania today! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VGd4mjV9KR
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2022
Biden: I ran for president to restore "decency" and "honor" and to treat "people with some respect."
Biden has spent the past week smearing Trump voters as "backwards" and "full of anger, violence, hate, and division." pic.twitter.com/hrYboiLj5L
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022
Does Biden know where he’s going?
BIDEN: "Where am I going?" pic.twitter.com/mrbaYYUQG8
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022
He harbors so much personal hatred for Trump. He stole the 2020 Presidential election—he has uyndone everything Trump did that was good for the country at warp speed—yet he still has to smear and malign, not only Trump, but his supporters as well—while he is nothing but an absolute failure.
When Joe gives anyone the double thumbs up, you just know his two middle fingers are soon to arrive. With every speech he makes these days he sticks it to the concepts of American unity with babbling word salad speeches topped with Limburger cheese smelling dressings. He refuses to admit that it was American socialist turncoat extremists like himself and Obama, that gave birth to the need of formation of Conservatist extremist responses, to unite and confront them to destroy their warped created socialist version of a malformed concept of Democracy. Like the infant distorting Thalidomide, first marketed in Germany during the mid-1950s as a drug to aid with sleeping problems and insomnia, this cadre of sleepy Joe political pill dispensers have distorted every American democrat principle they and their warped ideology attempt to embrace or give birth to. Like their Thalidomide woke ideologies that distort the minds and concepts of workable democrat principles, they market their socialist warping versions of democracy as being acceptable for anyone to ingest, including pregnant women and children, who are now giving birth to similar hideous Hunter type distortions of human behavior that resembles nothing Democratic. Apparently making America warped again is preferable to Making America Great Again, a thing they prove incapable of doing with every Biden butt saving executive order.
We all know what the puppet president Joe Biden and Obama’s policies on open borders and the importing of illegal immigrants.
Jul 8, 2014, Obama request for $3.7 billion to address the border crisis “is so much smoke and mirrors,” legislators, law enforcement and other federal officials said. The bulk of the money is earmarked for resettlement rather than for removal and border enforcement. Out of the White House’s $3.7 billion request, $1.8 billion, or about 49% of the entire supplemental request, would go to HHS for resettlement of illegal minors and entire family units, including adult men and women. Funds would be provided “for acquisition, construction, improvement, repair, operation and maintenance of real property and facilities” According to internal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents, 47% of the adults subject to expedited removal would be relocated and resettled in the U.S.
The administration’s supplemental request also includes a “general provision” by which it would be allowed to move around as much as 30% of the funding as they choose. The Department of Justice (DOJ) would be given $15 million to hire attorneys to defend unaccompanied alien children against deportation in removal proceedings before an immigration judge and $1.1 million would be given to DOJ for “immigration litigation attorneys.”
Does this sound like Obama/Biden wants to secure the border or to send these illegal immigrants home?