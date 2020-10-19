Joe’s Lapdog Gary Varvel | Oct 19, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 14 votes. Please wait... Share:
It is so disgusting that the news outlets have become so corrupt that they are nothing but extensions of the dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Party. You can NOT believe anything from these corrupt Democrat Party propaganda outlets like CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS or MSNBC. The Democrat Party and its disciples have become our country’s most destructive Enemy. 👿
Exactly why I only watch and listen to One America News. Even Fox has started to lean left.