(EFE).- The Democratic Party will keep control of the United States Senate with the expected reelection of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, according to media projections on Saturday.

For the next two years, President Joe Biden’s party will remain the majority in the Senate with 50 seats, compared to the 49 that the Republicans have obtained.

A runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6 will decide which party will get the final seat that remains to be decided in these midterm elections.

Even if the Republicans win in Georgia, the Democratic Party will maintain their majority as Democrat and Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaker vote in the Upper House.

It still remains to be seen which party will take the majority of seats in the lower house as ballot counting continues in various states of the country.

Currently, US media projections indicate that the Republican Party will take 211 seats of the 218 necessary for a majority in the House of Representatives, while the Democratic Party will take 204 seats. EFE

