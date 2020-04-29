U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren isn’t the only politician delighted at the thought that the senior senator could leave Massachusetts and Capitol Hill to serve as former Vice President Joe Biden’s second in command — some senate colleagues could also be cheering.
Pro-business lawmakers have quietly wished the Wall Street reformer would move on to the vice presidential post — often mocked as toothless and ineffective — and leave the legislative branch altogether.
“A lot of people up here wouldn’t mind if she did get tapped,” said one former congressional staffer. Warren’s fierce scrutiny of financial legislation from her perch on the Banking Committee has frustrated pols in both the House and Senate, the former staffer said.
“Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, everyone is afraid of Elizabeth Warren. There’s an inability to get legislation through because of fear of Warren.”
Warren, who said she’d accept if Biden asked her to be vice president, would likely take those comments as a compliment. The Harvard Law professor has cast herself as a champion of the middle class.
“I think that the banks and Wall Street don’t like her, we know that, but if she’s vice president I think she’ll be a larger force in the country than as just one of 100 senators,” said former Massachusetts Democratic Party Chairman Phil Johnston, who said Warren is likely one of “the top two or three,” V.P. contenders.
Johnston said the role of vice president, once described by John Adams as, “”the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived,” has expanded.
“It’s all up to the president, but I think the fact that Biden was such an activist V.P. under President Obama he would want to replicate that model in his own administration,” said Johnston.
The position’s main benefit could emerge in 2024. Biden has already faced questions about his health, and the 77-year-old said in February that he won’t run for a second term if he’s not fit enough for the job.
“Whoever is tapped for vice president has a great shot at the nomination at 2024,” said Johnston. (Elizabeth Warren will be 71 in June.)
Warren is vying for the role with other pols like Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Biden said he’ll put together a V.P. selection committee soon.
“The key to winning is to have a united party and we have to have Bernie supporters get on board. Warren on the ticket would absolutely help with that,” said Johnston.
Normally the VP position is a place to dump some idiot to shut them up, as testified by Joe Biden’s stellar career. In this case the VP slot would be a place for Warren to stretch out before moving up to prime position.
Should Biden win (worse things have happened) whoever the VP is will need to be ready to jump in within a month at most. Biden’s brain has left the building. Only the thirstiest kool-aid drinkers are unable to see this. The Media keeps acting like he’s a real candidate, but I’m not even sure he’ll make it to the convention, let alone Election Day. To say his brain is mush would be an insult to mush.
10 years ago he was a stupid gaffe machine fool.
Last month he was a mindless babbler.
Today he just sits there looking like a Jeff Dunham puppet listening to someone else talk as he thinks about… breathing? I have no idea if there’s any thought at all rolling around in that noggin. None is evident in his expressions.
“Sorry we’re closed”
Biden 1920!
Wait, what year is it? Thursday? OK.
I was reminded of the joke about the man who went off into the jungle or some place like that and the man who became Vice President: neither was heard from again! Then we had Andrew Johnson, Teddy Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Harry Truman, and Lyndon Johnson, each was placed either to keep him out of the mainstream or to win an election, not considering they would become President. It would be a dangerous move for the country if she were to become VP and then President because the left wing agenda of the Democrats would be assured.
Absolutely not, there is no way this socialist idiot should be allowed anywhere near the presidency, slojoe, is, for all practical purposes, DOA if he wins the election, if he even lasts to the election, let alone the term, it would be a miracle if he survived. We do not want some socialist loon in a position to take over by default.
Perfect place for a socialist-Marxist fool who couldn’t win her home state in the POTUS Dem primary to make it into the White House since Biden won’t last a month if he slithers into office! That would make this phony “shut down” look like Heaven if the Dems control the House not to mention take the Senate.