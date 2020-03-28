Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was blasted on social media Friday for her swipe against President Trump amid the growing coronavirus outbreak within the U.S.

Since the availability of testing kits has broadened in recent days, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has skyrocketed. On Thursday, the U.S. has reportedly outpaced both China and Italy with more than 97,000 reported cases.

Clinton took the latest developments as an opportunity to knock her former 2016 rival on Twitter.

Read more at Fox News.

Bad as that was it wasn’t all….

“Before sending anyone back to their jobs, @realdonaldtrump, you should try doing yours,” she said on Thursday. The president has addressed the nation nearly every day for three weeks as he has responded to the crisis with a team of experts and incorporated help from the private sector to manufacture much needed medical supplies. – Townhall

Here’s how Hillary reacted to the possibility of saving the US economy.

Hillary drew both praise from sycophants and shocked condemnation on Twitter. Some of the responses to her gleeful tweet on sick Americans are below:

