Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was blasted on social media Friday for her swipe against President Trump amid the growing coronavirus outbreak within the U.S.

Since the availability of testing kits has broadened in recent days, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has skyrocketed. On Thursday, the U.S. has reportedly outpaced both China and Italy with more than 97,000 reported cases.

Clinton took the latest developments as an opportunity to knock her former 2016 rival on Twitter.

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

Bad as that was it wasn’t all….

“Before sending anyone back to their jobs, @realdonaldtrump, you should try doing yours,” she said on Thursday. The president has addressed the nation nearly every day for three weeks as he has responded to the crisis with a team of experts and incorporated help from the private sector to manufacture much needed medical supplies. – Townhall

Here’s how Hillary reacted to the possibility of saving the US economy.

Before sending anyone back to their jobs, @realdonaldtrump, you should try doing yours. https://t.co/mQ6BgU2uqX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 26, 2020

Hillary drew both praise from sycophants and shocked condemnation on Twitter. Some of the responses to her gleeful tweet on sick Americans are below:

Delete your account. This isn’t the time. This can’t be the new normal, where American tragedy is applauded for the sake of political opportunism. https://t.co/7aYatlS8jV — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 27, 2020

This sort of vicious celebratory tone about Americans getting sick & dying during a deadly global pandemic is just appalling. https://t.co/o2IBWfnmYK — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 27, 2020

Thank God you're not President. You'd be collaborating with your Chinese masters to cover this up. — Rep. Steven Smith ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RepStevenSmith) March 27, 2020

This is why you aren't president and he is. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 27, 2020

Wow. Gleefully boasting thousands dead, families broken, millions of unemployed claims, and widespread suffering just to own Drumpf. My god. This is despicable. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2020

Not the first time you've laughed as Americans died — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2020

This is some low bullshit… even for you. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 27, 2020

1. Please keep talking because you’re the greatest political gift any Republican could ever hope for. 2. It’s no surprise you’d promote this, which lets the Chinese—who are undoubtedly lying and continuing to cover up the scale of their outbreak—off the hook. https://t.co/8owx94nGWd — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) March 27, 2020