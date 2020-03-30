Grim Reapers A. F. Branco | Mar 30, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
This is when we pray. Lord Heavenly Father, please have mercy on us and remove this evil plague. We don’t have the ability to defeat it, and it’s attacking us on many levels. You did not give us the spirit of fear, but of power. Lord, no matter how powerful this disease is, you’re much more powerful. You are still on the Throne in Heaven. Your arm has not shortened.
Lord, please defeat C19 and make it obvious that it was Your sovereign power that defeated it and not our own. Use this for Your glory. In Jesus’ name, Amen.