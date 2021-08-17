For the past four years, any change that President Donald Trump made to the United States’ foreign policy, liberal politicians and their allies in the media told us that the sky was falling and that people would die.

This week, thanks to President Joe Biden’s incompetence, American soldiers and our allies are actually going to die. These deaths will be graphic, cruel, purposeful, and, sadly, avoidable. For me, and the many men and women who served in Afghanistan, this is a particularly gut-wrenching failure.

When my legs were blown off on Sept. 19, 2010, I was moving across the battlefield in Kandahar, Afghanistan, narrowing in on a high-value target. As a bomb tech, it was my job to clear the way for the rest of our team, finding and disposing of any improvised explosive devices (IEDs). One member of our team was an Afghan interpreter who I’ll call Tom.

– Read more from veteran Rep. Brian Mast at Fox News

"We fought for America. We fought for our country. We fought for those to our left and right. And we’ll keep our heads high on that." – @RepBrianMast on if Afghanistan was 'worth it.' Mast – a former bomb technician – lost both of his legs to an IED near Kandahar. pic.twitter.com/gTrtOq6Cpo — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) August 17, 2021

Veterans Rob O’Neill, Dakota Meyer on the Afghanistan debacle

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

U.S. Army veteran Matt Zeller goes off on MSNBC about Biden’s remarks on Afghanistan: Zeller: “I feel like I watched a different speech than the rest of you guys. I was appalled.” pic.twitter.com/eGC5tMBvy4 — Whitney Robertson (@whitneyleerob) August 16, 2021