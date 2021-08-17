The Aiken County Republican Party in South Carolina voted to censure Sen. Lindsey Graham Friday because of his support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Indeed, Graham was one of the 19 republicans that joined democrats to pass the infrastructure package.
The vote was not against “realistic achievable and necessary infrastructure projects,” the party told Newsweek. “Senator Graham failed to live up to the conservative Republican principles that we elected him to follow by supporting a bill that does not put strong limits on ambiguous Green focused studies and pork barrel projects that don’t really address the true needs in rural America,” the party said.
Republicans in Aiken County are concerned about “runaway spending of the post Covid recovery that seems to have a lot of federal strings attached.”
“What America needs is to be fiscally prudent coming out of this pandemic, not promoting reckless unchecked spending that burdens the generations to come with debt,” they continued.
Graham defended his vote in a statement last week.
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina,” the statement reads. “It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access. I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago.”
He added: “This bill provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift.”
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“What America needs is to be fiscally prudent coming out of this pandemic, not promoting reckless unchecked spending that burdens the generations to come with debt,” they continued.
Lindsey is one of those who can say the right thing at the right time only to turn around and do the wrong thing at the wrong time. I have heard him on the Sean Hannity radio show a number of times, but I can’t say that I am impressed with him.
He was sure quick to cry about not having enough campaign funds available on Hannity Show and once he got reelected he Stabbed Republicans in the back again.
More and more, GRAHAM NEEDS to go, the way MCCAIN DID!
its about time they did that.
he has voted way to liberal on bills and judges.
and i have emailed him a ton.
THOUGH merely just censuring hm, IMO IS NOT GOING far enough… THEY SHOULD have impeached him!
About %$#! time conservatives held these traitorous Republicans accountable for their actions.
Lindsey Graham: ““The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina,” the statement reads”. Yep Lindsey, because you and the other RINOS passed this 1.2 trillion no infrastructure bill, the Democrats can now pass their 3.5 trillion dollar bill through reconciliation and you knew this would happen, because you and the other RINOS support the 3.5 trillion dollar package, but you do not want to have your name on this 3.5 trillion dollar monstrosity. So Lindsey, you and the other RINOS, will huff and puff about this reconciliation bill so you can make yourselves look good to the voters. Phonies!
The federal government has long ago proven to be WAY too big. The ONLY legitimate role of the government is to protect the rights of We, the People…nothing more, nothing less. Thus the ONLY departments needed / constitutionally allowed are State and Defense. Insist that the various states exercise the Tenth Amendment and manage ALL other governmental functions. It is highly recommended that the vast majority of day to day government be done by YOUR county commissioner LOCALLY where YOU can personally influence policy and procedures.
This is the recipe for that old ideal, FREEDOM.
That is why (as i have said before), IF I HAD THE POWER, every govt agency in existence, THAT IS NOT EXPRESSLY CALLED FOR in our constitution, WOULD GET SHUT THE HELL DOWN.. Permanently!
I just don’t see us avoiding a Civil War. They have ceased to care about anything we say.