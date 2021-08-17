The Aiken County Republican Party in South Carolina voted to censure Sen. Lindsey Graham Friday because of his support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Indeed, Graham was one of the 19 republicans that joined democrats to pass the infrastructure package.

The vote was not against “realistic achievable and necessary infrastructure projects,” the party told Newsweek. “Senator Graham failed to live up to the conservative Republican principles that we elected him to follow by supporting a bill that does not put strong limits on ambiguous Green focused studies and pork barrel projects that don’t really address the true needs in rural America,” the party said.

Republicans in Aiken County are concerned about “runaway spending of the post Covid recovery that seems to have a lot of federal strings attached.”

“What America needs is to be fiscally prudent coming out of this pandemic, not promoting reckless unchecked spending that burdens the generations to come with debt,” they continued.

Graham defended his vote in a statement last week.

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina,” the statement reads. “It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access. I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago.”

He added: “This bill provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift.”

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.