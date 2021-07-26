WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.
“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”
He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.
Fauci, who also serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.
He noted that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are surging, such as Los Angeles County, are already calling on individuals to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Fauci said those local rules are compatible with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public.
Nearly 163 million people, or 49% of the eligible U.S. population, are vaccinated, according to CDC data.
“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.
Fauci said government experts are reviewing early data as they consider whether to recommend that vaccinated individuals to get booster shots. He suggested that some of the most vulnerable, such as organ transplant and cancer patients, are “likely” to be recommended for booster shots.
He also praised Republicans, including Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, and the second-ranking House leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated. Their states have among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
“What I would really like to see is more and more of the leaders in those areas that are not vaccinating to get out and speak out and encourage people to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.
The frustration is all ours, Fauci. Whom do you think has been inconvenienced the most since the panicdemic sprang upon us? We have had to ;endure lockdowns, sheltering in place, mask mandates, reduced social interaction. Restaurants, schools, and churches have been restricted mercilessly. Graduating students and senior citizens have missed once-in-a-lifetime celebrations and events. There has been a never-ending parade of misinformation and contradictory information from you, the government, the WHO, the CDC. Experts seemingly cannot agree on what is fact and what is fiction.
You people have been caught numerous times flaunting the rules that you throw out for the rest of us to comply with—and it is blown off and met with some of the lamest excuses. The Southern border crisis allows a constant influx of untested and unvaccinated illegal immigrants who are spread all over the country, no doubt causing a spike in the numbers and increasing risks for the rest of us. While screaming about health concerns, the whole thing has been a political power grab to control the lives of American citizens.
And YOU are frustrated? Who gives a damn?
Very well said Thunder!
Fauci is the little boy who cried WOLF once too often, now body would believe him even if the Bubonic Plauge broke out. With so many bug infested rats in Washington on thier payroll I’m suprized this has not happened yet, although they HAVE managed to serve up their own warped version of the black death which is still topping record numbers in Democrat run cities like Chicago.
Wow, you must have been reading my mind ! That is just what I was thinking.
He doesn’t care as long as he keeps getting his income.
Not sure if it is the money or the constant feeding of his narcissist self worth!
Faux-chee should be in prison for what he’s done.
Have we not taken into consideration Faucci that the policies of the bin biden admin has let numerously infect people over our borders and distributed them across the continental US.
Let’s cal the rise what it is an invasion of non US citizens who are infected. Isn’t this a biochemical and germ warfare scenario that our government is allowing?
The puppet parrot Biden cabal needs corrupt, obedient co-conspirators to divide the country.
It appears that Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to “Beaky Buzzard” “just bring home something”.
Nagging is the very term to be used for Dr. Fauci. He has overstayed his welcome as the arbiter of all things COVID. Much of what he told us has been discredited or has been contradicted by his own words. This coupled with the ‘misinformation’ control ideas is the final straw. Any trust there might have been in his words has been lost.
Dr. Fauci, the criminal who funded gain of function research in the Wuhan Lab in communist China, should be tried as a criminal, for millions of deaths and the destruction of economies all over the world.
Should be tried…
Had the Biden Administration embraced and honored the work that the Trump Administration did on all the successes of getting the PPE, Ventilators produced and distributed PLUS getting three Vaccines before trump left office, MAYBE people would not have been as hesitant to get vaccinated.
Also, Biden & Harris said they would not get or take a “Trump” Vaccine.
They are total losers and misfits for the job they were “Elected” for.
This little troll should be in prison, with his lips sutured shut.
I no longer hear what disinformation ‘the Fauch’ is spreading…
He says the local mask mandates in L.A. are compatible with the CDC recommendation that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks? No wonder his credibility is shot. Add that to the lengthy list of misinformation coming from him:
— shut down for 2-3 weeks to flatten the curve
— the virus rests on surfaces – wipe everything down constantly
— defends China and the WHO handling of the outbreak
— obfuscates the origin of the outbreak, absolutely refusing to consider the Wuhan Lab source
— lies about funding the Wuhan Lab gain of function research
— masks don’t work, but you should wear two of them
— refuses to comment on the porous border and the impact in cases
— doesn’t address the fact that the UK reports 40% of new cases are with vaccinated people
I’m so tired of him – please make him go away
If Faux-chee is “frustrated”, then maybe he should seek the company from a “lady of the evening”..
Vaccination is a personal choice. The COVID vaccines are NOT FDA Approved. They have been granted Emergency Use Authorization as they are experiential drugs. In addition to this federal law, the FDA includes the Nuremberg Code and the Helsinki Declaration on its website, emphasizing the fact that people cannot be forced to take experimental drugs without their full consent. In addition they cannot be harassed or coerced into taking a NON FDA approved medicine. So everyone taking the vaccines are willfully a volunteer subject in a medical experiment.
We call the ones taking the “vaccine” lab rats. It’s not really a vaccine so why do they calling it that????
Frustrated? Really?
Well I am frustrated by a so-called doctor who changes his advise often yet refuses to acknowledge established meds that can and should be used to prevent / treat covid. Instead, the ONLY way he wants to deal with the problem is useless masks and highly dangerous shots (which are of limited effectiveness).
We are suppose to get the jab to protect us from sick foreigners who came in from thousands of miles and sent to live next door to us?