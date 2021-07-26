House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday appointed Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Ilinois to serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Pelosi, D-Calif., noted Kinzinger’s experience as an Air Force veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, stating he “brings great patriotism” to the committee after vetoing two of five selections for the committee made by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
“On January 6th, insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government during the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812,” Pelosi said. “It is imperative that we get to the truth of that day and ensure that such an attack can never again happen. That is why we established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which is bipartisan.”
Kinzinger tweeted that he has accepted Pelosi’s nomination.
“For months, we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance. For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021,” he said.
Kinzinger will join Pelosi’s other picks including fellow Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as well as Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Pete Aguilar, D-Calif; Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Elaine Luria, D-Va. and Rep. Bennie Thomas, D-Miss., who will chair the committee.
On Wednesday, Pelosi rejected McCarthy’s nominations of Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, while saying she was prepared to approve his selections of Reps. Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, while asking McCarthy to make two more selections.
McCarthy responded by accusing Pelosi of an “egregious abuse of power” while saying he would withdraw the remainder of his selections if she refused to approve Banks and Jordan.
Pelosi earlier Sunday told ABC News she was willing to appoint the other three members before McCarthy withdrew their names adding that she believed Banks and Jordan would “jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.”
“I do believe that the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism. And I’m very proud of the members of the committee. And I’m certain that they will accomplish that goal,” she said before officially announcing Kinzinger’s nomination.
You see who is behind it, so what else is to be expected? It is nothing more than another Schiff/Nadler melodrama akin to the Russia collusion stunt they acted out in the basement where Republican input was severely restricted. It is an instigation—not an investigation. I am convinced it was a staged event planned by the Dems and they do not want to be exposed.
These people should be working in Hollywood rather than Congress. All of these publicity stunts intended to convey that they are so concerned about miscarriages of justice when they are the ones writing the scripts and hiring the actors.
BS on a grand scale.
If THE PEOPLE cannot by now see that Pelosi and the House Democrats rigg SELECTIONS just like they rig ELECTIONS, then the Bat virus has not only depleted their ability to resist, but made them all blind as Bats, with the truth being the first to go under the radar. The Democrats still do not understand that the January 6th, insurrectionists did now attempt to overthrow the government, but overthrow Pelosi and the Democrats who ceased to govern and began to rule decades ago. Pelosi just wants to pack and stack the results with pawns like Liz Cheney, in the same manner the one world establishment packed the Whitehouse with RINO guys like her father and George Bush. Even Miss Piggy from Sesame Street could have done a better job of concealing their true intentions and identities than the Liberal Pigs who just put Lip stick on themselves to look good, but always end us up in the mud.
2Peter 2:22
Of them the proverbs are true: “As dog returns to its vomit, so a fool returns to his folly,” and “A sow that is washed returns to her wallowing in the mud.”
Yep, just another kangaroo court circus, orchestrated by the traitorous Nancy Pelosi to try and make her created, destructive fairy tale charges against President Trump to stick.
This Nazi Nazi Pelosi and her Democrat Congress Cult have been trying to destroy Donald Trump even before he got elected to President.
Nancy Pelosi is the one that belongs in prison!
I smell Kangaroo Kourt.
Once again, Pelosi’s picks of Republicans does not constitute real ‘bipartisan’ Republican choices but stooges willing to do her bidding.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger? A republican or is Kinzinger a RINO communist Democrat traitor? Rotten fish do stink, dont’t they Adam Kinzinger?
Will any thinking person believe this commission’s findings?
Go ahead and save the taxpayer a bunch of money and write the report now.
I’ll help:
“Trump Bad.”
Republican leaders should strip these traitors of any committee assignments, and censure them. Their constituents need to throw them out of office in 2022. They are democraps, pure and simple.
After wasting a significant amount of the taxpayers’ money and the House’s valuable time that could be devoted to solving some of our nation’s most pressing problems, the members of Pelosi’s highly biased January 6th Committee will unanimously condemn President Trump for inciting the “armed” insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th. Just like the two impeachment trials that the left had initiated against President Trump, Pelosi’s Committee will end up being “… a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”.
“On January 6th, insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government during the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812,” Pelosi said…… Here’s one of those “insurrectionists”:
https://imgflip.com/memetemplate/291315696/Meemaw-at-the-capitol
Rigging the ‘investigation’ clearly indicates they have nothing. A repeat of the worthless Trump impeachments that went nowhere.
With a lineup of these left wingers who can believe that their findings, if any, will be legitimate, fair, and constructive? Seems to me that if pelosi would include hunter biden she’d have a real lulu of a CROOKED TEAM! Going in the game is fixed and the final report could be written today without any “investigation!” The panel is packed with liars and left-wingers who have proven their utter and complete disregard for facts and truth.
ALL Republicans should be withdrawn from this ‘sham’ committee.
OMG, what a farce…now do I watch that or the Olympics, or paint drying…nauseating what those Democrat slimeballs are doing to our country.
Pretty funny that Mr. Jordan is “too partisan”, but Mr. Schiff is not?