Boston University COVID researchers have combined the omicron variant spike protein with the original virus, testing the created strain on mice “to help fight against future pandemics,” according to BU.
The scientists in BU’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories found that all mice infected with only the BA.1 omicron variant had mild cases and survived, while the combined omicron spike protein with original COVID-19 virus strain inflicted severe disease with an 80% mortality rate.
When mice were infected with just the original, ancestral virus strain, 100% of the mice died.
“First, this research is not gain-of-function research, meaning it did not amplify the Washington state SARS-COV-2 virus strain (original virus from 2020) or make it more dangerous,” BU said in a statement following online reports that the university called “false and inaccurate.”
“In fact, this research made the virus replicate less dangerous,” the university added.
This study provides important insights into omicron’s ability to cause disease, according to the researchers.
“Consistent with studies published by others, this work shows that it is not the spike protein that drives Omicron pathogenicity, but instead other viral proteins,” said lead study author Mohsan Saeed.
“Determination of those proteins will lead to better diagnostics and disease management strategies,” Saeed said.
The research was reviewed and approved by the Institutional Biosafety Committee, which consists of scientists as well as local community members. The Boston Public Health Commission also approved the research.
“Furthermore, this research mirrors and reinforces the findings of other, similar research performed by other organizations, including the FDA,” BU said. “Ultimately, this research will provide a public benefit by leading to better, targeted therapeutic interventions to help fight against future pandemics.”
The study did not include humanized mice.
“One potential limitation of our study is the use of K18-hACE2 mice for pathogenesis studies instead of the primate models that have more similarities with humans,” the study reads. “It should however be noted that the K18-hACE2 mouse model is a well-established model for investigating the lethal phenotype of SARS-CoV-2.”
W.T.F. – haven’t these mad scientist learned that COVID is nothing to play with???
NO. BECAUSE NONE of them, ever get held to account FOR THEIR Screwups…
BU scientists are trying to manipulate the truth. But the University did not even spin this fiasco well. If this article is correct, they say:
“In fact, this research made the virus replicate less dangerous,” the university added.
In fact, they made the mild Omicron strain MORE dangerous by putting the Wuhan S epitope into the mild Omicron BA.1 strain.
Regardless, this area is all GAIN OF FUNCTION RESEARCH (another falsehood by BU) when they do recombination to make new morphs. The happenstance in this case is that the virus was 80% more lethal than the Omicron original variant. Forget about comparaing with the SARS-COV-2 original Wuhan strain. That one is gone!
Since they did not know going forward how the mice would react UNTIL THEY WERE DEAD, this is a black box area of research which should never be explored. What, do they think we are all stupid? (I am a biochemist in infectious diseases, BTW).
In fact, it is not even clever science. To exaggerate an old commercial, “even a caveman could do it”. We call this plug and play, or cookie cutter science. Little thinking involved, certainly no ethicsal thinking.
What are these scientists names? Do these characters have any direct or indirect connection to WIV laboratory in Wuhan? Let’s explore that…
I AGREE ! I’d love to HAVE THEM NAME NAMES AS WELL! When will this EVIL GOOBER SCIENCE BE PUT TO REST ONCE AND FOR ALL???
SEAL THEM ALL in the uni, lock the doors, and LET THEM ALL CATCH this monster they made..
Not quite. Omicron is also a man made virus but, in this case it kills the original virus so there is not a chance of them “joining’ except on a computer program that forces them to do so. In 2015 the Chinese and Fauci invited DARPA to join them in the Chinese Flu development and they refused however they also developed a strain the would destroy it. Covid is truly gone destroyed by this virus. We can not cure the common cold but, we can send a virus to kill one
They obviously haven’t learned the dangers of playing with fire or any other dangerous things that can quickly get out of control. Haven’t they seen enough old science fiction movies that of late are moving into the realm of lethal reality!
BECAUSE as with all other things in life, to TRULY learn, you have to get PUNISHED FOR messing up.
WHEN have these plebs ever been punished?
I looked at the stories that are linked to above and they are more outspoken about the dangers of this. There won’t be a chance in hell of getting the Biden admin to stop these woke schools from playing with fire.
These people are bound and determined to create a virus that will wipe out most of humanity. What a dangerous game they are playing with our money. How long before we have another lab leak and millions of people are killed. Shut them down now!